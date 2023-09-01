What is the Market Cap of Thirani Projects Ltd.? The market cap of Thirani Projects Ltd. is ₹5.46 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Thirani Projects Ltd.? P/E ratio of Thirani Projects Ltd. is -6.55 and PB ratio of Thirani Projects Ltd. is 0.28 as on .

What is the share price of Thirani Projects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thirani Projects Ltd. is ₹2.70 as on .