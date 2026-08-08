Here's the live share price of Texel Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Texel Industries
|-3.97
|-11.85
|-4.38
|-16.52
|-40.40
|3.69
|2.06
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Texel Industries has declined 40.40% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Texel Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|72.08
|71.88
|10
|71.95
|72.09
|20
|72.75
|72.17
|50
|69.22
|71.59
|100
|71.66
|73.23
|200
|77.75
|78.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Texel Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 25.50%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 74.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Texel Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Texel Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
|Jun 05, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Texel Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
|May 30, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|Texel Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30
|May 29, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Texel Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Duly Convened On 29Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Texel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100GJ1989PLC012576 and registration number is 012576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tarpaulin. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Texel Industries is ₹69.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Texel Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Texel Industries is ₹92.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Texel Industries are ₹73.78 and ₹68.66.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Texel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Texel Industries is ₹124.65 and 52-week low of Texel Industries is ₹55.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Texel Industries has shown returns of -4.01% over the past day, -11.85% for the past month, -4.38% over 3 months, -40.4% over 1 year, 3.69% across 3 years, and 2.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Texel Industries are 20.44 and 2.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global