Tera Software Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TERA SOFTWARE LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹40.95 Closed
0.120.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tera Software Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.65₹41.75
₹40.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.50₹63.45
₹40.95
Open Price
₹41.75
Prev. Close
₹40.90
Volume
6,350

Tera Software Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.62
  • R242.23
  • R342.72
  • Pivot
    41.13
  • S140.52
  • S240.03
  • S339.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 548.2141.14
  • 1048.3541.39
  • 2047.9542.28
  • 5046.2643.78
  • 10041.9743.53
  • 20045.2143.18

Tera Software Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.49-9.71-8.008.66-1.6649.4621.94
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Tera Software Ltd. Share Holdings

Tera Software Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tera Software Ltd.

Tera Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC018391 and registration number is 018391. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T Gopichand
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. T Bapaiah Chowdary
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. T Pavana Devi
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. T V Lakshmi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. T Hanuman Chowdary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Divakar Atluri
    Independent Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Braja Bandhu Nayak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tera Software Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tera Software Ltd.?

The market cap of Tera Software Ltd. is ₹51.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tera Software Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tera Software Ltd. is 10.56 and PB ratio of Tera Software Ltd. is 0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tera Software Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tera Software Ltd. is ₹40.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tera Software Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tera Software Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tera Software Ltd. is ₹63.45 and 52-week low of Tera Software Ltd. is ₹28.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

