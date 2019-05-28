Ten-year bond yield at more than one-year low

India\u2019s benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped to its lowest level in more than a year on Monday buoyed by a fall in global crude oil prices and announcement of another round of open market operations by the Reserve Bank of India. \u201cThere is also possibly some foreign portfolio investor buying happening in the market,\u201d a senior trader at a private bank said. India\u2019s benchmark 10-year bond yield at 7.16% was its lowest level since April 9, 2018. It had ended at 7.23% on Friday. Traders expect sentiment for bonds to remain positive ahead of the upcoming monetary policy committee meeting outcome on June 6. The RBI last week announced an open market operation to buy up to `15,000 crore ($2.16 billion) worth of bonds on June 13. \u201cThe auction amount overall is lesser than what they did in May but they have not said they won\u2019t do more. So we need to wait and watch. They will conduct another round possibly if they see the need for it,\u201d a senior dealer with a state-run bank said. The RBI had conducted two OMOs for a total of Rs 25,000 crore in May.