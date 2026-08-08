Here's the live share price of TeleCanor Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TeleCanor Global
|-4.18
|-8.58
|-22.39
|-31.93
|195.54
|63.85
|23.38
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TeleCanor Global has gained 195.54% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, TeleCanor Global has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.09
|24.69
|10
|25.14
|24.77
|20
|24.68
|24.3
|50
|21.1
|24.06
|100
|27.98
|25.71
|200
|28.35
|25.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TeleCanor Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 65.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|TeleCanor Global - Update On Meeting With BSE Officials Regarding Pending Applications
|Jul 22, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|TeleCanor Global - Operational Update On Payments Division Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 13, 2026, 02:49 AM IST IST
|TeleCanor Global - Intimation Of Approval Received From The ROC, Hyderabad, For Extension Of 3 Months For Holding The 34Th AG
|Jul 11, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|TeleCanor Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 11, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|TeleCanor Global - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 11.07.2026
Source: Dion Global
TeleCanor Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG1991PLC012974 and registration number is 012974. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TeleCanor Global is ₹24.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TeleCanor Global is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TeleCanor Global is ₹40.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TeleCanor Global are ₹26.00 and ₹24.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TeleCanor Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TeleCanor Global is ₹48.50 and 52-week low of TeleCanor Global is ₹7.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TeleCanor Global has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, -8.58% for the past month, -22.39% over 3 months, 195.54% over 1 year, 63.85% across 3 years, and 23.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TeleCanor Global are 5.65 and 6.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global