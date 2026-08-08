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The Investment Trust of India Share Price

NSE
BSE

THE INVESTMENT TRUST OF INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of The Investment Trust of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹98.00 Closed
-4.16₹ -4.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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The Investment Trust of India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹98.00₹102.00
₹98.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.25₹177.95
₹98.00
Open Price
₹102.00
Prev. Close
₹102.25
Volume
283

Source: Dion Global

The Investment Trust of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
The Investment Trust of India		0.300.15-19.90-0.51-38.356.95-2.59
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, The Investment Trust of India has declined 38.35% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, The Investment Trust of India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

The Investment Trust of India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

The Investment Trust of India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
597.93100.68
1097.0799.33
2097.7298.59
5097.8499.18
100100.72102.21
200110.51111.37

Source: Dion Global

The Investment Trust of India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, The Investment Trust of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 6.55%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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The Investment Trust of India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTThe Investment Trust - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For
Jul 09, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTThe Investment Trust - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 01, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTThe Investment Trust - Update On Transfer Of Business To ITI Asset Management Limited, A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of The Compa
May 14, 2026, 02:03 AM IST ISTThe Investment Trust - To Consider And Approve Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year
May 14, 2026, 02:02 AM IST ISTThe Investment Trust - To Consider And Approve Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year

Source: Dion Global

About The Investment Trust of India

The Investment Trust of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1991PLC062067 and registration number is 062067. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Khyati Valia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Papia Sengupta
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Asit Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chintan Valia
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rajeev Uberoi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sidharth Rath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Banavar Anantharamaiah Prabhakar
    Independent Director

FAQs on The Investment Trust of India Share Price

What is the share price of The Investment Trust of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Investment Trust of India is ₹98.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is The Investment Trust of India?

The The Investment Trust of India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Investment Trust of India?

The market cap of The Investment Trust of India is ₹511.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of The Investment Trust of India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of The Investment Trust of India are ₹102.00 and ₹98.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Investment Trust of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Investment Trust of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Investment Trust of India is ₹177.95 and 52-week low of The Investment Trust of India is ₹84.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the The Investment Trust of India performed historically in terms of returns?

The The Investment Trust of India has shown returns of -4.16% over the past day, 0.15% for the past month, -19.9% over 3 months, -38.35% over 1 year, 6.95% across 3 years, and -2.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Investment Trust of India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Investment Trust of India are 17.02 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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