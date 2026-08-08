Here's the live share price of Thakral Services (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Thakral Services (India)
|-2.89
|-8.71
|-22.12
|11.39
|35.89
|-9.66
|16.71
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5.00
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.90
|55.87
|68.86
|16.40
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.90
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.30
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.20
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.70
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.40
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.40
|27.70
|126.24
|67.24
|68.90
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.50
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.40
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Thakral Services (India) has gained 35.89% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Thakral Services (India) has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.73
|13.4
|10
|14.59
|13.84
|20
|14.89
|14.26
|50
|14.87
|14.65
|100
|15.04
|14.76
|200
|14.7
|15.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Thakral Services (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:38 PM IST IST
|Thakral Services - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 05, 2026, 01:36 AM IST IST
|Thakral Services - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Considered And Approved The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And
|Apr 17, 2026, 04:09 PM IST IST
|Thakral Services - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Yea
|Apr 08, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Thakral Services - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Thakral Services - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Considered And Approved The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter En
Source: Dion Global
Thakral Services (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101KA1983PLC005140 and registration number is 005140. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security systems service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thakral Services (India) is ₹13.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thakral Services (India) is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Thakral Services (India) is ₹15.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Thakral Services (India) are ₹13.25 and ₹13.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thakral Services (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thakral Services (India) is ₹18.85 and 52-week low of Thakral Services (India) is ₹9.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thakral Services (India) has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, -8.71% for the past month, -22.12% over 3 months, 35.89% over 1 year, -9.66% across 3 years, and 16.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thakral Services (India) are 0.00 and 6.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global