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Tembo Global Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Tembo Global Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹60.95 Closed
-4.47₹ -2.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tembo Global Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.55₹64.00
₹60.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.34₹83.70
₹60.95
Open Price
₹63.75
Prev. Close
₹63.80
Volume
23,17,780

Source: Dion Global

Tembo Global Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tembo Global Industries		10.175.720.596.7227.7039.4123.42
Thermax		-5.72-13.78-2.9340.3221.9817.3624.44
Indo-MIM		11.7516.9316.9316.9316.935.353.18
PTC Industries		7.559.5813.453.6227.5658.6144.10
Craftsman Automation		6.1715.2121.3733.7563.8230.9939.26
Sansera Engineering		15.4422.6051.63102.11203.7861.0236.39
Inox India		2.458.2125.7467.7972.6827.6415.77
Aequs		8.362.4322.5172.1764.1317.9610.42
Azad Engineering		8.579.3910.8958.9059.1954.3029.72
Engineers India		8.19-0.66-7.9433.0618.3817.1426.34
Ircon International		4.17-1.41-18.66-16.12-21.748.8424.40
Tega Industries		9.440.43-1.25-9.44-11.3616.8417.49
Kennametal India		17.3116.5216.8134.4434.445.6020.99
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.6410.6816.9842.24202.8933.7919.09
Skipper		-1.88-6.487.3727.170.6745.9542.66
Balu Forge Industries		6.523.52-15.89-3.56-23.8119.4111.23
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.67-8.38-12.87-2.89-18.84-7.8414.73
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.48-14.64-6.570.93-22.71-19.31-6.12
Pitti Engineering		1.671.15-5.773.675.8822.6336.28
Jash Engineering		-1.282.2218.3720.93-4.2922.4134.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tembo Global Industries has gained 27.70% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Tembo Global Industries has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).

Tembo Global Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tembo Global Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5560.1159.48
10548.9657.61
20552.3156.62
50567.2256.55
100560.9556.97
200598.0957.34

Source: Dion Global

Tembo Global Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tembo Global Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 42.73%, while DII stake decreased to 1.56%, FII holding fell to 8.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tembo Global Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Tembo Global Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Tembo Global Industries

Tembo Global Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH2010PLC204331 and registration number is 204331. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1027.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Jashbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Fatema Shabhir Kachwala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shalin Sanjay Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shabbir Huseni Merchant
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Firdose Vandrevala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Homai Ardeshir Daruwalla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumantra Sarathi Mahata
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Hasmukhbhai Barot
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Madan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tembo Global Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Tembo Global Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tembo Global Industries is ₹60.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tembo Global Industries?

The Tembo Global Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tembo Global Industries?

The market cap of Tembo Global Industries is ₹1,179.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tembo Global Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tembo Global Industries are ₹64.00 and ₹60.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tembo Global Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tembo Global Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tembo Global Industries is ₹83.70 and 52-week low of Tembo Global Industries is ₹43.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tembo Global Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tembo Global Industries has shown returns of -4.47% over the past day, 5.72% for the past month, 0.59% over 3 months, 27.7% over 1 year, 39.41% across 3 years, and 23.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tembo Global Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tembo Global Industries are 12.92 and 2.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tembo Global Industries News

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