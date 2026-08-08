Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Thakkers Group Share Price

NSE
BSE

THAKKERS GROUP

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Thakkers Group along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.15 Closed
5.00₹ 1.34
As on Jun 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Thakkers Group Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.15₹28.15
₹28.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.03₹28.15
₹28.15
Open Price
₹28.15
Prev. Close
₹26.81
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

Thakkers Group Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thakkers Group		027.4927.4927.4933.8619.4913.42
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Thakkers Group has gained 33.86% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Thakkers Group has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Thakkers Group Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Thakkers Group Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.625.7
1022.8422.99
2044.290
5055.080
10049.930
20025.950

Source: Dion Global

Thakkers Group Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Thakkers Group remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.64%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Thakkers Group Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTThakkers Group - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, August 13, 2026.
Jul 06, 2026, 05:24 PM IST ISTThakkers Group - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTThakkers Group - Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Audited Fina
May 30, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTThakkers Group - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 30 & 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) R
May 14, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTThakkers Group - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The Securities Exchange And Board

Source: Dion Global

About Thakkers Group

Thakkers Group Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1968PLC013919 and registration number is 013919. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Agricultural activities on a fee or contract basis (preparation of fields, establishing a crop, treatment of crops, crop spraying, trimming of fruit trees and vines, transplanting of rice, thinning of beets, harvesting, pest control in connection with agriculture etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chetan G Batavia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Gaurav J Thakker
    Director
  • Mr. Subhash N Dhoot
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhimant N Kakkad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gauraav Jayanth Deshmukh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Vilas Lonari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaman Haridas Thakker
    Independent Director

FAQs on Thakkers Group Share Price

What is the share price of Thakkers Group?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thakkers Group is ₹28.15 as on Jun 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Thakkers Group?

The Thakkers Group is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thakkers Group?

The market cap of Thakkers Group is ₹4.46 Cr as on Jun 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Thakkers Group?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Thakkers Group are ₹28.15 and ₹28.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thakkers Group?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thakkers Group stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thakkers Group is ₹28.15 and 52-week low of Thakkers Group is ₹21.03 as on Jun 05, 2026.

How has the Thakkers Group performed historically in terms of returns?

The Thakkers Group has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 27.49% for the past month, 27.49% over 3 months, 33.86% over 1 year, 19.49% across 3 years, and 13.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thakkers Group?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thakkers Group are 2.17 and 0.07 on Jun 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Thakkers Group News

More Thakkers Group News
Market Pulse