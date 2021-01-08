Tesla market value crosses $800 billion for the first time

Shares of Tesla Inc jumped 4.9% on Friday, taking the electric-car maker’s market capitalization to more than $800 billion for the first time ever.
In the previous session, its market value crossed $774 billion, making Tesla Wall Street’s fifth most valuable company, just behind Google-parent Alphabet Inc and ahead of social media giant Facebook Inc.
Its shares, which surged more than eight times last year, had closed up nearly 8% on Thursday.
