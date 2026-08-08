What is the share price of TGIF Agribusiness? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TGIF Agribusiness is ₹103.00 as on .

What kind of stock is TGIF Agribusiness? The TGIF Agribusiness is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TGIF Agribusiness? The market cap of TGIF Agribusiness is ₹26.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TGIF Agribusiness? Today’s highest and lowest price of TGIF Agribusiness are ₹103.00 and ₹103.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TGIF Agribusiness? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TGIF Agribusiness stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TGIF Agribusiness is ₹110.00 and 52-week low of TGIF Agribusiness is ₹66.50 as on .

How has the TGIF Agribusiness performed historically in terms of returns? The TGIF Agribusiness has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.74% for the past month, 13.19% over 3 months, 13.19% over 1 year, -10.26% across 3 years, and -6.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TGIF Agribusiness? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TGIF Agribusiness are 13.22 and 2.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global