Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Qtr Results & Consolidation of Shares
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Qtrly Results & Consolidation of Shares
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29261PN1955PLC009579 and registration number is 009579. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for preparation of textile fibers, spinning machines, machines for preparing textile yarns, weaving machines (looms), including hand looms, knitting machines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. is ₹126.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. is 16.43 and PB ratio of The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. is 0.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. is ₹212.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. is ₹258.00 and 52-week low of The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. is ₹183.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.