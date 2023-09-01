Follow Us

THAMBBI MODERN SPINNING MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.98 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.98₹16.98
₹16.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.70₹16.98
₹16.98
Open Price
₹16.98
Prev. Close
₹16.98
Volume
0

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.98
  • R216.98
  • R316.98
  • Pivot
    16.98
  • S116.98
  • S216.98
  • S316.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.7516.36
  • 1015.3215.89
  • 2013.4415.12
  • 5010.7113.6
  • 10011.1512.31
  • 2009.3811.11

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9415.6721.3732.6695.7399.76
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingVoluntary Delisting of shares
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingVoluntary Delisting of shares
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd.

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1977PLC000776 and registration number is 000776. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Jagadeesan
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Malathi Jagadeesan
    Director
  • Mr. M Pugazhendhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok P Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹19.57 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. is -10.27 and PB ratio of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. is -5.32 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹16.98 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹16.98 and 52-week low of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹12.70 as on Aug 28, 2023.

