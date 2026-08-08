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TGB Banquets and Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

TGB BANQUETS AND HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of TGB Banquets and Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.35 Closed
-1.16₹ -0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TGB Banquets and Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.00₹9.53
₹9.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.60₹13.99
₹9.35
Open Price
₹9.53
Prev. Close
₹9.46
Volume
6,814

Source: Dion Global

TGB Banquets and Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TGB Banquets and Hotels		0.214.82-1.890.54-21.76-1.293.17
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TGB Banquets and Hotels has declined 21.76% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, TGB Banquets and Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

TGB Banquets and Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TGB Banquets and Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.559.39
109.249.3
209.019.18
509.039.11
1009.089.22
2009.659.72

Source: Dion Global

TGB Banquets and Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TGB Banquets and Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 68.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TGB Banquets and Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTTGB Banquets - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 27, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTTGB Banquets - Financial Result For Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026
Jul 27, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTTGB Banquets - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 18, 2026, 06:14 AM IST ISTTGB Banquets - Board Meeting Intimation for BM To Be Held On 27.07.2026
Jul 13, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTTGB Banquets - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About TGB Banquets and Hotels

TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100GJ1999PLC036830 and registration number is 036830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narendra G Somani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Devanand G Somani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hemant G Somani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mansukhlal A Nakrani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jasmin J Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishit B Popat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on TGB Banquets and Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of TGB Banquets and Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TGB Banquets and Hotels is ₹9.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TGB Banquets and Hotels?

The TGB Banquets and Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TGB Banquets and Hotels?

The market cap of TGB Banquets and Hotels is ₹27.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TGB Banquets and Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TGB Banquets and Hotels are ₹9.53 and ₹9.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TGB Banquets and Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TGB Banquets and Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TGB Banquets and Hotels is ₹13.99 and 52-week low of TGB Banquets and Hotels is ₹7.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TGB Banquets and Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The TGB Banquets and Hotels has shown returns of -1.16% over the past day, 4.82% for the past month, -1.89% over 3 months, -21.76% over 1 year, -1.29% across 3 years, and 3.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TGB Banquets and Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TGB Banquets and Hotels are -19.44 and 0.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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