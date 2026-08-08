Here's the live share price of The Hi-Tech Gears along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|-0.17
|-15.08
|-4.33
|-13.68
|-14.71
|13.46
|12.4
|JTEKT India
|-1.13
|-0.71
|-3.73
|-6.29
|9.33
|-2.47
|4.12
|Shanthi Gears
|-2.07
|-8.29
|-12.46
|-10.96
|-27.02
|-3.59
|16.97
|Carraro India
|-6.74
|-4.49
|-13.61
|-12.76
|17.56
|-7.66
|-4.67
|SAR Auto Products
|-8.02
|27.21
|71.06
|94.38
|119.58
|46.93
|66.3
|Racl Geartech
|16.63
|16.61
|15.94
|31.01
|56.09
|4.68
|22.19
|ZF Steering Gear (India)
|-0.21
|1.6
|-16.68
|-16.97
|-41.31
|-6.43
|5.98
|HIM Teknoforge
|-1.94
|38.27
|19.48
|25.2
|22.26
|27.06
|15.62
|Bharat Gears
|-15.31
|-11.59
|-11.11
|-11.95
|23.46
|-5.98
|5.1
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, The Hi-Tech Gears has declined 14.71% compared to peers like JTEKT India (9.33%), Shanthi Gears (-27.02%), Carraro India (17.56%). From a 5 year perspective, The Hi-Tech Gears has underperformed peers relative to JTEKT India (4.12%) and Shanthi Gears (16.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|578.71
|582.45
|10
|587.82
|588.28
|20
|626.22
|600.11
|50
|606.61
|609.85
|100
|616.7
|625.75
|200
|673.2
|653.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, The Hi-Tech Gears remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|The Hi-Tech Gears - Continuation Of Mr. Bidadi Anjani Kumar (DIN: 00022417) As A Non-Executive Non-Independent Director Who W
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|The Hi-Tech Gears - Intimation For 40Th Annual General Meeting, Book Closure And E-Voting Dates
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|The Hi-Tech Gears - Intimation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend And 40Th Annual General Meeting
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|The Hi-Tech Gears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|The Hi-Tech Gears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130HR1986PLC081555 and registration number is 004536. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 666.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Hi-Tech Gears is ₹574.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Hi-Tech Gears is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of The Hi-Tech Gears is ₹1,080.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of The Hi-Tech Gears are ₹575.00 and ₹560.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Hi-Tech Gears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Hi-Tech Gears is ₹894.80 and 52-week low of The Hi-Tech Gears is ₹532.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Hi-Tech Gears has shown returns of -2.79% over the past day, -15.02% for the past month, -8.88% over 3 months, -16.93% over 1 year, 13.46% across 3 years, and 12.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Hi-Tech Gears are 54.73 and 2.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.
Source: Dion Global