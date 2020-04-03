These 17 stocks on BSE, 5 scrips on NSE hit 52-week highs in weak market today

There are five stocks that hit 52-week highs on NSE including Bafna Pharmaceuticals , ICICI Prudential Gold ETF, ABB Power Products and Systems India, Ruchi Soya Industries

Indian stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading nearly 2 per cent lower on Friday amid growing concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in India and elsewhere. The 30-share index Sensex slipped below the psychological level of 28,000, while the broader Nifty 50 index breached the crucial 8,100 level in the intraday trade. Amid this weak market, there are five stocks that hit 52-week highs on NSE including Bafna Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Prudential Gold ETF, ABB Power Products and Systems India, Ruchi Soya Industries. Overall, 19 scrips were trading in green in the Nifty 50 index, while 31 stocks were in red.

The top gainers on Nifty50 index were Sun Pharma, Cipla, Gail, ITC and ONGC. On the flip side, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Titan and JSW Steel were among the top losers on the index. On the other hand, as many as 112 securities hit 52-week lows on NSE in Friday’s session. These include AU Small Finance Bank, Cummins India, Eicher Motors, PVR Limited, Shree Cement and TVS Motor Company.

While a total of 17 stocks hit their respective 52-week highs on BSE in Friday’s weak session. These include Ruchi Soya Industries, Cospower Engineering, ABB Power Products and Systems India and Gaurav Mercantiles among others. However, a total of 130 stocks hit 52-week lows on BSE in today’s session including Bajaj Electricals, Bharat Forge, Eicher Motors, ICRA, JSW Steel, JK lakshmi Cement, Shree Cement and Godrej Industries, among others.

Out of 30 Sensex stocks, 22 stocks were trading in red today, with Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank as the top index laggards. On the contrary, Sun Pharma was the top Sensex gainer with a growth of 10 per cent to Rs 376, followed by ITC, M&M and ONGC.

S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 27,807, down 459 points or 1.62 per cent while the broader Nifty 50 index was ruling 135 points or 1.63 per cent lower at 8,119.