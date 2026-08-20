Tempsens Instruments (India) has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 20, 2026 and will close on Aug 24, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹285.00-300.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Thermax
|-1.42
|-14.54
|-8.86
|33.87
|21.79
|13.32
|23.95
|Indo-MIM
|17.52
|30.5
|30.5
|30.5
|30.5
|9.28
|5.47
|PTC Industries
|3.07
|8.01
|20.06
|10.18
|45.31
|51.83
|44.7
|Craftsman Automation
|2.55
|14.75
|26.28
|33.89
|56.76
|31.5
|41.2
|Sansera Engineering
|0.41
|16.76
|62.5
|72.88
|189.45
|62
|36.61
|Azad Engineering
|14.07
|20.58
|47.84
|66.62
|75.29
|61.02
|33.08
|Aequs
|10.85
|9.19
|32.77
|84.06
|73.47
|20.16
|11.65
|Inox India
|1
|-3.65
|35.09
|70.67
|75.58
|27.11
|15.48
|Engineers India
|-0.96
|3.1
|-3.31
|8.91
|20.88
|15.98
|27.58
|Tega Industries
|6.05
|6.61
|8.33
|5.56
|-6.45
|19.88
|18.92
|Ircon International
|-2.82
|-5.41
|-12.97
|-17.91
|-28.72
|4.11
|24.05
|Kennametal India
|1.23
|29.9
|29.66
|46.88
|46.88
|10.09
|22.59
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|5.72
|12.4
|36.72
|70.27
|191.05
|37.57
|21.09
|Balu Forge Industries
|16.09
|20.39
|14.5
|11.05
|-10.72
|24.95
|14.3
|Skipper
|1.85
|1.09
|18.03
|46.19
|2.04
|41.66
|47.98
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-1.03
|-14.08
|-4.67
|-1.1
|-15.87
|-7.6
|14.81
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-3.23
|-8.6
|-0.92
|-6.53
|-28.81
|-18.77
|-5.97
|Pitti Engineering
|2.42
|14.55
|16.03
|18.08
|11.07
|26.56
|45.72
|Jash Engineering
|-2.12
|-8.2
|30.03
|21.68
|-5.87
|18.64
|37.8
Source: Dion Global
Tempsens Instruments (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31402GJ1990PLC149769 and registration number is 149769. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 416.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global