What is the share price of Thacker & Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thacker & Company is ₹1,068.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Thacker & Company? The Thacker & Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thacker & Company? The market cap of Thacker & Company is ₹116.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Thacker & Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Thacker & Company are ₹1,068.95 and ₹971.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thacker & Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thacker & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thacker & Company is ₹1,889.90 and 52-week low of Thacker & Company is ₹700.00 as on .

How has the Thacker & Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Thacker & Company has shown returns of 4.8% over the past day, -8.24% for the past month, -5.4% over 3 months, -34.46% over 1 year, 39.62% across 3 years, and 16.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thacker & Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thacker & Company are 6.08 and 0.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global