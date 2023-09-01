Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|23.59
|30.90
|111.46
|140.51
|299.83
|436.87
|86.82
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
|-13.73
|-15.38
|20.22
|40.13
|66.04
|598.41
|118.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Thejo Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209TN1986PLC012833 and registration number is 012833. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair of machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 277.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Thejo Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,822.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Thejo Engineering Ltd. is 66.2 and PB ratio of Thejo Engineering Ltd. is 11.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thejo Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,700.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thejo Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thejo Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,800.00 and 52-week low of Thejo Engineering Ltd. is ₹935.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.