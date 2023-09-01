Follow Us

Thakral Services (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

THAKRAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | BSE
₹18.70 Closed
00
As on Jul 31, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Thakral Services (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.70₹18.70
₹18.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.20₹18.74
₹18.70
Open Price
₹18.70
Prev. Close
₹18.70
Volume
0

Thakral Services (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.7
  • R218.7
  • R318.7
  • Pivot
    18.7
  • S118.7
  • S218.7
  • S318.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.6918.38
  • 1015.4417.86
  • 2013.6416.59
  • 509.5713.57
  • 1009.6911.76
  • 2009.9911.84

Thakral Services (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00-0.2110.0010.98163.3858.47
3.305.6021.9642.0229.20282.64266.84
5.5922.2846.8983.65124.13225.68225.68
0.6215.0439.90128.67189.38189.38189.38
-0.427.1139.1794.5972.5071.0971.09
20.8428.1745.7757.9968.14151.78151.78
13.2149.23197.06205.41217.10975.64584.13
8.4821.6048.0248.0248.0248.0248.02
16.6432.1520.7142.39123.013,954.601,073.89
3.765.6813.4646.9211.63220.33307.51
14.0718.9055.97105.7510.6410.6410.64
3.9415.8957.0866.2811.4257.4957.49
-4.5112.8648.95198.82245.85386.98360.26
-2.37-4.9860.8078.39265.09362.64242.50
12.4616.4131.2820.57-22.17-22.17-22.17
8.7025.3033.26102.63124.37201.57174.66
-1.097.2644.39125.4798.294,035.71901.73
-6.3715.8868.96114.94191.351,739.001,592.82
0.972.7114.2325.14-38.423,455.561,072.77
5.85-14.8231.1338.69-15.02465.19485.64

Thakral Services (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Thakral Services (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Thakral Services (India) Ltd.

Thakral Services (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101KA1983PLC005140 and registration number is 005140. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security systems service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Nirmala Sridhar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. C D P Rajendran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanwaljeet Singh Bawa
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bikramjit Singh Thakral
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K R Vijayendra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murali Krishna Annapragada
    Independent Director

FAQs on Thakral Services (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Thakral Services (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Thakral Services (India) Ltd. is ₹21.94 Cr as on Jul 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Thakral Services (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Thakral Services (India) Ltd. is -3.68 and PB ratio of Thakral Services (India) Ltd. is -4.12 as on Jul 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Thakral Services (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thakral Services (India) Ltd. is ₹18.70 as on Jul 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thakral Services (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thakral Services (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thakral Services (India) Ltd. is ₹18.74 and 52-week low of Thakral Services (India) Ltd. is ₹16.20 as on Jul 31, 2023.

