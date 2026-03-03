Here's the live share price of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions has declined 21.96% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -45.63%.
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions’s current P/E of 6.25x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions
|-0.30
|-30.67
|-45.63
|-46.95
|-45.63
|-33.85
|-21.96
|Crisil
|-4.24
|-10.47
|-3.05
|-14.68
|-2.98
|8.36
|17.56
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-7.28
|-8.54
|-20.78
|-19.12
|11.24
|34.95
|31.76
|Urban Company
|-5.66
|-16.85
|-20.90
|-38.24
|-38.24
|-14.84
|-9.19
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.30
|-2.50
|-0.58
|-6.41
|-11.07
|-11.58
|-7.12
|Indegene
|0.03
|-4.00
|-9.59
|-13.21
|-9.26
|-5.62
|-3.41
|WeWork India Management
|-6.90
|-17.41
|-19.79
|-23.69
|-23.69
|-8.62
|-5.26
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.37
|-15.28
|-27.34
|-32.40
|1.19
|4.82
|SIS
|3.64
|-10.88
|-7.34
|-18.12
|-3.35
|-5.56
|-6.66
|PDS
|-4.02
|-14.70
|-15.13
|-8.02
|-29.96
|-3.40
|18.07
|Quess Corp
|-4.06
|-9.29
|-7.54
|-28.98
|-67.16
|-19.26
|-23.58
|TeamLease Services
|-5.11
|-16.24
|-25.86
|-35.89
|-38.68
|-22.49
|-19.26
|Updater Services
|-0.79
|1.97
|-14.16
|-39.34
|-47.64
|-18.62
|-11.63
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-3.88
|-1.62
|10.01
|-13.27
|41.58
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Kapston Services
|1.52
|0.96
|32.24
|64.89
|87.67
|77.50
|48.29
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.90
|-16.93
|-26.95
|-36.28
|-40.41
|-15.85
|-9.84
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-5.36
|5.94
|-13.63
|40.77
|103.66
|3.96
|2.36
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-3.82
|-21.61
|-32.71
|-37.28
|-40.95
|-28.49
|-19.37
|NDL Ventures
|-4.20
|17.69
|12.45
|22.43
|26.11
|-3.30
|-25.06
|Trident Techlabs
|17.92
|-15.50
|-39.53
|-67.14
|-73.77
|24.48
|14.04
Over the last one year, Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions has declined 45.63% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.85
|16.73
|10
|17.99
|17.65
|20
|20.05
|19.57
|50
|25.19
|23.91
|100
|29.94
|27.8
|200
|32.72
|32.37
In the latest quarter, Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions fact sheet for more information
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U92490MH2013PLC352652 and registration number is 352652. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions is ₹16.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions is ₹20.60 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions is ₹43.50 and 52-week low of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions is ₹15.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -30.67% for the past month, -45.63% over 3 months, -45.63% over 1 year, -33.85% across 3 years, and -21.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions are 6.25 and 0.72 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.