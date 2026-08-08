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Texel Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

TEXEL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Texel Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹69.26 Closed
-4.01₹ -2.89
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Texel Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.66₹73.78
₹69.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.98₹124.65
₹69.26
Open Price
₹72.00
Prev. Close
₹72.15
Volume
12,106

Source: Dion Global

Texel Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Texel Industries		-3.97-11.85-4.38-16.52-40.403.692.06
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Texel Industries has declined 40.40% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Texel Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Texel Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Texel Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
572.0871.88
1071.9572.09
2072.7572.17
5069.2271.59
10071.6673.23
20077.7578.76

Source: Dion Global

Texel Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Texel Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 25.50%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 74.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Texel Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTTexel Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTTexel Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Jun 05, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTTexel Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
May 30, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTTexel Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30
May 29, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTTexel Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Duly Convened On 29Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Texel Industries

Texel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100GJ1989PLC012576 and registration number is 012576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tarpaulin. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shailesh Ramniklal Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Naresh Ramniklal Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Avni Chouhan
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Umesh Arvindbhai Vyas
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Texel Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Texel Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Texel Industries is ₹69.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Texel Industries?

The Texel Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Texel Industries?

The market cap of Texel Industries is ₹92.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Texel Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Texel Industries are ₹73.78 and ₹68.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Texel Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Texel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Texel Industries is ₹124.65 and 52-week low of Texel Industries is ₹55.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Texel Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Texel Industries has shown returns of -4.01% over the past day, -11.85% for the past month, -4.38% over 3 months, -40.4% over 1 year, 3.69% across 3 years, and 2.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Texel Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Texel Industries are 20.44 and 2.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Texel Industries News

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