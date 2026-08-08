What is the share price of Texel Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Texel Industries is ₹69.26 as on .

What kind of stock is Texel Industries? The Texel Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Texel Industries? The market cap of Texel Industries is ₹92.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Texel Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Texel Industries are ₹73.78 and ₹68.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Texel Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Texel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Texel Industries is ₹124.65 and 52-week low of Texel Industries is ₹55.98 as on .

How has the Texel Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Texel Industries has shown returns of -4.01% over the past day, -11.85% for the past month, -4.38% over 3 months, -40.4% over 1 year, 3.69% across 3 years, and 2.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Texel Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Texel Industries are 20.44 and 2.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global