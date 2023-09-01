Follow Us

TEXEL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹61.00 Closed
2.521.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Texel Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.00₹62.00
₹61.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.50₹74.55
₹61.00
Open Price
₹59.00
Prev. Close
₹59.50
Volume
21,803

Texel Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R162.33
  • R263.67
  • R365.33
  • Pivot
    60.67
  • S159.33
  • S257.67
  • S356.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.3560.2
  • 1040.8461.1
  • 2041.1661.55
  • 5039.858.22
  • 10041.6753.26
  • 20053.5849.88

Texel Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.67-2.5770.6841.5660.53259.88269.01
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Texel Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Texel Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Texel Industries Ltd.

Texel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100GJ1989PLC012576 and registration number is 012576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tarpaulin. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kirit Narotamdas Mehta
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shaileshbhai Ramniklal Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Naresh Ramniklal Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Christy Leon Fernandez
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jasmin Nahidakhtar Vhora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Texel Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Texel Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Texel Industries Ltd. is ₹50.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Texel Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Texel Industries Ltd. is -4.45 and PB ratio of Texel Industries Ltd. is 2.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Texel Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Texel Industries Ltd. is ₹61.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Texel Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Texel Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Texel Industries Ltd. is ₹74.55 and 52-week low of Texel Industries Ltd. is ₹30.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

