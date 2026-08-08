Here's the live share price of TGIF Agribusiness along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TGIF Agribusiness
|4.04
|-3.74
|13.19
|27.16
|13.19
|-10.26
|-6.29
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TGIF Agribusiness has gained 13.19% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, TGIF Agribusiness has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|101.2
|102.31
|10
|100.29
|101.74
|20
|101.67
|101.38
|50
|100.08
|99.52
|100
|94.55
|96.21
|200
|89.34
|93.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TGIF Agribusiness remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|TGIF Agribusiness - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|TGIF Agribusiness - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 28, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|TGIF Agribusiness - Statement Of Deviation And Variation - As On 31St March 2026
|May 28, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|TGIF Agribusiness - Results - Financial Year Ended On 31St March 2026
|May 28, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|TGIF Agribusiness - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
TGIF Agribusiness Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01132GJ2023PLC147235 and registration number is 147235. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TGIF Agribusiness is ₹103.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TGIF Agribusiness is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TGIF Agribusiness is ₹26.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TGIF Agribusiness are ₹103.00 and ₹103.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TGIF Agribusiness stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TGIF Agribusiness is ₹110.00 and 52-week low of TGIF Agribusiness is ₹66.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TGIF Agribusiness has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.74% for the past month, 13.19% over 3 months, 13.19% over 1 year, -10.26% across 3 years, and -6.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TGIF Agribusiness are 13.22 and 2.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global