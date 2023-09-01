What is the Market Cap of The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd.? The market cap of The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. is ₹126.01 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. is 16.43 and PB ratio of The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. is 0.53 as on .

What is the share price of The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd. is ₹212.10 as on .