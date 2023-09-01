Follow Us

The Andhra Sugars Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

THE ANDHRA SUGARS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash | Smallcap | NSE
₹117.55 Closed
2.713.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

The Andhra Sugars Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹113.60₹119.00
₹117.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.50₹154.70
₹117.55
Open Price
₹113.60
Prev. Close
₹114.45
Volume
7,15,425

The Andhra Sugars Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1120.03
  • R2122.22
  • R3125.43
  • Pivot
    116.82
  • S1114.63
  • S2111.42
  • S3109.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5139.78112.68
  • 10140.74110.7
  • 20140.09109.53
  • 50142.42110.03
  • 100135.8112.68
  • 200142.25117.89

The Andhra Sugars Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.506.864.12-1.51-20.8492.7753.82
5.92-0.1610.557.71-5.97245.4239.48
16.6311.3925.3816.701.44271.77135.84
12.269.1412.7615.14-18.93110.1828.09
6.3011.0612.1237.8212.67147.06127.27
1.061.27-9.83-17.624.61142.1346.77

The Andhra Sugars Ltd. Share Holdings

The Andhra Sugars Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend

About The Andhra Sugars Ltd.

The Andhra Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15420AP1947PLC000326 and registration number is 000326. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1217.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P Narendranath Chowdary
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mullapudi Narendranath
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Mullapudi Thimmaraja
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. P Achuta Ramayya
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. P S R V K Ranga Rao
    Executive Director
  • Dr. P Kotaiah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V S Raju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P A Chowdary
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) D Manjulata
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Venkateswara Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on The Andhra Sugars Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of The Andhra Sugars Ltd.?

The market cap of The Andhra Sugars Ltd. is ₹1,593.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Andhra Sugars Ltd.?

P/E ratio of The Andhra Sugars Ltd. is 12.26 and PB ratio of The Andhra Sugars Ltd. is 1.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of The Andhra Sugars Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Andhra Sugars Ltd. is ₹117.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Andhra Sugars Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Andhra Sugars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Andhra Sugars Ltd. is ₹154.70 and 52-week low of The Andhra Sugars Ltd. is ₹100.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

