What is the share price of The Western India Plywood? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Western India Plywood is ₹168.05 as on .

What kind of stock is The Western India Plywood? The The Western India Plywood is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Western India Plywood? The market cap of The Western India Plywood is ₹142.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of The Western India Plywood? Today’s highest and lowest price of The Western India Plywood are ₹170.50 and ₹168.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Western India Plywood? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Western India Plywood stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Western India Plywood is ₹193.20 and 52-week low of The Western India Plywood is ₹133.10 as on .

How has the The Western India Plywood performed historically in terms of returns? The The Western India Plywood has shown returns of 0.63% over the past day, -2.75% for the past month, 7.47% over 3 months, 10.57% over 1 year, 9.36% across 3 years, and 20.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Western India Plywood? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Western India Plywood are 317.08 and 3.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global