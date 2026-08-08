Here's the live share price of Thacker & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Thacker & Company
|1.81
|-8.24
|-5.40
|-12.50
|-34.46
|39.62
|16.49
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Thacker & Company has declined 34.46% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Thacker & Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,056.19
|1,054.11
|10
|1,059.09
|1,066.2
|20
|1,107.55
|1,098.61
|50
|1,156.77
|1,121.45
|100
|1,074.46
|1,149.93
|200
|1,293.84
|1,233.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Thacker & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 7.65%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 23.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Thacker & Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:39 PM IST IST
|Thacker & Company - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Thacker & Company - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Thacker & Company - Submission Of Notice Of The 148Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Pursuant To The Provision Of Regu
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Thacker & Company - Intimation Of 148Th Annual General Meeting Of The Shareholders Of The Company.
Source: Dion Global
Thacker & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21098MH1878PLC000033 and registration number is 000033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thacker & Company is ₹1,068.95 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Thacker & Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Thacker & Company is ₹116.27 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Thacker & Company are ₹1,068.95 and ₹971.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thacker & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thacker & Company is ₹1,889.90 and 52-week low of Thacker & Company is ₹700.00 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Thacker & Company has shown returns of 4.8% over the past day, -8.24% for the past month, -5.4% over 3 months, -34.46% over 1 year, 39.62% across 3 years, and 16.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thacker & Company are 6.08 and 0.66 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global