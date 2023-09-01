Follow Us

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

THIRDWAVE FINANCIAL INTERMEDIARIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹35.03 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.03₹35.03
₹35.03
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.25₹35.03
₹35.03
Open Price
₹35.03
Prev. Close
₹35.03
Volume
0

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.03
  • R235.03
  • R335.03
  • Pivot
    35.03
  • S135.03
  • S235.03
  • S335.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.7734.46
  • 1022.233.55
  • 2021.1131.69
  • 5020.8227.57
  • 10021.6624.71
  • 20022.7523.5

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9715.6998.0284.3717.9541.25
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. Share Holdings

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd.

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100WB1989PLC046886 and registration number is 046886. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Suman Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Puneet Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kedia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd.?

The market cap of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. is ₹7.73 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. is -27.47 and PB ratio of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. is 10.59 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. is ₹35.03 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. is ₹35.03 and 52-week low of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd. is ₹15.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.

