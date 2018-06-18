These 4 shares will be in news today

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading 0.36% lower at 10,790 on the Singapore Exchange on Monday. (Image: Wiki)

Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Monday as most of the Asian shares dropped in the early trade today following the uncertainties over another round of trade war between US and China. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading 0.36% lower at 10,790 on the Singapore Exchange on Monday.

These stocks will be in focus today

PNB: In PNB, the wilful defaulters borrowing has risen to about Rs 15,490 crore as at the end of May. This is 2% higher from April 2018.

Idea: The telecom department is likely to approve tomorrow the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular that will create the country’s largest mobile service operator with proposed name of Vodafone Idea Ltd, PTI reported citing an unnamed source. “DoT is expected to clear the Vodafone-Idea merger on Monday. The certificate will be handed to them,” a PTI report said.

South Indian Bank: South Indian Bank is planning to raise up to Rs 520 crore through a mix of equity and debt instruments to meet its business needs.

NBCC: State-owned construction firm NBCC plans to invest around Rs 500 crore to acquire a majority stake in two loss-making public sector firms, PTI reported citing Chairman-cum-Managing Director Anoop Kumar Mittal.

Meanwhile, Asian shares fell on Monday after US President Donald Trump cranked up trade tensions by going ahead with tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to immediately respond in kind, Reuters said in a report.