What is the share price of Thirani Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thirani Projects is ₹3.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Thirani Projects? The Thirani Projects is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thirani Projects? The market cap of Thirani Projects is ₹6.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Thirani Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Thirani Projects are ₹3.35 and ₹3.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thirani Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thirani Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thirani Projects is ₹7.44 and 52-week low of Thirani Projects is ₹3.06 as on .

How has the Thirani Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Thirani Projects has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, -5.8% for the past month, -29.65% over 3 months, -18.75% over 1 year, 6.77% across 3 years, and 14.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thirani Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thirani Projects are 13.95 and 0.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global