Here's the live share price of Thejo Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Thejo Engineering
|5.46
|18.08
|19.94
|25.17
|-2.55
|10.82
|20.69
|Thermax
|-5.72
|-13.78
|-2.93
|40.32
|21.98
|17.36
|24.44
|Indo-MIM
|11.75
|16.93
|16.93
|16.93
|16.93
|5.35
|3.18
|PTC Industries
|7.55
|9.58
|13.45
|3.62
|27.56
|58.61
|44.10
|Craftsman Automation
|6.17
|15.21
|21.37
|33.75
|63.82
|30.99
|39.26
|Sansera Engineering
|15.44
|22.60
|51.63
|102.11
|203.78
|61.02
|36.39
|Inox India
|2.45
|8.21
|25.74
|67.79
|72.68
|27.64
|15.77
|Aequs
|8.36
|2.43
|22.51
|72.17
|64.13
|17.96
|10.42
|Azad Engineering
|8.57
|9.39
|10.89
|58.90
|59.19
|54.30
|29.72
|Engineers India
|8.19
|-0.66
|-7.94
|33.06
|18.38
|17.14
|26.34
|Ircon International
|4.17
|-1.41
|-18.66
|-16.12
|-21.74
|8.84
|24.40
|Tega Industries
|9.44
|0.43
|-1.25
|-9.44
|-11.36
|16.84
|17.49
|Kennametal India
|17.31
|16.52
|16.81
|34.44
|34.44
|5.60
|20.99
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.64
|10.68
|16.98
|42.24
|202.89
|33.79
|19.09
|Skipper
|-1.88
|-6.48
|7.37
|27.17
|0.67
|45.95
|42.66
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.52
|3.52
|-15.89
|-3.56
|-23.81
|19.41
|11.23
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.67
|-8.38
|-12.87
|-2.89
|-18.84
|-7.84
|14.73
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.48
|-14.64
|-6.57
|0.93
|-22.71
|-19.31
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|1.67
|1.15
|-5.77
|3.67
|5.88
|22.63
|36.28
|Jash Engineering
|-1.28
|2.22
|18.37
|20.93
|-4.29
|22.41
|34.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Thejo Engineering has declined 2.55% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Thejo Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,993.94
|2,069.93
|10
|1,949.23
|2,017.21
|20
|1,916.2
|1,956.56
|50
|1,780
|1,857.5
|100
|1,731.88
|1,795.62
|200
|1,728.14
|1,789.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Thejo Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|52,653
|1.25
|7.67
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Thejo Engineering fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Thejo Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209TN1986PLC012833 and registration number is 012833. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair of machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 514.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thejo Engineering is ₹2,223.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thejo Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Thejo Engineering is ₹2,412.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Thejo Engineering are ₹2,249.50 and ₹2,159.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thejo Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thejo Engineering is ₹2,329.70 and 52-week low of Thejo Engineering is ₹1,443.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thejo Engineering has shown returns of 3.0% over the past day, 18.08% for the past month, 19.94% over 3 months, -2.55% over 1 year, 10.82% across 3 years, and 20.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thejo Engineering are 48.97 and 6.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.
Source: Dion Global