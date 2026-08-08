What is the share price of Thejo Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thejo Engineering is ₹2,223.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Thejo Engineering? The Thejo Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thejo Engineering? The market cap of Thejo Engineering is ₹2,412.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Thejo Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Thejo Engineering are ₹2,249.50 and ₹2,159.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thejo Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thejo Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thejo Engineering is ₹2,329.70 and 52-week low of Thejo Engineering is ₹1,443.60 as on .

How has the Thejo Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Thejo Engineering has shown returns of 3.0% over the past day, 18.08% for the past month, 19.94% over 3 months, -2.55% over 1 year, 10.82% across 3 years, and 20.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thejo Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thejo Engineering are 48.97 and 6.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global