What is the share price of Tera Software? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tera Software is ₹409.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Tera Software? The Tera Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tera Software? The market cap of Tera Software is ₹512.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tera Software? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tera Software are ₹447.75 and ₹401.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tera Software? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tera Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tera Software is ₹598.60 and 52-week low of Tera Software is ₹282.40 as on .

How has the Tera Software performed historically in terms of returns? The Tera Software has shown returns of -2.87% over the past day, 3.03% for the past month, 22.84% over 3 months, 39.29% over 1 year, 112.83% across 3 years, and 44.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tera Software? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tera Software are 20.66 and 3.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global