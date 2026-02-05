The Budget has brought container manufacturing back into the policy spotlight. The government announced the Container Manufacturing Assistance Scheme (CMAS) with a budgetary allocation of Rs 10,000 crore spread over 5 years, aimed at building domestic container manufacturing capacity and limiting India’s exposure to volatile global freight markets.

More on the Container Manufacturing Assistance Scheme

The Finance Minister said the government aims to promote domestic container production to support the rapid growth of containerised cargo, which already forms a dominant share of international trade value.

The official note describes CMAS as an initiative to “build a globally competitive domestic container manufacturing ecosystem” while supporting environmentally sustainable cargo movement. The scheme is positioned within the broader logistics framework of PM Gati Shakti and Sagarmala, where railways, ports and shipping are expected to work in tandem.

The companies closest to this policy direction differ widely in size, balance sheets and business exposure, ranging from container movement and port throughput to rail-linked freight equipment and container fabrication. Here is a look at the key stocks that are likely to be in focus as a result of the focus on the container production space-

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering manufactures freight wagons, rail infrastructure products and heavy engineering components, with freight wagons forming the largest share of its revenue, as per the company’s disclosures. The company supplies primarily to Indian Railways and freight operators.

Texmaco does not manufacture shipping containers. Its exposure lies in container wagons and rail platforms used to transport containers. At the time of writing this report , the stock closed at Rs 120.16 on the NSE. Over the past month it has declined 9.13%, is down 14.58% over six months, and lower 9.33% year-to-date, even as the five-year return stands at over 360%.

The company trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of about 25 times and a price-to-book ratio of about 1.9, with a market capitalisation of roughly Rs 5,000 crore, placing it in the small-to-midcap bracket.

Titagarh Rail Systems

Titagarh Rail Systems manufactures freight wagons, passenger coaches and metro rolling stock. Its public filings show freight wagons, including container wagons, as a significant part of its business.

The company’s role in the container theme is tied to equipment used for container movement rather than container manufacturing. The stock closed at Rs 779.90 on February 5. It has fallen 10% over the past month, 6.7% over six months, 9.84% year-to-date, and 11.82% over the past year, while delivering a five-year gain of about 69%.

Titagarh trades at a P/E multiple of about 55 times and a P/B ratio near 4.3, with a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 10,600 crore, classifying it as a mid-cap stock.

Shipping Corporation of India

Shipping Corporation of India operates a diversified fleet comprising bulk carriers, tankers, container vessels and offshore assets. Containers currently form a smaller share of its revenue mix compared to bulk and tanker operations, as reflected in its annual reports.

SCI is a signatory to the MoU for Bharat Container Shipping Line, which the government has positioned as a step towards building national container shipping capability. The stock closed at Rs 223.50 on February 5. It is down over 2% year-to-date, up 6.98% over six months, 17.52% over the past year, and 154.16% over five years.

The PSU trades at a P/E ratio of around 12–13 times and a P/B multiple near 1.2, with a market capitalisation of roughly Rs 10,400 crore.

Container Corporation of India

Container Corporation of India is engaged in rail-based container transportation and inland container depot operations. Its revenues are largely driven by EXIM container movement, with domestic container logistics forming a smaller portion.

CONCOR is also part of the BCSL initiative. The stock closed at Rs 519 on February 5. It has declined 0.26% over the past month, 9.41% over six months, is marginally higher 0.52% year-to-date, and down 10.09% over the past year, while delivering a five-year return of about 41%.

The Navratna PSU trades at a P/E multiple of around 29–30 times, a P/B ratio close to 3, and has a market capitalisation near Rs 38,000–40,000 crore.

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro operates across infrastructure, energy projects, heavy engineering and defence manufacturing. Port construction, breakwaters, logistics infrastructure and industrial facilities form part of its EPC portfolio.

L&T does not operate container services or manufacture containers. Its linkage to the theme is through execution of port and logistics infrastructure under programmes such as Sagarmala and PM Gati Shakti. The stock closed at Rs 4,060 on February 5. It is down 1.69% over the past month, up 12.37% over six months, lower 1.45% year-to-date, higher 18.64% over one year, and up 169.05% over five years.

The company trades at a P/E multiple of around 30 times, a P/B ratio near 5.5, and carries a market capitalisation exceeding Rs 5.5 lakh crore, firmly in the large-cap category.

Trans Freight Containers

Trans Freight Containers manufactures marine freight cargo containers and has historically focused on exports. The company’s filings indicate container manufacturing as its principal business.

The stock, listed on the BSE, closed at Rs 24.38 on February 5. It is up 22.67% year-to-date, marginally higher 1.28% over six months, down 23.75% over the past year, and higher 140.21% over five years.

As a small-cap company, Trans Freight trades with limited liquidity. Detailed valuation multiples are not consistently available, though its market capitalisation remains in the micro-cap range.

Conclusion

The container manufacturing push announced in Budget 2026–27 ties together rail equipment, shipping, ports and logistics rather than creating a single-sector opportunity.

As the official statement notes, the aim is to build domestic capacity and reduce vulnerability to external shocks. Whether that intent translates into sustained commercial traction will depend on execution, capacity creation and demand growth over time rather than on the announcement alone.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.