Terrible Thursday: Markets crash on more bad news

Poor corporate earnings, anaemic macro data, evidence of weakening consumer demand and a less than dovish statement from the US Fed sent stocks tumbling further on Thursday. Equity benchmarks crashed to five-month lows; the NSE Nifty lost 1.24% to close at 10,980.00.

Disappointed foreign investors continued to take risk off the table. FPIs have now offloaded stocks worth $1.63 billion since the Budget was presented on July 5, including $153 million on Thursday, data from the exchanges showed. With nearly 1,700 stocks slumping to their 52-week lows, investor wealth of close to Rs 13.71 lakh crore has been wiped out.

The broader market which has been in the grip of bears for well over a year now lost more value; the number of companies with a market capitalisation of Rs 1,000 crore or more fell to 683 on Thursday from 853 in the December 2017 quarter.

The economy shows few signs of recovery; growth of eight core industries dropped to 0.2% in June, with oil-related sectors and cement production contracting. Auto sales continue to crash in July numbers with Maruti Suzuki reporting monthly volumes of below 1 lakh for the first time in two years. CRISIL lowered its GDP forecast for 2019-20 to 6.9% from 7.1% earlier; most other economists have forecast a growth of between 6.5-6.6%.

Economists at Nomura wrote that high-frequency indicators suggest a further slowdown in economic activity in the June quarter, led by consumption and services, while industry and investment indicators are relatively stable. They added GDP growth is yet to bottom, and expect it to further moderate to 5.7% y-o-y in the June quarter from 5.8% in the March quarter. The government’s fiscal deficit touched Rs 4.32 lakh crore for the June quarter, which is 61.4% of the budget estimate for the 2019-20 fiscal. The Bank Nifty gave up more than 500 points on Thursday, marking its fourth such fall in the last one month, as asset quality of some banks continued to show deterioration. The Bank Nifty lost nearly 10% in July.

While the Nifty Midcap index has come offby close to 12% so far this year, the Nifty Smallcap has been badly bruised losing 15.4% during the same period on the back of 29% fall in 2018.