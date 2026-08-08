What is the share price of Thakker's Developers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thakker's Developers is ₹142.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Thakker's Developers? The Thakker's Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thakker's Developers? The market cap of Thakker's Developers is ₹128.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Thakker's Developers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Thakker's Developers are ₹146.95 and ₹139.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thakker's Developers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thakker's Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thakker's Developers is ₹199.00 and 52-week low of Thakker's Developers is ₹83.12 as on .

How has the Thakker's Developers performed historically in terms of returns? The Thakker's Developers has shown returns of -8.17% over the past day, 11.74% for the past month, -2.12% over 3 months, -17.05% over 1 year, 3.71% across 3 years, and 14.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thakker's Developers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thakker's Developers are 25.45 and 0.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global