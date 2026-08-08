Here's the live share price of Thirani Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Thirani Projects
|-3.27
|-5.80
|-29.65
|-22.43
|-18.75
|6.77
|14.24
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Thirani Projects has declined 18.75% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Thirani Projects has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.36
|3.32
|10
|3.44
|3.39
|20
|3.55
|3.51
|50
|3.86
|3.74
|100
|4.02
|3.94
|200
|4.25
|4.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Thirani Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Thirani Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 02:35 AM IST IST
|Thirani Projects - Statement Of Deviation For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 02:23 AM IST IST
|Thirani Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 30, 2026, 02:21 AM IST IST
|Thirani Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
|May 30, 2026, 02:17 AM IST IST
|Thirani Projects - Results-Financial Results For 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Thirani Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209WB1983PLC036538 and registration number is 036538. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other monetary intermediation services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thirani Projects is ₹3.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thirani Projects is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Thirani Projects is ₹6.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Thirani Projects are ₹3.35 and ₹3.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thirani Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thirani Projects is ₹7.44 and 52-week low of Thirani Projects is ₹3.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thirani Projects has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, -5.8% for the past month, -29.65% over 3 months, -18.75% over 1 year, 6.77% across 3 years, and 14.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thirani Projects are 13.95 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global