This book shaped Warren Buffett’s biz acumen at young age

Even as Warren Buffett continues to be ranked among the iconic investors of all times, the book which shaped his business acumen at a young age remains relatively unknown to people. The ‘Oracle of Omaha’ as he is popularly known as in the investing world almost virtually memorized the book — “One Thousand Ways to Make $1,000” at a very young age. “Very early, probably when I was seven or so, I took this book out of the Benson Library called ‘One Thousand Ways to Make $1,000,’” the investor said in HBO’s 2017 documentary, “Becoming Warren Buffett”, CNBC reported citing him as saying in his 1988 Fortune profile.

The book was published in the year 1936 and contains short vignettes of investors who took risks to begin with their own businesses. The little-known book by Frances C Minaker comprises different chapters on how begin with a business, invent things to sell and even how to raise money for charity.

Meanwhile, sharing his mantra to lead a happy life, the billionaire investor Warren Buffett said that the people should work in the jobs they love, he noted at the same event. “You’re out of your mind if you keep taking jobs that you don’t like because you think it’ll look good on your resume,” he added.

Doing what one likes and getting associated with people with the same liking is the advice by the legendary investor to the people seeking to find a mantra to lead a happy life, he added. “What would you do to live a happier life — if you could live all over again? ”, CNBC reported him as saying at a lecture he gave at the University of Florida’s School of Business in 1998.