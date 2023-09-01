What is the Market Cap of Tera Software Ltd.? The market cap of Tera Software Ltd. is ₹51.24 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tera Software Ltd.? P/E ratio of Tera Software Ltd. is 10.56 and PB ratio of Tera Software Ltd. is 0.47 as on .

What is the share price of Tera Software Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tera Software Ltd. is ₹40.95 as on .