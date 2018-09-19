This is the world’s most disappointing stock

Of the 10 companies worth more than 0 billion that analysts predominantly rate as buy, Tencent has by some distance had the worst 2018, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

For the most disappointing stock trade in the world this year, step forward Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Of the 10 companies worth more than $100 billion that analysts predominantly rate as buy, Tencent has by some distance had the worst 2018, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The Internet giant tumbled 22 percent in Hong Kong through Tuesday, wiping out $108 billion in value, as the company failed to maintain earnings momentum and a government clampdown clouded the outlook for the games industry.

The reversal has been swift. It was only in January that Tencent reached a record high of HK$474.60, following a 64,000 percent climb from its 2004 trading debut. Analysts have been reluctant to give up their bullish calls on the stock, which is the biggest on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index with an almost 5 percent weighting. Their average price target is HK$451.10, implying a 41 percent rebound over the next 12 months. The stock rose 0.6 percent to HK$320 as of 10:02 a.m. in Hong Kong.

Other investment disappointments include Belgian brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev NV and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. but Chinese companies predominate. Benchmark indexes in Hong Kong and Shanghai have slumped this year amid concern about an economic slowdown and a trade war with the U.S.