  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tesla market value crosses $800 billion for the first time

By: |
January 8, 2021 8:41 PM

Tesla shares: In the previous session, its market value crossed $774 billion, making Tesla Wall Street’s fifth most valuable company, just behind Google-parent Alphabet Inc and ahead of social media giant Facebook Inc.

Tesla market value crosses $800 billion for the first time Elon MuskTesla shares, which surged more than eight times last year, had closed up nearly 8% on Thursday. ((Reuters/File Photo - CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk poses during a television interview after his company's initial public offering at the NASDAQ market in New York, June 29, 2010.)

Shares of Tesla Inc jumped 4.9% on Friday, taking the electric-car maker’s market capitalization to more than $800 billion for the first time ever.

In the previous session, its market value crossed $774 billion, making Tesla Wall Street’s fifth most valuable company, just behind Google-parent Alphabet Inc and ahead of social media giant Facebook Inc.

Related News

Elon Musk rides Tesla’s 23,900% gain to title of world’s richest person 

Its shares, which surged more than eight times last year, had closed up nearly 8% on Thursday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Elon MuskTeslaWall StreetWall Street stock market
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Tesla market value crosses $800 billion for the first time
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1US Stocks: Wall Street sets new highs as stimulus hopes outweigh dire jobs report
2Tech Mahindra market cap goes past Rs 1-lakh crore mark
3TCS declares more dividend, announces Rs 6 per share for Q3FY21; results beat estimates