Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.49
|-9.71
|-8.00
|8.66
|-1.66
|49.46
|21.94
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tera Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC018391 and registration number is 018391. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tera Software Ltd. is ₹51.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tera Software Ltd. is 10.56 and PB ratio of Tera Software Ltd. is 0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tera Software Ltd. is ₹40.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tera Software Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tera Software Ltd. is ₹63.45 and 52-week low of Tera Software Ltd. is ₹28.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.