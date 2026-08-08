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Thacker & Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

THACKER & COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Thacker & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,068.95 Closed
4.80₹ 48.95
As on Jul 30, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Thacker & Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹971.00₹1,068.95
₹1,068.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹700.00₹1,889.90
₹1,068.95
Open Price
₹971.00
Prev. Close
₹1,020.00
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Thacker & Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thacker & Company		1.81-8.24-5.40-12.50-34.4639.6216.49
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Thacker & Company has declined 34.46% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Thacker & Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Thacker & Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Thacker & Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,056.191,054.11
101,059.091,066.2
201,107.551,098.61
501,156.771,121.45
1001,074.461,149.93
2001,293.841,233.25

Source: Dion Global

Thacker & Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Thacker & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 7.65%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 23.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Thacker & Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTThacker & Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Aug 07, 2026, 07:39 PM IST ISTThacker & Company - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
Jul 29, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTThacker & Company - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 29, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTThacker & Company - Submission Of Notice Of The 148Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Pursuant To The Provision Of Regu
Jul 21, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTThacker & Company - Intimation Of 148Th Annual General Meeting Of The Shareholders Of The Company.

Source: Dion Global

About Thacker & Company

Thacker & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21098MH1878PLC000033 and registration number is 000033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arunkumar Mahabirprasad Jatia
    Chairman
  • Ms. Vrinda Jatia
    Director
  • Mr. Bhalchandra Ramakant Nadkarni
    Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Bansal
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Nemchand Dedhia
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Jitendra Shah
    Director

FAQs on Thacker & Company Share Price

What is the share price of Thacker & Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thacker & Company is ₹1,068.95 as on Jul 30, 2026.

What kind of stock is Thacker & Company?

The Thacker & Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thacker & Company?

The market cap of Thacker & Company is ₹116.27 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Thacker & Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Thacker & Company are ₹1,068.95 and ₹971.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thacker & Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thacker & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thacker & Company is ₹1,889.90 and 52-week low of Thacker & Company is ₹700.00 as on Jul 30, 2026.

How has the Thacker & Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Thacker & Company has shown returns of 4.8% over the past day, -8.24% for the past month, -5.4% over 3 months, -34.46% over 1 year, 39.62% across 3 years, and 16.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thacker & Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thacker & Company are 6.08 and 0.66 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Thacker & Company News

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