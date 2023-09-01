Follow Us

The Investment Trust of India Ltd. Share Price

THE INVESTMENT TRUST OF INDIA LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹78.20 Closed
2.161.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
The Investment Trust of India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.40₹78.70
₹78.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.35₹108.95
₹78.20
Open Price
₹77.60
Prev. Close
₹76.55
Volume
5,639

The Investment Trust of India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R178.9
  • R279.95
  • R381.2
  • Pivot
    77.65
  • S176.6
  • S275.35
  • S374.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 593.3776.96
  • 1093.5677.13
  • 2093.9277.61
  • 5096.2479.19
  • 10094.6380.85
  • 200100.1684.02

The Investment Trust of India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.191.55-11.181.22-18.83-39.55-65.71
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

The Investment Trust of India Ltd. Share Holdings

The Investment Trust of India Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About The Investment Trust of India Ltd.

The Investment Trust of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1991PLC062067 and registration number is 062067. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chintan Valia
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Ms. Khyati Valia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Asit Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Kumar Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Bhuta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Papia Sengupta
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on The Investment Trust of India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of The Investment Trust of India Ltd.?

The market cap of The Investment Trust of India Ltd. is ₹408.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Investment Trust of India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of The Investment Trust of India Ltd. is 75.48 and PB ratio of The Investment Trust of India Ltd. is 0.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of The Investment Trust of India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Investment Trust of India Ltd. is ₹78.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Investment Trust of India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Investment Trust of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Investment Trust of India Ltd. is ₹108.95 and 52-week low of The Investment Trust of India Ltd. is ₹63.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

