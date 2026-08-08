What is the share price of The Hi-Tech Gears? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Hi-Tech Gears is ₹574.00 as on .

What kind of stock is The Hi-Tech Gears? The The Hi-Tech Gears is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Hi-Tech Gears? The market cap of The Hi-Tech Gears is ₹1,080.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of The Hi-Tech Gears? Today’s highest and lowest price of The Hi-Tech Gears are ₹575.00 and ₹560.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Hi-Tech Gears? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Hi-Tech Gears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Hi-Tech Gears is ₹894.80 and 52-week low of The Hi-Tech Gears is ₹532.05 as on .

How has the The Hi-Tech Gears performed historically in terms of returns? The The Hi-Tech Gears has shown returns of -2.79% over the past day, -15.02% for the past month, -8.88% over 3 months, -16.93% over 1 year, 13.46% across 3 years, and 12.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Hi-Tech Gears? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Hi-Tech Gears are 54.73 and 2.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global