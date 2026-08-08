Here's the live share price of Thakker's Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Thakker's Developers
|-9.62
|11.74
|-2.12
|10.70
|-17.05
|3.71
|14.66
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Thakker's Developers has declined 17.05% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Thakker's Developers has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|158.15
|156.95
|10
|151.24
|152.94
|20
|140.62
|146.52
|50
|138.56
|138.2
|100
|128.14
|135.61
|200
|140.27
|141.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Thakker's Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Thakker's Develo - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, August 14, 2026.
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:08 PM IST IST
|Thakker's Develo - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Thakker's Develo - Declaration With Respect To Audit Report With Unmodified Opinion To The Audited Standalone & Consolidated
|May 29, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Thakker's Develo - Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 -Audited Sta
|May 14, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Thakker's Develo - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The Securities Exchange And Boa
Source: Dion Global
Thakker's Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1987PLC043034 and registration number is 043034. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thakker's Developers is ₹142.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thakker's Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Thakker's Developers is ₹128.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Thakker's Developers are ₹146.95 and ₹139.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thakker's Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thakker's Developers is ₹199.00 and 52-week low of Thakker's Developers is ₹83.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thakker's Developers has shown returns of -8.17% over the past day, 11.74% for the past month, -2.12% over 3 months, -17.05% over 1 year, 3.71% across 3 years, and 14.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thakker's Developers are 25.45 and 0.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global