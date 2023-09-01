What is the Market Cap of The Investment Trust of India Ltd.? The market cap of The Investment Trust of India Ltd. is ₹408.53 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Investment Trust of India Ltd.? P/E ratio of The Investment Trust of India Ltd. is 75.48 and PB ratio of The Investment Trust of India Ltd. is 0.9 as on .

What is the share price of The Investment Trust of India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Investment Trust of India Ltd. is ₹78.20 as on .