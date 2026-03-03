Here's the live share price of Thaai Casting along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Thaai Casting has declined 13.78% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.37%.
Thaai Casting’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Thaai Casting
|-5.10
|0
|-12.68
|-21.88
|-2.52
|-21.89
|-13.78
|AIA Engineering
|-3.13
|-7.45
|-4.02
|21.58
|18.24
|11.67
|15.30
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|-2.10
|2.41
|8.47
|26.68
|160.75
|50.11
|52.35
|Electrosteel Castings
|-2.28
|-6.21
|-7.16
|-32.90
|-27.14
|25.70
|20.19
|Kirloskar Industries
|-0.74
|-9.59
|-15.98
|-26.45
|-12.07
|8.40
|15.80
|Steel Cast
|-4.45
|-5.92
|6.05
|5.74
|41.08
|32.53
|30.60
|Rhetan TMT
|-4.17
|0.63
|9.11
|19.87
|19.87
|6.23
|3.69
|Alicon Castalloy
|-5.88
|-0.06
|-14.08
|-11.39
|5.75
|-1.88
|10.06
|Nelcast
|-4.75
|0.48
|-0.07
|-27.86
|25.55
|2.28
|10.38
|Synergy Green Industries
|-0.53
|-2.50
|-6.43
|-1.17
|44.47
|64.01
|24.91
|ANB Metal Cast
|-0.57
|39.67
|23.28
|78.45
|140.16
|33.92
|19.15
|De Neers Tools
|-13.19
|-0.94
|-21.87
|-53.33
|-53.34
|-8.74
|-5.34
|DCM
|-12.71
|-18.78
|-25.65
|-29.23
|-28.63
|-2.38
|21.17
|Abha Power and Steel
|-9.22
|-12.50
|-8.07
|-37.66
|-4.75
|-27.99
|-17.88
|Precision Metaliks
|-5.97
|7.39
|-28.68
|-58.37
|-67.91
|-33.65
|-33.24
Over the last one year, Thaai Casting has declined 2.52% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (18.24%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (160.75%), Electrosteel Castings (-27.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Thaai Casting has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (15.30%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (52.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|97.87
|96.89
|10
|97.83
|96.63
|20
|93.89
|95.38
|50
|94.77
|96.75
|100
|105.93
|101.39
|200
|106.54
|108.43
In the latest quarter, Thaai Casting remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.02%, FII holding rose to 1.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Thaai Casting fact sheet for more information
Thaai Casting Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24105TN2023PLC161105 and registration number is 161105. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thaai Casting is ₹93.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Thaai Casting is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Thaai Casting is ₹226.38 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Thaai Casting are ₹93.50 and ₹93.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thaai Casting stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thaai Casting is ₹137.00 and 52-week low of Thaai Casting is ₹77.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Thaai Casting has shown returns of -3.12% over the past day, 5.68% for the past month, -16.85% over 3 months, -7.37% over 1 year, -21.89% across 3 years, and -13.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thaai Casting are 0.00 and 2.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.