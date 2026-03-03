Facebook Pixel Code
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

THINKING HATS ENTERTAINMENT SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹16.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.75₹43.50
₹16.50
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹16.50

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions has declined 21.96% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -45.63%.

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions’s current P/E of 6.25x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions		-0.30-30.67-45.63-46.95-45.63-33.85-21.96
Crisil		-4.24-10.47-3.05-14.68-2.988.3617.56
Central Depository Services (India)		-7.28-8.54-20.78-19.1211.2434.9531.76
Urban Company		-5.66-16.85-20.90-38.24-38.24-14.84-9.19
International Gemmological Institute (India)		-1.30-2.50-0.58-6.41-11.07-11.58-7.12
Indegene		0.03-4.00-9.59-13.21-9.26-5.62-3.41
WeWork India Management		-6.90-17.41-19.79-23.69-23.69-8.62-5.26
CMS Info Systems		-2.82-6.37-15.28-27.34-32.401.194.82
SIS		3.64-10.88-7.34-18.12-3.35-5.56-6.66
PDS		-4.02-14.70-15.13-8.02-29.96-3.4018.07
Quess Corp		-4.06-9.29-7.54-28.98-67.16-19.26-23.58
TeamLease Services		-5.11-16.24-25.86-35.89-38.68-22.49-19.26
Updater Services		-0.791.97-14.16-39.34-47.64-18.62-11.63
Krystal Integrated Services		-3.88-1.6210.01-13.2741.58-5.54-3.36
Kapston Services		1.520.9632.2464.8987.6777.5048.29
Bluspring Enterprises		-8.90-16.93-26.95-36.28-40.41-15.85-9.84
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-5.365.94-13.6340.77103.663.962.36
Radiant Cash Management Services		-3.82-21.61-32.71-37.28-40.95-28.49-19.37
NDL Ventures		-4.2017.6912.4522.4326.11-3.30-25.06
Trident Techlabs		17.92-15.50-39.53-67.14-73.7724.4814.04

Over the last one year, Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions has declined 45.63% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.8516.73
1017.9917.65
2020.0519.57
5025.1923.91
10029.9427.8
20032.7232.37

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions fact sheet for more information

About Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U92490MH2013PLC352652 and registration number is 352652. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Bhardwaj
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Singhania
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Nikita Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Princy Anand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions is ₹16.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions?

The Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions?

The market cap of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions is ₹20.60 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions is ₹43.50 and 52-week low of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions is ₹15.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -30.67% for the past month, -45.63% over 3 months, -45.63% over 1 year, -33.85% across 3 years, and -21.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions are 6.25 and 0.72 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions News

