TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹214.50 Closed
-2.39-5.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tembo Global Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹208.80₹227.00
₹214.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.80₹254.90
₹214.50
Open Price
₹227.00
Prev. Close
₹219.75
Volume
17,384

Tembo Global Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1229.57
  • R2237.38
  • R3247.77
  • Pivot
    219.18
  • S1211.37
  • S2200.98
  • S3193.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 592.9221.7
  • 1093.46223.21
  • 20100.94224.93
  • 50114.14226.46
  • 100123.73217.71
  • 200159.66198.1

Tembo Global Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.40-1.82-2.9534.35111.49180.37588.26
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70

Tembo Global Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Tembo Global Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Nov, 2022Board MeetingFinal Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tembo Global Industries Ltd.

Tembo Global Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH2010PLC204331 and registration number is 204331. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 173.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Jashbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Fatema Shabhir Kachwala
    Director
  • Mrs. Smita Sanjay Patel
    Director
  • Mrs. Jasbir Singh Jaswant Singh Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jehan Darayus Variava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tembo Global Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tembo Global Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Tembo Global Industries Ltd. is ₹238.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tembo Global Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tembo Global Industries Ltd. is 35.78 and PB ratio of Tembo Global Industries Ltd. is 6.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tembo Global Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tembo Global Industries Ltd. is ₹214.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tembo Global Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tembo Global Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tembo Global Industries Ltd. is ₹254.90 and 52-week low of Tembo Global Industries Ltd. is ₹83.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

