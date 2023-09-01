Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
The Western India Plywood Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211KL1945PLC001708 and registration number is 001708. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of The Western India Plywood Ltd. is ₹116.28 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of The Western India Plywood Ltd. is 30.77 and PB ratio of The Western India Plywood Ltd. is 2.39 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Western India Plywood Ltd. is ₹137.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Western India Plywood Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Western India Plywood Ltd. is ₹148.50 and 52-week low of The Western India Plywood Ltd. is ₹53.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.