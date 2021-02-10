These midcap, smallcap shares may win over largecap stocks as economic policy turns favourable

The recent policy decisions for economic revival may be more positive for midcap and smallcap shares over largecap stocks, said domestic brokerage and research firm Edelweiss.
An expected 7% growth in global trade in 2021 will likely favour emerging markets equities such as India.
(Image: REUTERS)
The recent policy decisions for economic revival may be more positive for midcap and smallcap shares over largecap stocks, said domestic brokerage and research firm Edelweiss. “We believe most froth has built-in large caps, with valuations pointing to depressed returns and consolidation,” Edelweiss said in a note. “More steam is left in the broader market — especially mid and small caps, where we recommend increasing stakes,” the note added. The government has taken a number of key policy measures over the last couple of months, including the recently announced Union Budget, in order to help the emerge stronger from the pandemic.
