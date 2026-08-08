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The Hi-Tech Gears Share Price

NSE
BSE

THE HI-TECH GEARS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of The Hi-Tech Gears along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹574.00 Closed
-2.79₹ -16.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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The Hi-Tech Gears Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹560.95₹575.00
₹574.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹532.05₹894.80
₹574.00
Open Price
₹570.00
Prev. Close
₹590.45
Volume
218

Source: Dion Global

The Hi-Tech Gears Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
The Hi-Tech Gears		-0.17-15.08-4.33-13.68-14.7113.4612.4
JTEKT India		-1.13-0.71-3.73-6.299.33-2.474.12
Shanthi Gears		-2.07-8.29-12.46-10.96-27.02-3.5916.97
Carraro India		-6.74-4.49-13.61-12.7617.56-7.66-4.67
SAR Auto Products		-8.0227.2171.0694.38119.5846.9366.3
Racl Geartech		16.6316.6115.9431.0156.094.6822.19
ZF Steering Gear (India)		-0.211.6-16.68-16.97-41.31-6.435.98
HIM Teknoforge		-1.9438.2719.4825.222.2627.0615.62
Bharat Gears		-15.31-11.59-11.11-11.9523.46-5.985.1

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, The Hi-Tech Gears has declined 14.71% compared to peers like JTEKT India (9.33%), Shanthi Gears (-27.02%), Carraro India (17.56%). From a 5 year perspective, The Hi-Tech Gears has underperformed peers relative to JTEKT India (4.12%) and Shanthi Gears (16.97%).

The Hi-Tech Gears Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

The Hi-Tech Gears Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5578.71582.45
10587.82588.28
20626.22600.11
50606.61609.85
100616.7625.75
200673.2653.18

Source: Dion Global

The Hi-Tech Gears Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, The Hi-Tech Gears remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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The Hi-Tech Gears Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTThe Hi-Tech Gears - Continuation Of Mr. Bidadi Anjani Kumar (DIN: 00022417) As A Non-Executive Non-Independent Director Who W
Aug 07, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTThe Hi-Tech Gears - Intimation For 40Th Annual General Meeting, Book Closure And E-Voting Dates
Aug 07, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTThe Hi-Tech Gears - Intimation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend And 40Th Annual General Meeting
Aug 07, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTThe Hi-Tech Gears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTThe Hi-Tech Gears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About The Hi-Tech Gears

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130HR1986PLC081555 and registration number is 004536. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 666.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deep Kapuria
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Anant Jaivant Talaulicar
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Pranav Kapuria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anuj Kapuria
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Mathur
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bidadi Anjani Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kawal Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Suchitra Rajendra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Batra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Seth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arjun Juneja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Rupchand Jaisinghani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deval Mahadev Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishnan Ramanathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on The Hi-Tech Gears Share Price

What is the share price of The Hi-Tech Gears?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Hi-Tech Gears is ₹574.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is The Hi-Tech Gears?

The The Hi-Tech Gears is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Hi-Tech Gears?

The market cap of The Hi-Tech Gears is ₹1,080.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of The Hi-Tech Gears?

Today’s highest and lowest price of The Hi-Tech Gears are ₹575.00 and ₹560.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Hi-Tech Gears?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Hi-Tech Gears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Hi-Tech Gears is ₹894.80 and 52-week low of The Hi-Tech Gears is ₹532.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the The Hi-Tech Gears performed historically in terms of returns?

The The Hi-Tech Gears has shown returns of -2.79% over the past day, -15.02% for the past month, -8.88% over 3 months, -16.93% over 1 year, 13.46% across 3 years, and 12.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Hi-Tech Gears?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Hi-Tech Gears are 54.73 and 2.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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