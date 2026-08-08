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Thejo Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

THEJO ENGINEERING

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Thejo Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,223.90 Closed
3.00₹ 64.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Thejo Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,159.20₹2,249.50
₹2,223.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,443.60₹2,329.70
₹2,223.90
Open Price
₹2,171.00
Prev. Close
₹2,159.10
Volume
20,207

Source: Dion Global

Thejo Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thejo Engineering		5.4618.0819.9425.17-2.5510.8220.69
Thermax		-5.72-13.78-2.9340.3221.9817.3624.44
Indo-MIM		11.7516.9316.9316.9316.935.353.18
PTC Industries		7.559.5813.453.6227.5658.6144.10
Craftsman Automation		6.1715.2121.3733.7563.8230.9939.26
Sansera Engineering		15.4422.6051.63102.11203.7861.0236.39
Inox India		2.458.2125.7467.7972.6827.6415.77
Aequs		8.362.4322.5172.1764.1317.9610.42
Azad Engineering		8.579.3910.8958.9059.1954.3029.72
Engineers India		8.19-0.66-7.9433.0618.3817.1426.34
Ircon International		4.17-1.41-18.66-16.12-21.748.8424.40
Tega Industries		9.440.43-1.25-9.44-11.3616.8417.49
Kennametal India		17.3116.5216.8134.4434.445.6020.99
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.6410.6816.9842.24202.8933.7919.09
Skipper		-1.88-6.487.3727.170.6745.9542.66
Balu Forge Industries		6.523.52-15.89-3.56-23.8119.4111.23
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.67-8.38-12.87-2.89-18.84-7.8414.73
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.48-14.64-6.570.93-22.71-19.31-6.12
Pitti Engineering		1.671.15-5.773.675.8822.6336.28
Jash Engineering		-1.282.2218.3720.93-4.2922.4134.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Thejo Engineering has declined 2.55% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Thejo Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).

Thejo Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Thejo Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,993.942,069.93
101,949.232,017.21
201,916.21,956.56
501,7801,857.5
1001,731.881,795.62
2001,728.141,789.22

Source: Dion Global

Thejo Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Thejo Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Thejo Engineering Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
52,6531.257.67

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Thejo Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Thejo Engineering fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Thejo Engineering

Thejo Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209TN1986PLC012833 and registration number is 012833. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair of machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 514.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K J Joseph
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. V A George
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Thomas John
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Manoj Joseph
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh John
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Acharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Jairaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Ganesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh S Vikamsey
    Independent Director
  • Prof. N Venkiteswaran
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Subhathra Srinivasaraghavan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Thejo Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Thejo Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thejo Engineering is ₹2,223.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Thejo Engineering?

The Thejo Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thejo Engineering?

The market cap of Thejo Engineering is ₹2,412.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Thejo Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Thejo Engineering are ₹2,249.50 and ₹2,159.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thejo Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thejo Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thejo Engineering is ₹2,329.70 and 52-week low of Thejo Engineering is ₹1,443.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Thejo Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Thejo Engineering has shown returns of 3.0% over the past day, 18.08% for the past month, 19.94% over 3 months, -2.55% over 1 year, 10.82% across 3 years, and 20.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thejo Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thejo Engineering are 48.97 and 6.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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