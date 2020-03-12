These 13 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE even as Sensex, Nifty log worst single day fall

With no respite in Indian share market, Sensex and Nifty logged their worst fall in history in the absolute term on Thursday. S&P BSE Sensex plunged 2,919 points or 8.18 per cent at 32,778, while the broader Nifty 50 index gave up 9,600 level to end at 9,590, down 868 points or 8.30 per cent. Amid this bloodbath on the D-Street, there are 13 stocks that hit 52-week highs on BSE today. Apollo Finvest (India), Braddy & Morris Engineering Company, Continental Chemicals, Crimson Metal Engineering Company and Ruchi Soya Industries are among 13 stocks that touched 52-week highs on BSE in today’s trade.

The crash in Sensex and Nifty wiped off investors’ wealth worth over Rs 11 lakh crore today. “The equity indices slumped by almost 8 per cent on yet another day of sell off triggered by the deadly cocktail of the pandemic and the rising fears of a slowdown in global as well as domestic growth,” Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management said.

However, a total of 1,180 scrips hit 52-week lows on BSE including Aurobindo Pharma, Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda, BEML, BHEL, HCL Tech and Hero MotoCorp. Overall, all 30 Sensex stocks ended in deep sea of red. SBI, ONGC, Axis Bank and ITC were among the top Sensex laggards, down in the range of 11-14%.

On the other hand, five stocks hit 52-week highs on NSE in Thursday’s trade. These include Bafna Pharmaceuticals, Geekay Wires, UTI Mutual Fund – UTI Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Ruchi Soya Industries and Raj Rayon Industries. While as many as 897 scrips touched 52-week low on the NSE.

The heavy sell-off witnessed in markets today was after World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a global pandemic. Following this, the US imposed a travel ban from Europe to the United States. Along with this, Indian government too in its latest travel advisory has canceled the visas of all foreigners. From March 13 till April 15, no traveler from any country of the world will be able to travel in India.