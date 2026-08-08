Here's the live share price of The Western India Plywood along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|The Western India Plywood
|-0.69
|-2.75
|7.47
|12.54
|10.57
|9.36
|20.94
|Century Plyboards (India)
|-2.20
|1.26
|-2.24
|-2.49
|5.92
|7.51
|13.22
|Greenlam Industries
|8.65
|5.66
|20.04
|8.92
|22.43
|6.31
|15.12
|Stylam Industries
|4.50
|14.69
|34.22
|60.18
|104.06
|30.55
|22.21
|Greenply Industries
|0.56
|-10.59
|7.39
|17.90
|-8.35
|19.46
|9.47
|Greenpanel Industries
|-0.40
|-1.98
|-16.43
|-15.93
|-28.60
|-16.56
|-4.62
|Rushil Decor
|3.42
|10.14
|2.06
|-13.41
|-25.41
|-15.31
|-7.15
|Archidply Industries
|10.29
|12.35
|-0.79
|-4.18
|-13.84
|8.28
|21.14
|Airo Lam
|3.77
|-2.80
|2.01
|-3.81
|-16.23
|-10.25
|10.41
|Sylvan Plyboard (India)
|-7.26
|-18.02
|-12.86
|-2.26
|-34.47
|-10.43
|-6.39
|Lamosaic India
|6.89
|10.65
|130.82
|85.35
|54.20
|-31.62
|-20.39
|Archidply Decor
|-0.80
|1.64
|-4.49
|-0.42
|-16.65
|-3.52
|13.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, The Western India Plywood has gained 10.57% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.92%), Greenlam Industries (22.43%), Stylam Industries (104.06%). From a 5 year perspective, The Western India Plywood has outperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.22%) and Greenlam Industries (15.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|168.35
|168.89
|10
|167.96
|168.6
|20
|168.89
|168.3
|50
|162.79
|164.83
|100
|157.68
|160.86
|200
|156.48
|159.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, The Western India Plywood saw a rise in promoter holding to 37.83%, while DII stake unchanged at 2.66%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the The Western India Plywood fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
The Western India Plywood Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211KL1945PLC001708 and registration number is 001708. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plywood/Laminates. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 117.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Western India Plywood is ₹168.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Western India Plywood is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of The Western India Plywood is ₹142.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of The Western India Plywood are ₹170.50 and ₹168.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Western India Plywood stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Western India Plywood is ₹193.20 and 52-week low of The Western India Plywood is ₹133.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Western India Plywood has shown returns of 0.63% over the past day, -2.75% for the past month, 7.47% over 3 months, 10.57% over 1 year, 9.36% across 3 years, and 20.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Western India Plywood are 317.08 and 3.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.
Source: Dion Global