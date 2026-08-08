What is the share price of Thakral Services (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thakral Services (India) is ₹13.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Thakral Services (India)? The Thakral Services (India) is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thakral Services (India)? The market cap of Thakral Services (India) is ₹15.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Thakral Services (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Thakral Services (India) are ₹13.25 and ₹13.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thakral Services (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thakral Services (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thakral Services (India) is ₹18.85 and 52-week low of Thakral Services (India) is ₹9.00 as on .

How has the Thakral Services (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Thakral Services (India) has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, -8.71% for the past month, -22.12% over 3 months, 35.89% over 1 year, -9.66% across 3 years, and 16.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thakral Services (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thakral Services (India) are 0.00 and 6.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global