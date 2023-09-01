Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200TN1992PLC023621 and registration number is 023621. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. is ₹17.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. is -68.06 and PB ratio of Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. is ₹8.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. is ₹24.42 and 52-week low of Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. is ₹4.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.