What is the share price of TeleCanor Global? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TeleCanor Global is ₹24.50 as on .

What kind of stock is TeleCanor Global? The TeleCanor Global is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TeleCanor Global? The market cap of TeleCanor Global is ₹40.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TeleCanor Global? Today’s highest and lowest price of TeleCanor Global are ₹26.00 and ₹24.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TeleCanor Global? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TeleCanor Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TeleCanor Global is ₹48.50 and 52-week low of TeleCanor Global is ₹7.26 as on .

How has the TeleCanor Global performed historically in terms of returns? The TeleCanor Global has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, -8.58% for the past month, -22.39% over 3 months, 195.54% over 1 year, 63.85% across 3 years, and 23.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TeleCanor Global? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TeleCanor Global are 5.65 and 6.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global