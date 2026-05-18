The Indian markets are under pressure today as a fresh wave of global uncertainty made investors even more apprehensive and weighed on the market sentiment.

The rising crude oil prices, a sharp fall in the rupee and escalating tensions in West Asia pushed traders into cautious mode, dragging benchmark indices lower in the intraday trade today.

What is worrying the Street even more is that all three pressure points are connected. Higher oil prices are weighing on the rupee, a falling rupee is increasing inflation concerns and geopolitical tension continue to make investors nervous about what could come next.

Let’s take a look at the 3 big worries for investors now

Oil at $111 becomes the biggest worry

The sharp rise in crude oil prices has become one of the biggest concerns for Indian equities at the current juncture.

Brent crude crossed the $111 per barrel mark after reports of a drone strike near the United Arab Emirates’ Barakah nuclear facility. This stoked further concerns about crude supply and led to sharp spike up in ates.

The latest development have again shifted attention toward the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes through which nearly one-fifth of global energy trade passes.

The market reaction was immediate. Shares of oil marketing companies and gas-related businesses saw sharp selling pressure in the intraday trade today as investors worried about the impact of expensive crude on margins and fuel costs.

Stocks such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation traded lower as higher crude prices could put pressure on profitability. Energy-linked companies across the broader market also remained under stress.

Trump’s warning adds to global anxiety

The nervousness in the market intensified further after United States President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran, keeping fears of escalation alive.

“For Iran, the clock is ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The statement added to uncertainty in already fragile global markets.

Rupee slides to a fresh record low

The Indian rupee became another major source of concern for the market.

The domestic currency slipped to a fresh all-time low against the United States dollar as rising crude prices and global risk aversion continued to hurt sentiment.

The rupee weakened past the 96 mark, extending its losing streak and becoming one of Asia’s weakest-performing currencies this year.

For India, a falling rupee creates multiple challenges. Since the country imports a large amount of crude oil and several commodities, a weaker currency increases import costs and raises inflation pressure.

The sharp depreciation also raises concerns over foreign investor flows, as global funds often reduce exposure to emerging markets during periods of currency weakness and geopolitical uncertainty.

Markets fear a difficult phase ahead

Analysts believe the combination of high crude prices, weak currency movement and geopolitical instability may continue to keep markets volatile in the near term.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, “Elevated crude may force another round of price hikes in petrol and diesel, which will have negative implications for inflation. The spike in US 10-year bond yield to 4.62 % is another negative factor for EM equity markets. Rupee may further depreciate aggravating the vicious cycle of rupee depreciation and FPI selling.”