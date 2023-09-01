Follow Us

THAKKER'S DEVELOPERS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹132.60 Closed
0.911.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Thakker's Developers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹123.70₹151.80
₹132.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.00₹237.40
₹132.60
Open Price
₹135.00
Prev. Close
₹131.40
Volume
1,778

Thakker's Developers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1148.37
  • R2164.13
  • R3176.47
  • Pivot
    136.03
  • S1120.27
  • S2107.93
  • S392.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5192.3128.21
  • 10195.18127.62
  • 20196.87127.91
  • 50174.15129.6
  • 100151.12132.4
  • 200138.37135.37

Thakker's Developers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.635.153.5118.182.00220.68101.67
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Thakker's Developers Ltd. Share Holdings

Thakker's Developers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Thakker's Developers Ltd.

Thakker's Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1987PLC043034 and registration number is 043034. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra M Thakker
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajendra M Thakker
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Narendra M Thakker
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Chandrakant H Thakker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaman H Thakker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav J Deshmukh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish V Lonari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hetal Nishant Thakker
    Woman Director

FAQs on Thakker's Developers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Thakker's Developers Ltd.?

The market cap of Thakker's Developers Ltd. is ₹119.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Thakker's Developers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Thakker's Developers Ltd. is 8.88 and PB ratio of Thakker's Developers Ltd. is 0.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Thakker's Developers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thakker's Developers Ltd. is ₹132.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thakker's Developers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thakker's Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thakker's Developers Ltd. is ₹237.40 and 52-week low of Thakker's Developers Ltd. is ₹110.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

