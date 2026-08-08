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Thirani Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

THIRANI PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Thirani Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.25 Closed
-1.22₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Thirani Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.25₹3.35
₹3.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.06₹7.44
₹3.25
Open Price
₹3.35
Prev. Close
₹3.29
Volume
2,950

Source: Dion Global

Thirani Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thirani Projects		-3.27-5.80-29.65-22.43-18.756.7714.24
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Thirani Projects has declined 18.75% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Thirani Projects has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Thirani Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Thirani Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.363.32
103.443.39
203.553.51
503.863.74
1004.023.94
2004.254.11

Source: Dion Global

Thirani Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Thirani Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Thirani Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 10, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTThirani Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 02:35 AM IST ISTThirani Projects - Statement Of Deviation For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 02:23 AM IST ISTThirani Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 30, 2026, 02:21 AM IST ISTThirani Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
May 30, 2026, 02:17 AM IST ISTThirani Projects - Results-Financial Results For 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Thirani Projects

Thirani Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209WB1983PLC036538 and registration number is 036538. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other monetary intermediation services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Utpal Dey
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Ojha
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Santosh Choradia
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Daga
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vaishali Kumari Shaw
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pritika Choraria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satyam Jaiswal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Thirani Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Thirani Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thirani Projects is ₹3.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Thirani Projects?

The Thirani Projects is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thirani Projects?

The market cap of Thirani Projects is ₹6.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Thirani Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Thirani Projects are ₹3.35 and ₹3.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thirani Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thirani Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thirani Projects is ₹7.44 and 52-week low of Thirani Projects is ₹3.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Thirani Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Thirani Projects has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, -5.8% for the past month, -29.65% over 3 months, -18.75% over 1 year, 6.77% across 3 years, and 14.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thirani Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thirani Projects are 13.95 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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