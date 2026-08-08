What is the share price of Tembo Global Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tembo Global Industries is ₹60.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Tembo Global Industries? The Tembo Global Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tembo Global Industries? The market cap of Tembo Global Industries is ₹1,179.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tembo Global Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tembo Global Industries are ₹64.00 and ₹60.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tembo Global Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tembo Global Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tembo Global Industries is ₹83.70 and 52-week low of Tembo Global Industries is ₹43.34 as on .

How has the Tembo Global Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Tembo Global Industries has shown returns of -4.47% over the past day, 5.72% for the past month, 0.59% over 3 months, 27.7% over 1 year, 39.41% across 3 years, and 23.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tembo Global Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tembo Global Industries are 12.92 and 2.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global