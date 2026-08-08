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Tera Software Share Price

NSE
BSE

TERA SOFTWARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Tera Software along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹409.50 Closed
-2.87₹ -12.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tera Software Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹401.00₹447.75
₹409.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹282.40₹598.60
₹409.50
Open Price
₹421.60
Prev. Close
₹421.60
Volume
3,163

Source: Dion Global

Tera Software Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tera Software		8.033.0322.84-8.9139.29112.8344.70
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tera Software has gained 39.29% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Tera Software has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Tera Software Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tera Software Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5384.45405.55
10386.93398.54
20391.69396.99
50404.09393.74
100370.01388.88
200409.09378.49

Source: Dion Global

Tera Software Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tera Software remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tera Software Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTTera Software - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un Audited Financial Results, Dividend And Other Matters
Jul 07, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTTera Software - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 27, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTTera Software - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jun 13, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTTera Software - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
May 18, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTTera Software - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31-03-2026

Source: Dion Global

About Tera Software

Tera Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC018391 and registration number is 018391. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 238.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. T Gopichand
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. T Madhu Mitra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. T Bapaiah Chowdary
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Divakar Atluri
    Independent Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Braja Bandhu Nayak
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. V Usha Rani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tera Software Share Price

What is the share price of Tera Software?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tera Software is ₹409.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tera Software?

The Tera Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tera Software?

The market cap of Tera Software is ₹512.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tera Software?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tera Software are ₹447.75 and ₹401.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tera Software?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tera Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tera Software is ₹598.60 and 52-week low of Tera Software is ₹282.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tera Software performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tera Software has shown returns of -2.87% over the past day, 3.03% for the past month, 22.84% over 3 months, 39.29% over 1 year, 112.83% across 3 years, and 44.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tera Software?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tera Software are 20.66 and 3.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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