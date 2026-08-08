What is the share price of The Indian Card Clothing Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Indian Card Clothing Company is ₹220.80 as on .

What kind of stock is The Indian Card Clothing Company? The The Indian Card Clothing Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Indian Card Clothing Company? The market cap of The Indian Card Clothing Company is ₹131.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of The Indian Card Clothing Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of The Indian Card Clothing Company are ₹220.80 and ₹220.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Indian Card Clothing Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Indian Card Clothing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Indian Card Clothing Company is ₹322.90 and 52-week low of The Indian Card Clothing Company is ₹154.00 as on .

How has the The Indian Card Clothing Company performed historically in terms of returns? The The Indian Card Clothing Company has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, -8.67% for the past month, 4.2% over 3 months, -21.11% over 1 year, -0.34% across 3 years, and 2.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Indian Card Clothing Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Indian Card Clothing Company are 35.27 and 0.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global