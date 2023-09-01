What is the Market Cap of Tembo Global Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Tembo Global Industries Ltd. is ₹238.18 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tembo Global Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Tembo Global Industries Ltd. is 35.78 and PB ratio of Tembo Global Industries Ltd. is 6.6 as on .

What is the share price of Tembo Global Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tembo Global Industries Ltd. is ₹214.50 as on .