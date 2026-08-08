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Thakker's Developers Share Price

NSE
BSE

THAKKER'S DEVELOPERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Thakker's Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹142.80 Closed
-8.17₹ -12.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Thakker's Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹139.95₹146.95
₹142.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.12₹199.00
₹142.80
Open Price
₹146.95
Prev. Close
₹155.50
Volume
358

Source: Dion Global

Thakker's Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thakker's Developers		-9.6211.74-2.1210.70-17.053.7114.66
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Thakker's Developers has declined 17.05% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Thakker's Developers has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Thakker's Developers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Thakker's Developers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5158.15156.95
10151.24152.94
20140.62146.52
50138.56138.2
100128.14135.61
200140.27141.61

Source: Dion Global

Thakker's Developers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Thakker's Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Thakker's Developers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTThakker's Develo - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, August 14, 2026.
Jul 06, 2026, 05:08 PM IST ISTThakker's Develo - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTThakker's Develo - Declaration With Respect To Audit Report With Unmodified Opinion To The Audited Standalone & Consolidated
May 29, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTThakker's Develo - Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 -Audited Sta
May 14, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTThakker's Develo - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The Securities Exchange And Boa

Source: Dion Global

About Thakker's Developers

Thakker's Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1987PLC043034 and registration number is 043034. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra M Thakker
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajendra M Thakker
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Narendra M Thakker
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Chandrakant H Thakker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaman H Thakker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav J Deshmukh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish V Lonari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hetal N Thakker
    Woman Director

FAQs on Thakker's Developers Share Price

What is the share price of Thakker's Developers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thakker's Developers is ₹142.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Thakker's Developers?

The Thakker's Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thakker's Developers?

The market cap of Thakker's Developers is ₹128.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Thakker's Developers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Thakker's Developers are ₹146.95 and ₹139.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thakker's Developers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thakker's Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thakker's Developers is ₹199.00 and 52-week low of Thakker's Developers is ₹83.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Thakker's Developers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Thakker's Developers has shown returns of -8.17% over the past day, 11.74% for the past month, -2.12% over 3 months, -17.05% over 1 year, 3.71% across 3 years, and 14.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thakker's Developers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thakker's Developers are 25.45 and 0.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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