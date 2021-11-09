  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tesla stock falls 12% more after Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ speculates why Elon Musk needs to sell stake

November 09, 2021 11:19 PM

Michael Burry didn’t immediately respond to a message from Bloomberg News to confirm the reports on the tweet, which currently doesn’t appear on his Twitter feed.

Tesla Inc. share price fell nearly 12% on Tuesday, in its worst two-day performance since March, after Insider reported Michael Burry of “The Big Short” fame said in a tweet that Elon Musk may want to sell some shares to cover his personal debts. The stock’s decline added to Monday’s 4.8% slide after a majority of voters in a Twitter poll set up by Musk said he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-vehicle company.

Michael Burry didn’t immediately respond to a message from Bloomberg News to confirm the reports on the tweet, which currently doesn’t appear on his Twitter feed. Separately, Musk’s brother Kimbal disclosed in a filing that he sold 88,500 Tesla shares on Nov. 5.

Tesla is still up 54% this year even with the recent decline, and has held above $1 trillion in market value, a key level it hit in late October. Matthew Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., said the selloff in Tesla’s shares was part of a normal and healthy pull-back. He called it a “reaction to a very overbought condition.”

