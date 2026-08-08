Here's the live share price of Thakkers Group along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Thakkers Group
|0
|27.49
|27.49
|27.49
|33.86
|19.49
|13.42
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Thakkers Group has gained 33.86% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Thakkers Group has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.6
|25.7
|10
|22.84
|22.99
|20
|44.29
|0
|50
|55.08
|0
|100
|49.93
|0
|200
|25.95
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Thakkers Group remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.64%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|Thakkers Group - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, August 13, 2026.
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:24 PM IST IST
|Thakkers Group - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Thakkers Group - Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Audited Fina
|May 30, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Thakkers Group - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 30 & 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) R
|May 14, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|Thakkers Group - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The Securities Exchange And Board
Source: Dion Global
Thakkers Group Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1968PLC013919 and registration number is 013919. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Agricultural activities on a fee or contract basis (preparation of fields, establishing a crop, treatment of crops, crop spraying, trimming of fruit trees and vines, transplanting of rice, thinning of beets, harvesting, pest control in connection with agriculture etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thakkers Group is ₹28.15 as on Jun 05, 2026.
The Thakkers Group is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Thakkers Group is ₹4.46 Cr as on Jun 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Thakkers Group are ₹28.15 and ₹28.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thakkers Group stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thakkers Group is ₹28.15 and 52-week low of Thakkers Group is ₹21.03 as on Jun 05, 2026.
The Thakkers Group has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 27.49% for the past month, 27.49% over 3 months, 33.86% over 1 year, 19.49% across 3 years, and 13.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thakkers Group are 2.17 and 0.07 on Jun 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global