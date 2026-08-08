Here's the live share price of The Investment Trust of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|The Investment Trust of India
|0.30
|0.15
|-19.90
|-0.51
|-38.35
|6.95
|-2.59
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, The Investment Trust of India has declined 38.35% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, The Investment Trust of India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|97.93
|100.68
|10
|97.07
|99.33
|20
|97.72
|98.59
|50
|97.84
|99.18
|100
|100.72
|102.21
|200
|110.51
|111.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, The Investment Trust of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 6.55%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|The Investment Trust - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|The Investment Trust - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 01, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|The Investment Trust - Update On Transfer Of Business To ITI Asset Management Limited, A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of The Compa
|May 14, 2026, 02:03 AM IST IST
|The Investment Trust - To Consider And Approve Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year
|May 14, 2026, 02:02 AM IST IST
|The Investment Trust - To Consider And Approve Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year
Source: Dion Global
The Investment Trust of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1991PLC062067 and registration number is 062067. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Investment Trust of India is ₹98.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Investment Trust of India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of The Investment Trust of India is ₹511.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of The Investment Trust of India are ₹102.00 and ₹98.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Investment Trust of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Investment Trust of India is ₹177.95 and 52-week low of The Investment Trust of India is ₹84.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Investment Trust of India has shown returns of -4.16% over the past day, 0.15% for the past month, -19.9% over 3 months, -38.35% over 1 year, 6.95% across 3 years, and -2.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Investment Trust of India are 17.02 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global