Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.97
|15.69
|98.02
|84.37
|17.95
|41.25
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100WB1989PLC046886 and registration number is 046886. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. is ₹7.73 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. is -27.47 and PB ratio of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. is 10.59 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. is ₹35.03 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. is ₹35.03 and 52-week low of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. is ₹15.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.