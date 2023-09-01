Follow Us

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

THE HI-TECH GEARS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Gears & Drive | Smallcap | NSE
₹398.00 Closed
2.7410.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹388.85₹399.00
₹398.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹191.30₹427.90
₹398.00
Open Price
₹389.05
Prev. Close
₹387.40
Volume
18,865

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1402.05
  • R2405.6
  • R3412.2
  • Pivot
    395.45
  • S1391.9
  • S2385.3
  • S3381.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5201.8389.09
  • 10200.84391.57
  • 20202.43393.82
  • 50206.55382.63
  • 100197.46352.73
  • 200212.46313.4

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.10-1.1544.0757.1183.51200.64-10.75
7.808.2311.3640.7073.05348.18273.54
1.19-12.088.7922.8846.7975.791.95
1.55-4.924.755.10-6.88264.7615.30

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd. Share Holdings

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd.

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130HR1986PLC081555 and registration number is 004536. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 644.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deep Kapuria
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Anant Jaivant Talaulicar
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Pranav Kapuria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anuj Kapuria
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Dinodia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinit Taneja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishan Chandra Verma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Malini Sud
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Batra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bidadi Anjani Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Subir Kumar Chowdhury
    Executive Director & President

FAQs on The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd.?

The market cap of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd. is ₹746.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd.?

P/E ratio of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd. is 15.0 and PB ratio of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd. is 1.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd. is ₹398.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd. is ₹427.90 and 52-week low of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd. is ₹191.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

