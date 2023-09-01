Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.40
|-1.82
|-2.95
|34.35
|111.49
|180.37
|588.26
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|23.59
|30.90
|111.46
|140.51
|299.83
|436.87
|86.82
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Final Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tembo Global Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH2010PLC204331 and registration number is 204331. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 173.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tembo Global Industries Ltd. is ₹238.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tembo Global Industries Ltd. is 35.78 and PB ratio of Tembo Global Industries Ltd. is 6.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tembo Global Industries Ltd. is ₹214.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tembo Global Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tembo Global Industries Ltd. is ₹254.90 and 52-week low of Tembo Global Industries Ltd. is ₹83.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.