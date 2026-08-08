Here's the live share price of The Indian Card Clothing Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|The Indian Card Clothing Company
|-0.54
|-8.67
|4.20
|-7.65
|-21.11
|-0.34
|2.52
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, The Indian Card Clothing Company has declined 21.11% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, The Indian Card Clothing Company has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|227.84
|223.41
|10
|223.6
|224.27
|20
|226
|224.27
|50
|219.89
|220.56
|100
|209.11
|219.96
|200
|228.62
|230.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, The Indian Card Clothing Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|The Indian Card - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Date Scheduled For Approval Of Un-Audited Stan
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|The Indian Card - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|The Indian Card - Annual Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended
|May 29, 2026, 08:33 PM IST IST
|The Indian Card - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On May 29, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 05:03 AM IST IST
|The Indian Card - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Date Scheduled For Approval Of Audited Standal
Source: Dion Global
The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29261PN1955PLC009579 and registration number is 009579. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for preparation of textile fibers, spinning machines, machines for preparing textile yarns, weaving machines (looms), including hand looms, knitting machines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Indian Card Clothing Company is ₹220.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Indian Card Clothing Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of The Indian Card Clothing Company is ₹131.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of The Indian Card Clothing Company are ₹220.80 and ₹220.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Indian Card Clothing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Indian Card Clothing Company is ₹322.90 and 52-week low of The Indian Card Clothing Company is ₹154.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Indian Card Clothing Company has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, -8.67% for the past month, 4.2% over 3 months, -21.11% over 1 year, -0.34% across 3 years, and 2.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Indian Card Clothing Company are 35.27 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global