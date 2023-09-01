Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|-0.21
|10.00
|10.98
|163.38
|58.47
|3.30
|5.60
|21.96
|42.02
|29.20
|282.64
|266.84
|5.59
|22.28
|46.89
|83.65
|124.13
|225.68
|225.68
|0.62
|15.04
|39.90
|128.67
|189.38
|189.38
|189.38
|-0.42
|7.11
|39.17
|94.59
|72.50
|71.09
|71.09
|20.84
|28.17
|45.77
|57.99
|68.14
|151.78
|151.78
|13.21
|49.23
|197.06
|205.41
|217.10
|975.64
|584.13
|8.48
|21.60
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|16.64
|32.15
|20.71
|42.39
|123.01
|3,954.60
|1,073.89
|3.76
|5.68
|13.46
|46.92
|11.63
|220.33
|307.51
|14.07
|18.90
|55.97
|105.75
|10.64
|10.64
|10.64
|3.94
|15.89
|57.08
|66.28
|11.42
|57.49
|57.49
|-4.51
|12.86
|48.95
|198.82
|245.85
|386.98
|360.26
|-2.37
|-4.98
|60.80
|78.39
|265.09
|362.64
|242.50
|12.46
|16.41
|31.28
|20.57
|-22.17
|-22.17
|-22.17
|8.70
|25.30
|33.26
|102.63
|124.37
|201.57
|174.66
|-1.09
|7.26
|44.39
|125.47
|98.29
|4,035.71
|901.73
|-6.37
|15.88
|68.96
|114.94
|191.35
|1,739.00
|1,592.82
|0.97
|2.71
|14.23
|25.14
|-38.42
|3,455.56
|1,072.77
|5.85
|-14.82
|31.13
|38.69
|-15.02
|465.19
|485.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Thakral Services (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101KA1983PLC005140 and registration number is 005140. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security systems service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Thakral Services (India) Ltd. is ₹21.94 Cr as on Jul 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Thakral Services (India) Ltd. is -3.68 and PB ratio of Thakral Services (India) Ltd. is -4.12 as on Jul 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thakral Services (India) Ltd. is ₹18.70 as on Jul 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thakral Services (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thakral Services (India) Ltd. is ₹18.74 and 52-week low of Thakral Services (India) Ltd. is ₹16.20 as on Jul 31, 2023.