Here's the live share price of Tembo Global Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tembo Global Industries
|10.17
|5.72
|0.59
|6.72
|27.70
|39.41
|23.42
|Thermax
|-5.72
|-13.78
|-2.93
|40.32
|21.98
|17.36
|24.44
|Indo-MIM
|11.75
|16.93
|16.93
|16.93
|16.93
|5.35
|3.18
|PTC Industries
|7.55
|9.58
|13.45
|3.62
|27.56
|58.61
|44.10
|Craftsman Automation
|6.17
|15.21
|21.37
|33.75
|63.82
|30.99
|39.26
|Sansera Engineering
|15.44
|22.60
|51.63
|102.11
|203.78
|61.02
|36.39
|Inox India
|2.45
|8.21
|25.74
|67.79
|72.68
|27.64
|15.77
|Aequs
|8.36
|2.43
|22.51
|72.17
|64.13
|17.96
|10.42
|Azad Engineering
|8.57
|9.39
|10.89
|58.90
|59.19
|54.30
|29.72
|Engineers India
|8.19
|-0.66
|-7.94
|33.06
|18.38
|17.14
|26.34
|Ircon International
|4.17
|-1.41
|-18.66
|-16.12
|-21.74
|8.84
|24.40
|Tega Industries
|9.44
|0.43
|-1.25
|-9.44
|-11.36
|16.84
|17.49
|Kennametal India
|17.31
|16.52
|16.81
|34.44
|34.44
|5.60
|20.99
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.64
|10.68
|16.98
|42.24
|202.89
|33.79
|19.09
|Skipper
|-1.88
|-6.48
|7.37
|27.17
|0.67
|45.95
|42.66
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.52
|3.52
|-15.89
|-3.56
|-23.81
|19.41
|11.23
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.67
|-8.38
|-12.87
|-2.89
|-18.84
|-7.84
|14.73
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.48
|-14.64
|-6.57
|0.93
|-22.71
|-19.31
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|1.67
|1.15
|-5.77
|3.67
|5.88
|22.63
|36.28
|Jash Engineering
|-1.28
|2.22
|18.37
|20.93
|-4.29
|22.41
|34.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tembo Global Industries has gained 27.70% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Tembo Global Industries has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|560.11
|59.48
|10
|548.96
|57.61
|20
|552.31
|56.62
|50
|567.22
|56.55
|100
|560.95
|56.97
|200
|598.09
|57.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tembo Global Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 42.73%, while DII stake decreased to 1.56%, FII holding fell to 8.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Tembo Global Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Tembo Global Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH2010PLC204331 and registration number is 204331. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1027.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tembo Global Industries is ₹60.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tembo Global Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Tembo Global Industries is ₹1,179.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tembo Global Industries are ₹64.00 and ₹60.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tembo Global Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tembo Global Industries is ₹83.70 and 52-week low of Tembo Global Industries is ₹43.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tembo Global Industries has shown returns of -4.47% over the past day, 5.72% for the past month, 0.59% over 3 months, 27.7% over 1 year, 39.41% across 3 years, and 23.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tembo Global Industries are 12.92 and 2.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global