Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.67
|-2.57
|70.68
|41.56
|60.53
|259.88
|269.01
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.61
|-13.58
|-1.78
|22.81
|16.57
|-31.32
|62.34
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.00
|9.27
|14.84
|14.07
|-38.34
|42.10
|52.39
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|7.33
|-6.95
|14.98
|45.76
|0.55
|296.80
|235.75
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Texel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100GJ1989PLC012576 and registration number is 012576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tarpaulin. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Texel Industries Ltd. is ₹50.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Texel Industries Ltd. is -4.45 and PB ratio of Texel Industries Ltd. is 2.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Texel Industries Ltd. is ₹61.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Texel Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Texel Industries Ltd. is ₹74.55 and 52-week low of Texel Industries Ltd. is ₹30.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.