These 4 shares will be in the news today

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading down 0.52% at 10,735.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday. (Image: Wiki)

Indian stock markets are set to open lower on Tuesday as most of the Asian shares dipped more than 1% in the morning deals after US President Donald Trump hinted to impose new tariffs on Chinese imports. Trump warned on Monday that Washington would impose a 10% tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods after Beijing’s decision to raise tariffs on $50 billion in US goods, which was in retaliation for US tariffs announced on Friday, Reuters said in a report. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading down 0.52% at 10,735.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday.

These shares will be in focus today

Vedanta: Shares of Vedanta Ltd ended the day as the biggest losers among the deck of Sensex scrips on inclusion in BSE Sensex following the removal of pharma major Dr Reddy’s on Monday. The stock of Vedanta lost 4.17% to hit a 52-week low of Rs 228.8 before closing down 2.7% at Rs 232.3 on BSE on Monday.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank on Monday announced the appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as the Chief Operating Officer and said CEO Chanda Kochhar would be on leave till completion of the internal enquiry against her in the Videocon loan matter.

Sandeep Bakhshi, the present MD and CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, is likely to take over as the ICICI Bank’s COO today, 19 June 2018.

Borosil Glass: The board has approved an issue of bonus equity shares in a ratio of 3:1, that implies, 3 equity shares to be issued for every one equity share held by the shareholders.

TCS: TCS on Monday said that it has set up a new delivery centre in Suresnes, France that can accommodate up to 230 employees.