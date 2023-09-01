Follow Us

Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. Share Price

TELESYS INFO-INFRA (I) LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.44 Closed
-1.97-0.17
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.31₹8.99
₹8.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.99₹24.42
₹8.44
Open Price
₹8.51
Prev. Close
₹8.61
Volume
8,616

Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.85
  • R29.26
  • R39.53
  • Pivot
    8.58
  • S18.17
  • S27.9
  • S37.49

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.068.72
  • 104.798.7
  • 203.548.57
  • 502.538.57
  • 1002.39.09
  • 2001.8310.46

Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.9518.71-14.66-16.8561.3861.3861.38
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. Share Holdings

Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd.

Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200TN1992PLC023621 and registration number is 023621. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendhiran Jayaram
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Heerachand Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. T S Srinivasan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Murali Chengalvarayan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandran Ganesan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Jayanti Pradhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd.?

The market cap of Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. is ₹17.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. is -68.06 and PB ratio of Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. is ₹8.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. is ₹24.42 and 52-week low of Telesys Info-Infra (I) Ltd. is ₹4.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

