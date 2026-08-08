Here's the live share price of TGB Banquets and Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TGB Banquets and Hotels
|0.21
|4.82
|-1.89
|0.54
|-21.76
|-1.29
|3.17
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TGB Banquets and Hotels has declined 21.76% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, TGB Banquets and Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.55
|9.39
|10
|9.24
|9.3
|20
|9.01
|9.18
|50
|9.03
|9.11
|100
|9.08
|9.22
|200
|9.65
|9.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TGB Banquets and Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 68.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|TGB Banquets - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|TGB Banquets - Financial Result For Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|TGB Banquets - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 18, 2026, 06:14 AM IST IST
|TGB Banquets - Board Meeting Intimation for BM To Be Held On 27.07.2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|TGB Banquets - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100GJ1999PLC036830 and registration number is 036830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TGB Banquets and Hotels is ₹9.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TGB Banquets and Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TGB Banquets and Hotels is ₹27.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TGB Banquets and Hotels are ₹9.53 and ₹9.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TGB Banquets and Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TGB Banquets and Hotels is ₹13.99 and 52-week low of TGB Banquets and Hotels is ₹7.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TGB Banquets and Hotels has shown returns of -1.16% over the past day, 4.82% for the past month, -1.89% over 3 months, -21.76% over 1 year, -1.29% across 3 years, and 3.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TGB Banquets and Hotels are -19.44 and 0.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global