Tempsens Instruments (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31402GJ1990PLC149769 and registration number is 149769. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 416.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.