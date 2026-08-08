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Thakral Services (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

THAKRAL SERVICES (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of Thakral Services (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.10 Closed
-1.06₹ -0.14
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Thakral Services (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.00₹13.25
₹13.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.00₹18.85
₹13.10
Open Price
₹13.00
Prev. Close
₹13.24
Volume
628

Source: Dion Global

Thakral Services (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thakral Services (India)		-2.89-8.71-22.1211.3935.89-9.6616.71
Syrma SGS Technology		4.255.0030.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.9055.8768.8616.409.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.9059.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.30-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.20-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.703.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.40
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.4027.70126.2467.2468.90
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.50123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.40-88.428.77-16.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Thakral Services (India) has gained 35.89% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Thakral Services (India) has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

Thakral Services (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Thakral Services (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.7313.4
1014.5913.84
2014.8914.26
5014.8714.65
10015.0414.76
20014.715.43

Source: Dion Global

Thakral Services (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Thakral Services (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Thakral Services (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 07, 2026, 04:38 PM IST ISTThakral Services - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 05, 2026, 01:36 AM IST ISTThakral Services - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Considered And Approved The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And
Apr 17, 2026, 04:09 PM IST ISTThakral Services - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Yea
Apr 08, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTThakral Services - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Feb 12, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTThakral Services - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Considered And Approved The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter En

Source: Dion Global

About Thakral Services (India)

Thakral Services (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101KA1983PLC005140 and registration number is 005140. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security systems service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Nirmala Sridhar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. C D P Rajendran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bikramjit Singh Thakral
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanwaljeet Singh Bawa
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Murali Krishna Annapragada
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yanni Venkatesh Setty
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Thakral Services (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Thakral Services (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thakral Services (India) is ₹13.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Thakral Services (India)?

The Thakral Services (India) is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thakral Services (India)?

The market cap of Thakral Services (India) is ₹15.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Thakral Services (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Thakral Services (India) are ₹13.25 and ₹13.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thakral Services (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thakral Services (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thakral Services (India) is ₹18.85 and 52-week low of Thakral Services (India) is ₹9.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Thakral Services (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Thakral Services (India) has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, -8.71% for the past month, -22.12% over 3 months, 35.89% over 1 year, -9.66% across 3 years, and 16.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thakral Services (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thakral Services (India) are 0.00 and 6.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Thakral Services (India) News

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