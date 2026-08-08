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The Western India Plywood Share Price

NSE
BSE

THE WESTERN INDIA PLYWOOD

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of The Western India Plywood along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹168.05 Closed
0.63₹ 1.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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The Western India Plywood Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹168.05₹170.50
₹168.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹133.10₹193.20
₹168.05
Open Price
₹170.00
Prev. Close
₹167.00
Volume
356

Source: Dion Global

The Western India Plywood Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
The Western India Plywood		-0.69-2.757.4712.5410.579.3620.94
Century Plyboards (India)		-2.201.26-2.24-2.495.927.5113.22
Greenlam Industries		8.655.6620.048.9222.436.3115.12
Stylam Industries		4.5014.6934.2260.18104.0630.5522.21
Greenply Industries		0.56-10.597.3917.90-8.3519.469.47
Greenpanel Industries		-0.40-1.98-16.43-15.93-28.60-16.56-4.62
Rushil Decor		3.4210.142.06-13.41-25.41-15.31-7.15
Archidply Industries		10.2912.35-0.79-4.18-13.848.2821.14
Airo Lam		3.77-2.802.01-3.81-16.23-10.2510.41
Sylvan Plyboard (India)		-7.26-18.02-12.86-2.26-34.47-10.43-6.39
Lamosaic India		6.8910.65130.8285.3554.20-31.62-20.39
Archidply Decor		-0.801.64-4.49-0.42-16.65-3.5213.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, The Western India Plywood has gained 10.57% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.92%), Greenlam Industries (22.43%), Stylam Industries (104.06%). From a 5 year perspective, The Western India Plywood has outperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.22%) and Greenlam Industries (15.12%).

The Western India Plywood Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

The Western India Plywood Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5168.35168.89
10167.96168.6
20168.89168.3
50162.79164.83
100157.68160.86
200156.48159.61

Source: Dion Global

The Western India Plywood Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, The Western India Plywood saw a rise in promoter holding to 37.83%, while DII stake unchanged at 2.66%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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The Western India Plywood Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the The Western India Plywood fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About The Western India Plywood

The Western India Plywood Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211KL1945PLC001708 and registration number is 001708. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plywood/Laminates. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 117.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P H Kurian
    Chairman
  • Mr. P K Mayan Mohamed
    Managing Director
  • Mr. P I Sheik Pareeth
    Director
  • Ms. Sreedevi Pillai
    Director
  • Mr. Thiruvengadam Parthasarathi
    Director
  • Mr. R Harikrishnan
    Director

FAQs on The Western India Plywood Share Price

What is the share price of The Western India Plywood?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Western India Plywood is ₹168.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is The Western India Plywood?

The The Western India Plywood is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Western India Plywood?

The market cap of The Western India Plywood is ₹142.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of The Western India Plywood?

Today’s highest and lowest price of The Western India Plywood are ₹170.50 and ₹168.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Western India Plywood?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Western India Plywood stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Western India Plywood is ₹193.20 and 52-week low of The Western India Plywood is ₹133.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the The Western India Plywood performed historically in terms of returns?

The The Western India Plywood has shown returns of 0.63% over the past day, -2.75% for the past month, 7.47% over 3 months, 10.57% over 1 year, 9.36% across 3 years, and 20.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Western India Plywood?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Western India Plywood are 317.08 and 3.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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