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TGIF Agribusiness Share Price

NSE
BSE

TGIF AGRIBUSINESS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of TGIF Agribusiness along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹103.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TGIF Agribusiness Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹103.00₹103.00
₹103.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.50₹110.00
₹103.00
Open Price
₹103.00
Prev. Close
₹103.00
Volume
1,200

Source: Dion Global

TGIF Agribusiness Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TGIF Agribusiness		4.04-3.7413.1927.1613.19-10.26-6.29
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TGIF Agribusiness has gained 13.19% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, TGIF Agribusiness has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

TGIF Agribusiness Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TGIF Agribusiness Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5101.2102.31
10100.29101.74
20101.67101.38
50100.0899.52
10094.5596.21
20089.3493.5

Source: Dion Global

TGIF Agribusiness Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TGIF Agribusiness remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TGIF Agribusiness Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTTGIF Agribusiness - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTTGIF Agribusiness - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 28, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTTGIF Agribusiness - Statement Of Deviation And Variation - As On 31St March 2026
May 28, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTTGIF Agribusiness - Results - Financial Year Ended On 31St March 2026
May 28, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTTGIF Agribusiness - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About TGIF Agribusiness

TGIF Agribusiness Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01132GJ2023PLC147235 and registration number is 147235. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Rachana Niraj Gemawat
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Niraj Chhaganraj Gemawat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Indrajeet Anath Mitra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Ramesh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hursh Pareshkumar Jani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Geetika Bhushan Saluja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on TGIF Agribusiness Share Price

What is the share price of TGIF Agribusiness?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TGIF Agribusiness is ₹103.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TGIF Agribusiness?

The TGIF Agribusiness is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TGIF Agribusiness?

The market cap of TGIF Agribusiness is ₹26.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TGIF Agribusiness?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TGIF Agribusiness are ₹103.00 and ₹103.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TGIF Agribusiness?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TGIF Agribusiness stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TGIF Agribusiness is ₹110.00 and 52-week low of TGIF Agribusiness is ₹66.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TGIF Agribusiness performed historically in terms of returns?

The TGIF Agribusiness has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.74% for the past month, 13.19% over 3 months, 13.19% over 1 year, -10.26% across 3 years, and -6.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TGIF Agribusiness?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TGIF Agribusiness are 13.22 and 2.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

TGIF Agribusiness News

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