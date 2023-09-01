Follow Us

The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. Share Price

THE INDIAN CARD CLOTHING COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹212.10 Closed
0.741.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹211.30₹213.00
₹212.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹183.70₹258.00
₹212.10
Open Price
₹211.40
Prev. Close
₹210.55
Volume
3,879

The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1212.9
  • R2213.8
  • R3214.6
  • Pivot
    212.1
  • S1211.2
  • S2210.4
  • S3209.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5206.12210.36
  • 10206.26212.34
  • 20207.61215.98
  • 50218.93221.62
  • 100232.33224.46
  • 200254.08225.5

The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.11-7.72-7.18-1.60-6.96120.7651.77
0.912.0728.0947.0171.34342.31340.60
28.6529.3265.1285.99125.10251.2365.63
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.30-6.423.1218.5837.91198.45219.68
11.938.1631.7239.9122.48344.72110.86
18.1025.7565.73103.2232.41258.76195.19
-0.6522.83128.80280.91390.531,714.84825.50
5.5914.6265.18127.66141.162,910.071,285.33
4.7913.9726.9441.1515.46609.22490.17
0.404.6759.75115.21186.441,133.33441.79
7.1715.1215.225.420.76-7.41347.05
2.45-1.6146.9692.9568.35371.95102.87
8.7511.2938.9966.6084.23156.8084.11
-0.94-4.7312.7457.3843.2421.3021.30
13.3440.90150.04220.37195.82464.52115.27
-0.03-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.47-8.91-5.2411.04-22.0051.0751.07
13.5816.0266.20108.72196.12927.78406.68
-1.25-3.5439.8994.30135.01294.38357.14

The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. Share Holdings

The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQtr Results & Consolidation of Shares
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQtrly Results & Consolidation of Shares
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd.

The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29261PN1955PLC009579 and registration number is 009579. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for preparation of textile fibers, spinning machines, machines for preparing textile yarns, weaving machines (looms), including hand looms, knitting machines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prashant Trivedi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mehul Trivedi
    Deputy Chairman
  • Mr. Sudhir Merchant
    Director
  • Dr. Sangeeta Pandit
    Director
  • Mr. Jyoteendra Kothary
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjeevkumar Karkamkar
    Director
  • Mr. Darshan Bhatia
    Director
  • Mr. Alok Misra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jyoteendra Mansukhlal Kothary
    Director
  • Mr. Chirag Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd.?

The market cap of The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. is ₹126.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. is 16.43 and PB ratio of The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. is 0.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. is ₹212.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. is ₹258.00 and 52-week low of The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. is ₹183.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

