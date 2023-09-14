Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|4.97
|15.47
|15.47
|15.47
|15.47
|0.34
|2.50
|2.45
|44.85
|-29.53
|759.94
|1,573.57
|-10.40
|59.55
|95.49
|104.72
|61.52
|237.21
|96.93
|10.11
|0.34
|173.85
|387.90
|502.75
|2,092.50
|2,302.74
|11.43
|11.41
|10.37
|53.63
|75.63
|75.63
|75.63
|4.18
|10.02
|33.73
|63.37
|49.15
|171.13
|272.15
|-8.80
|-6.63
|4.09
|22.22
|3.35
|116.75
|-35.07
|-0.13
|-1.45
|-5.65
|39.47
|23.39
|270.94
|132.50
|4.17
|3.77
|-19.78
|86.83
|109.48
|5,955.31
|10,287.18
|-12.95
|-20.12
|29.27
|795.89
|2,569.18
|10,149.70
|13,937.33
|-0.13
|-7.30
|51.63
|81.22
|172.30
|603.03
|226.30
|-3.32
|1.98
|9.56
|13.96
|16.38
|154.72
|69.81
|-3.05
|1.19
|9.61
|17.32
|7.92
|45.45
|29.43
|0.71
|10.13
|27.10
|35.88
|614.65
|1,600.46
|1,651.58
|3.15
|3.68
|4.88
|-0.92
|-9.53
|385.65
|305.25
|-7.95
|37.11
|56.52
|77.71
|40.17
|116.35
|-7.37
|-1.11
|-2.93
|50.30
|45.38
|27.26
|94.82
|42.84
|3.59
|26.22
|32.43
|58.64
|18.31
|211.75
|-9.80
|-3.28
|-3.78
|-7.53
|30.83
|15.34
|166.28
|817.22
|-3.68
|43.94
|52.54
|43.14
|-7.30
|411.64
|476.18
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Asian Food Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1968PLC013919 and registration number is 013919. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Agricultural activities on a fee or contract basis (preparation of fields, establishing a crop, treatment of crops, crop spraying, trimming of fruit trees and vines, transplanting of rice, thinning of beets, harvesting, pest control in connection with agriculture etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Thakkers Group Ltd. is ₹2.74 Cr as on Aug 10, 2023.
P/E ratio of Thakkers Group Ltd. is 3.09 and PB ratio of Thakkers Group Ltd. is 0.06 as on Aug 10, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thakkers Group Ltd. is ₹17.32 as on Aug 10, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thakkers Group Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thakkers Group Ltd. is ₹17.32 and 52-week low of Thakkers Group Ltd. is ₹15.00 as on Aug 10, 2023.