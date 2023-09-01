Follow Us

TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd. Share Price

TGB BANQUETS AND HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹11.05 Closed
4.740.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.55₹11.05
₹11.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.70₹14.60
₹11.05
Open Price
₹10.80
Prev. Close
₹10.55
Volume
1,99,154

TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.22
  • R211.38
  • R311.72
  • Pivot
    10.88
  • S110.72
  • S210.38
  • S310.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.4110.27
  • 1011.3610.06
  • 2011.249.92
  • 5011.549.98
  • 10010.1810.09
  • 2009.9310.18

TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.7610.504.2530.771.8460.14-55.26
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51

TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd.

TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100GJ1999PLC036830 and registration number is 036830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narendra G Somani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Devanand G Somani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hemant G Somani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mansukhlal A Nakrani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jasmin J Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishit B Popat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd. is ₹32.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd. is 23.46 and PB ratio of TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd. is 0.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd. is ₹11.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd. is ₹14.60 and 52-week low of TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd. is ₹7.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

