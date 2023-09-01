Follow Us

Thejo Engineering Ltd. Share Price

THEJO ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,700.00 Closed
-0.57-9.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Thejo Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,680.55₹1,764.00
₹1,700.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹935.25₹1,800.00
₹1,700.00
Open Price
₹1,725.00
Prev. Close
₹1,709.75
Volume
6,600

Thejo Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,749.15
  • R21,798.3
  • R31,832.6
  • Pivot
    1,714.85
  • S11,665.7
  • S21,631.4
  • S31,582.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,043.921,620.75
  • 101,044.051,601.09
  • 201,043.621,594.91
  • 501,044.011,584.09
  • 100977.431,527.84
  • 2001,060.31,413.42

Thejo Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70
-13.73-15.3820.2240.1366.04598.41118.64

Thejo Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

Thejo Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Thejo Engineering Ltd.

Thejo Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209TN1986PLC012833 and registration number is 012833. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair of machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 277.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K J Joseph
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Thomas John
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. V A George
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Manoj Joseph
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh John
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. N Ganga Ram
    Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Ganesh
    Director
  • Mr. A Satyaseelan
    Director
  • Mr. M P Vijay Kumar
    Director
  • Dr. C N Ramchand
    Director
  • Mrs. Sujatha Jayarajan
    Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Acharya
    Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Shivji Vikamsey
    Director

FAQs on Thejo Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Thejo Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Thejo Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,822.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Thejo Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Thejo Engineering Ltd. is 66.2 and PB ratio of Thejo Engineering Ltd. is 11.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Thejo Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thejo Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,700.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thejo Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thejo Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thejo Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,800.00 and 52-week low of Thejo Engineering Ltd. is ₹935.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

