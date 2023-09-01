Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

The Western India Plywood Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

THE WESTERN INDIA PLYWOOD LTD.

Sector : Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹137.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

The Western India Plywood Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹135.00₹137.00
₹137.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.35₹148.50
₹137.00
Open Price
₹136.00
Prev. Close
₹137.00
Volume
11,105

The Western India Plywood Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1137.67
  • R2138.33
  • R3139.67
  • Pivot
    136.33
  • S1135.67
  • S2134.33
  • S3133.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5127.76135.24
  • 10120.55133.62
  • 20106.1131.46
  • 5079.44124.15
  • 10066.77114.24
  • 20062.45102.5

The Western India Plywood Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.624.5433.0157.93144.64174.0057.47
4.244.8922.8036.243.29353.38210.95
3.8811.6517.5734.05-15.66718.67843.14
-2.48-3.110.7118.44-14.8781.21-20.38
-4.69-13.641.4110.27-9.36731.25592.99
-2.48-7.85-4.2214.15-33.52146.1415.43
-3.083.2818.878.8922.50141.64-11.80
3.79-8.232.3132.72-2.21229.32229.32

The Western India Plywood Ltd. Share Holdings

The Western India Plywood Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About The Western India Plywood Ltd.

The Western India Plywood Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211KL1945PLC001708 and registration number is 001708. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T Balakrishnan
    Chairman
  • Mr. P K Mayan Mohamed
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prasanth Ragunathan
    Director
  • Mrs. Pushya Sitaraman
    Director
  • Mrs. Radha Unni
    Director
  • Mr. Thiruvengadam Parthasarathi
    Director

FAQs on The Western India Plywood Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of The Western India Plywood Ltd.?

The market cap of The Western India Plywood Ltd. is ₹116.28 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Western India Plywood Ltd.?

P/E ratio of The Western India Plywood Ltd. is 30.77 and PB ratio of The Western India Plywood Ltd. is 2.39 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of The Western India Plywood Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Western India Plywood Ltd. is ₹137.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Western India Plywood Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Western India Plywood Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Western India Plywood Ltd. is ₹148.50 and 52-week low of The Western India Plywood Ltd. is ₹53.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data