What is the share price of The Investment Trust of India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Investment Trust of India is ₹98.00 as on .

What kind of stock is The Investment Trust of India? The The Investment Trust of India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Investment Trust of India? The market cap of The Investment Trust of India is ₹511.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of The Investment Trust of India? Today’s highest and lowest price of The Investment Trust of India are ₹102.00 and ₹98.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Investment Trust of India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Investment Trust of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Investment Trust of India is ₹177.95 and 52-week low of The Investment Trust of India is ₹84.25 as on .

How has the The Investment Trust of India performed historically in terms of returns? The The Investment Trust of India has shown returns of -4.16% over the past day, 0.15% for the past month, -19.9% over 3 months, -38.35% over 1 year, 6.95% across 3 years, and -2.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Investment Trust of India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Investment Trust of India are 17.02 and 0.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global