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Tempsens Instruments (India) Share Price

Sector
Engineering

Tempsens Instruments (India) has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 20, 2026 and will close on Aug 24, 2026. The price band has been set at 285.00-300.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Tempsens Instruments (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Tempsens Instruments (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thermax		-1.42-14.54-8.8633.8721.7913.3223.95
Indo-MIM		17.5230.530.530.530.59.285.47
PTC Industries		3.078.0120.0610.1845.3151.8344.7
Craftsman Automation		2.5514.7526.2833.8956.7631.541.2
Sansera Engineering		0.4116.7662.572.88189.456236.61
Azad Engineering		14.0720.5847.8466.6275.2961.0233.08
Aequs		10.859.1932.7784.0673.4720.1611.65
Inox India		1-3.6535.0970.6775.5827.1115.48
Engineers India		-0.963.1-3.318.9120.8815.9827.58
Tega Industries		6.056.618.335.56-6.4519.8818.92
Ircon International		-2.82-5.41-12.97-17.91-28.724.1124.05
Kennametal India		1.2329.929.6646.8846.8810.0922.59
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		5.7212.436.7270.27191.0537.5721.09
Balu Forge Industries		16.0920.3914.511.05-10.7224.9514.3
Skipper		1.851.0918.0346.192.0441.6647.98
Ion Exchange (India)		-1.03-14.08-4.67-1.1-15.87-7.614.81
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-3.23-8.6-0.92-6.53-28.81-18.77-5.97
Pitti Engineering		2.4214.5516.0318.0811.0726.5645.72
Jash Engineering		-2.12-8.230.0321.68-5.8718.6437.8

Source: Dion Global

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About Tempsens Instruments (India)

Tempsens Instruments (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31402GJ1990PLC149769 and registration number is 149769. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 416.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Virendra Prakash Rathi
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinay Rathi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankit Talesara
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pratap Singh Talesara
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Verdia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhagwat Singh Babel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ruchika Godha
    Independent Director

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