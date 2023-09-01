Follow Us

Thirani Projects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

THIRANI PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.70 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Thirani Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.70₹2.83
₹2.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.80₹3.43
₹2.70
Open Price
₹2.71
Prev. Close
₹2.70
Volume
266

Thirani Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.79
  • R22.87
  • R32.92
  • Pivot
    2.74
  • S12.66
  • S22.61
  • S32.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.722.66
  • 102.832.65
  • 202.832.63
  • 502.912.55
  • 1002.872.48
  • 2003.192.48

Thirani Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.0612.9721.0818.94-14.29241.77-75.07
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Thirani Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Thirani Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Thirani Projects Ltd.

Thirani Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209WB1983PLC036538 and registration number is 036538. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other monetary intermediation services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Utpal Dey
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Ojha
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Daga
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Santosh Choradia
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mrs. Vaishali Kumari Shaw
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pritika Choraria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satyam Jaiswal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Thirani Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Thirani Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Thirani Projects Ltd. is ₹5.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Thirani Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Thirani Projects Ltd. is -6.55 and PB ratio of Thirani Projects Ltd. is 0.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Thirani Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thirani Projects Ltd. is ₹2.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thirani Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thirani Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thirani Projects Ltd. is ₹3.43 and 52-week low of Thirani Projects Ltd. is ₹1.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

