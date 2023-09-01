Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.94
|15.67
|21.37
|32.66
|95.73
|99.76
|8.49
|20.51
|32.14
|30.21
|26.30
|600.55
|457.97
|8.11
|22.57
|23.22
|27.05
|7.44
|511.90
|485.22
|4.59
|8.37
|19.07
|26.00
|19.74
|140.13
|79.78
|0.49
|13.77
|29.25
|85.35
|51.34
|240.93
|210.40
|11.85
|30.46
|25.37
|49.55
|40.07
|701.15
|231.94
|3.60
|4.36
|14.57
|45.95
|7.79
|895.11
|633.92
|10.24
|3.88
|12.11
|11.26
|-8.90
|144.55
|27.75
|5.42
|-3.41
|10.06
|27.29
|-9.49
|29.60
|-13.02
|4.18
|9.55
|2.09
|15.90
|-28.91
|311.27
|425.34
|-0.94
|-3.27
|-15.99
|-9.13
|-45.57
|79.46
|50.21
|0.08
|-0.75
|-16.64
|-50.44
|-17.33
|791.53
|1,170.53
|7.99
|7.30
|50.20
|56.67
|34.94
|346.30
|110.30
|4.40
|19.42
|11.35
|31.83
|-11.60
|562.64
|236.40
|18.58
|13.07
|18.89
|22.90
|-6.98
|389.39
|111.96
|-4.23
|-1.45
|-8.13
|-11.83
|-15.92
|114.83
|-34.73
|5.83
|0.07
|28.58
|23.10
|-25.13
|123.01
|31.63
|8.08
|0.87
|27.72
|35.20
|-2.11
|70.97
|-49.77
|-0.46
|5.90
|1.65
|12.39
|-23.58
|244.80
|157.31
|-1.81
|-4.05
|10.17
|1.81
|-35.21
|1,301.11
|154.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Voluntary Delisting of shares
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Voluntary Delisting of shares
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1977PLC000776 and registration number is 000776. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹19.57 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. is -10.27 and PB ratio of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. is -5.32 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹16.98 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹16.98 and 52-week low of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹12.70 as on Aug 28, 2023.