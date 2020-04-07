These 87 stocks hit 52-week lows on NSE even as Sensex, Nifty continue with bull run on D-Street

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Private Bank indices soared above 10 per cent each.

Even as Sensex and Nifty are set to post the biggest single-day gains since 2009, around 87 stocks plunged to hit 52-week lows on NSE in Tuesday’s trade. Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, PVR, RBL Bank, JK Lakshmi Cement, Future Lifestyle Fashions and Vakrangee were among the stocks that touched 52-week lows on NSE. Domestic benchmark index NSE Nifty 50 was trading 628 points or 7.78 per cent higher at 8712, while the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 29,817, up 2226 points or 8.07 per cent.

In the broader Nifty 50 index, 49 shares were trading in green while just one was ruling lower. IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Nestle India were among the top gainers on the NSE. On the contrary, Bajaj Finance was the only laggard on NSE. However, a total of just 16 scrips hit 52-week highs on NSE even as Nifty 50 reclaimed 8,700-mark in today’s trade. These include Abbott India, which posted 109 per cent gains in FY20, Bafna Pharmaceuticals, Dr, Reddy’s Laboratories, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Nestle India, and ABB Power Products and Systems India.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Private Bank indices soared above 10 per cent each. The top Nifty Pharma gainers were Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Cadila Healthcare and Aurobindo Pharma. While, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were top gainers on Nifty Private bank index.

As many 175 stocks hit their respective 52-week lows on BSE today including AU Small Finance Bank, Bharat Forge, Coffee Day Enterprises, Eicher Motors, JK lakshmi Cement and PVR. There were 23 scrips that hit 52-week highs on BSE. These were HUL, IPCA Lab, Nestle India, Power India and Ruchi Soya. In Tuesday’s trade the 30-share Sensex reclaimed the crucial 29,000, to hit day’s high of 29,911, while Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 8,750.