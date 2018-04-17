These 7 mid-cap shares hit all-time high today; do you own any?

Shares of Balkrishna Industries Ltd and Apollo Tyres Ltd were the top gainers among the stack of Nifty Midcap 50 index. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets traded slightly higher in the early morning deals on Monday with Sensex and Nifty extending gains after posting the longest rising streak since November last year on Monday. The benchmark Sensex was under pressure as the heavyweight shares of India’s second-largest IT services company Infosys declined for the second consecutive day on Tuesday after the company lowered the revenue guidance and indicated to sell the disputed acquisitions down by the former MD and CEO Vishal Sikka. The stock of Infosys lost 1.54% to a day’s bottom of Rs 1,115.35 and was the top loser among the components of BSE Sensex on Tuesday.

Among the corporate earnings season, companies such as Tata Sponge Iron, Crisil, Schaeffler India Muthoot Capital Services Orchid Pharma, Onelife Capital Advisors, 5paisa Capital, Gujarat Hotels and International Travel House are lined up to announce the earnings report card for the quarter and the financial year ended 31 March 2018 today. Over the heightened caution amid the market participants ahead of major corporate earnings, we take a look at 7 mid-cap stocks that hit their respective all-time highs on Tuesday.

Among the pack of 50 shares of Nifty Midcap 50 index, shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd,

The Ramco Cements Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Divi’s Laboratories Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd MindTree Ltd and Apollo Tyres Ltd rose to strike the lifetime peaks today.

Shares of Balkrishna Industries Ltd and Apollo Tyres Ltd were the top gainers among the stack of Nifty Midcap 50 index. The stock of Balkrishna Industries Ltd surged 2.4% to a record high of Rs 1,352.2; shares of Apollo Tyres Ltd also gained 2.4% to hit the record high of Rs 307.25. Divi’s Laboratories Ltd shares rose 1.43% to an all-time high of Rs 1,190; MindTree Ltd shares rose 1% to lifetime peak of Rs 877.5; Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd shares gained 0.49% to hit a record high of Rs 1,582.5; Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd shares went up by 1.35% to mark the record high of Rs 514.15 and The Ramco Cements Ltd shares zoomed 1.66% to an all-time peak of Rs 849.4 on NSE today.