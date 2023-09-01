What is the Market Cap of Thakker's Developers Ltd.? The market cap of Thakker's Developers Ltd. is ₹119.34 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Thakker's Developers Ltd.? P/E ratio of Thakker's Developers Ltd. is 8.88 and PB ratio of Thakker's Developers Ltd. is 0.86 as on .

What is the share price of Thakker's Developers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thakker's Developers Ltd. is ₹132.60 as on .