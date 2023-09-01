Follow Us

Thacker & Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

THACKER & COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹410.00 Closed
4.5817.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Thacker & Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹392.05₹410.00
₹410.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹310.00₹474.55
₹410.00
Open Price
₹392.05
Prev. Close
₹392.05
Volume
11

Thacker & Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1415.98
  • R2421.97
  • R3433.93
  • Pivot
    404.02
  • S1398.03
  • S2386.07
  • S3380.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5336.45403.02
  • 10343.79412.55
  • 20353.9414.3
  • 50332.62406.26
  • 100322.42397.29
  • 200330.98381.52

Thacker & Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.854.397.8815.8728.06296.527.89
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Thacker & Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Thacker & Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Thacker & Company Ltd.

Thacker & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21098MH1878PLC000033 and registration number is 000033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arunkumar Mahabirprasad Jatia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Basant Kumar Khaitan
    Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Beswal
    Director
  • Ms. Vrinda Jatia
    Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Bansal
    Director
  • Mr. Bhalchandra Ramakant Nadkarni
    Director

FAQs on Thacker & Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Thacker & Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Thacker & Company Ltd. is ₹44.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Thacker & Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Thacker & Company Ltd. is 20.33 and PB ratio of Thacker & Company Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Thacker & Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thacker & Company Ltd. is ₹410.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thacker & Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thacker & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thacker & Company Ltd. is ₹474.55 and 52-week low of Thacker & Company Ltd. is ₹310.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

