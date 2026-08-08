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The Indian Card Clothing Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

THE INDIAN CARD CLOTHING COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of The Indian Card Clothing Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹220.80 Closed
-0.09₹ -0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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The Indian Card Clothing Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹220.70₹220.80
₹220.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹154.00₹322.90
₹220.80
Open Price
₹220.70
Prev. Close
₹221.00
Volume
14

Source: Dion Global

The Indian Card Clothing Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
The Indian Card Clothing Company		-0.54-8.674.20-7.65-21.11-0.342.52
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, The Indian Card Clothing Company has declined 21.11% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, The Indian Card Clothing Company has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

The Indian Card Clothing Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

The Indian Card Clothing Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5227.84223.41
10223.6224.27
20226224.27
50219.89220.56
100209.11219.96
200228.62230.35

Source: Dion Global

The Indian Card Clothing Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, The Indian Card Clothing Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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The Indian Card Clothing Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTThe Indian Card - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Date Scheduled For Approval Of Un-Audited Stan
Jul 15, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTThe Indian Card - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTThe Indian Card - Annual Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended
May 29, 2026, 08:33 PM IST ISTThe Indian Card - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On May 29, 2026
May 26, 2026, 05:03 AM IST ISTThe Indian Card - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Date Scheduled For Approval Of Audited Standal

Source: Dion Global

About The Indian Card Clothing Company

The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29261PN1955PLC009579 and registration number is 009579. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for preparation of textile fibers, spinning machines, machines for preparing textile yarns, weaving machines (looms), including hand looms, knitting machines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prashant Trivedi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mehul Trivedi
    Deputy Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjeevkumar Karkamkar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jyoteendra Kothary
    Director
  • Mr. Chirag Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gurudas Vishwas Aras
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shivangi Kanvinde
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Darshan Bhatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on The Indian Card Clothing Company Share Price

What is the share price of The Indian Card Clothing Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Indian Card Clothing Company is ₹220.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is The Indian Card Clothing Company?

The The Indian Card Clothing Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Indian Card Clothing Company?

The market cap of The Indian Card Clothing Company is ₹131.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of The Indian Card Clothing Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of The Indian Card Clothing Company are ₹220.80 and ₹220.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Indian Card Clothing Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Indian Card Clothing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Indian Card Clothing Company is ₹322.90 and 52-week low of The Indian Card Clothing Company is ₹154.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the The Indian Card Clothing Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The The Indian Card Clothing Company has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, -8.67% for the past month, 4.2% over 3 months, -21.11% over 1 year, -0.34% across 3 years, and 2.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Indian Card Clothing Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Indian Card Clothing Company are 35.27 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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