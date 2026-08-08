What is the share price of Thakkers Group? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thakkers Group is ₹28.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Thakkers Group? The Thakkers Group is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thakkers Group? The market cap of Thakkers Group is ₹4.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Thakkers Group? Today’s highest and lowest price of Thakkers Group are ₹28.15 and ₹28.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thakkers Group? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thakkers Group stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thakkers Group is ₹28.15 and 52-week low of Thakkers Group is ₹21.03 as on .

How has the Thakkers Group performed historically in terms of returns? The Thakkers Group has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 27.49% for the past month, 27.49% over 3 months, 33.86% over 1 year, 19.49% across 3 years, and 13.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thakkers Group? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thakkers Group are 2.17 and 0.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global