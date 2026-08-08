Here's the live share price of Tera Software along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tera Software
|8.03
|3.03
|22.84
|-8.91
|39.29
|112.83
|44.70
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tera Software has gained 39.29% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Tera Software has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|384.45
|405.55
|10
|386.93
|398.54
|20
|391.69
|396.99
|50
|404.09
|393.74
|100
|370.01
|388.88
|200
|409.09
|378.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tera Software remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Tera Software - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un Audited Financial Results, Dividend And Other Matters
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Tera Software - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 27, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Tera Software - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jun 13, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Tera Software - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|May 18, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Tera Software - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31-03-2026
Source: Dion Global
Tera Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC018391 and registration number is 018391. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 238.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tera Software is ₹409.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tera Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tera Software is ₹512.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tera Software are ₹447.75 and ₹401.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tera Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tera Software is ₹598.60 and 52-week low of Tera Software is ₹282.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tera Software has shown returns of -2.87% over the past day, 3.03% for the past month, 22.84% over 3 months, 39.29% over 1 year, 112.83% across 3 years, and 44.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tera Software are 20.66 and 3.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global