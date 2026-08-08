What is the share price of TGB Banquets and Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TGB Banquets and Hotels is ₹9.35 as on .

What kind of stock is TGB Banquets and Hotels? The TGB Banquets and Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TGB Banquets and Hotels? The market cap of TGB Banquets and Hotels is ₹27.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TGB Banquets and Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of TGB Banquets and Hotels are ₹9.53 and ₹9.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TGB Banquets and Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TGB Banquets and Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TGB Banquets and Hotels is ₹13.99 and 52-week low of TGB Banquets and Hotels is ₹7.60 as on .

How has the TGB Banquets and Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The TGB Banquets and Hotels has shown returns of -1.16% over the past day, 4.82% for the past month, -1.89% over 3 months, -21.76% over 1 year, -1.29% across 3 years, and 3.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TGB Banquets and Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TGB Banquets and Hotels are -19.44 and 0.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global