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TeleCanor Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

TELECANOR GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of TeleCanor Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.50 Closed
-2.39₹ -0.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TeleCanor Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.50₹26.00
₹24.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.26₹48.50
₹24.50
Open Price
₹26.00
Prev. Close
₹25.10
Volume
5,329

Source: Dion Global

TeleCanor Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TeleCanor Global		-4.18-8.58-22.39-31.93195.5463.8523.38
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TeleCanor Global has gained 195.54% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, TeleCanor Global has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

TeleCanor Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TeleCanor Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.0924.69
1025.1424.77
2024.6824.3
5021.124.06
10027.9825.71
20028.3525.09

Source: Dion Global

TeleCanor Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TeleCanor Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 65.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TeleCanor Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTTeleCanor Global - Update On Meeting With BSE Officials Regarding Pending Applications
Jul 22, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTTeleCanor Global - Operational Update On Payments Division Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 13, 2026, 02:49 AM IST ISTTeleCanor Global - Intimation Of Approval Received From The ROC, Hyderabad, For Extension Of 3 Months For Holding The 34Th AG
Jul 11, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTTeleCanor Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 11, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTTeleCanor Global - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 11.07.2026

Source: Dion Global

About TeleCanor Global

TeleCanor Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG1991PLC012974 and registration number is 012974. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Praturi Maruti Ram
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pilli Swetha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pagidala Brahamananda Reddy
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nalgonda Sujatha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ratna Kumari Chiratanagandla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Namburi Saineela Jahnavi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on TeleCanor Global Share Price

What is the share price of TeleCanor Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TeleCanor Global is ₹24.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TeleCanor Global?

The TeleCanor Global is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TeleCanor Global?

The market cap of TeleCanor Global is ₹40.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TeleCanor Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TeleCanor Global are ₹26.00 and ₹24.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TeleCanor Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TeleCanor Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TeleCanor Global is ₹48.50 and 52-week low of TeleCanor Global is ₹7.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TeleCanor Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The TeleCanor Global has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, -8.58% for the past month, -22.39% over 3 months, 195.54% over 1 year, 63.85% across 3 years, and 23.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TeleCanor Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TeleCanor Global are 5.65 and 6.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

TeleCanor Global News

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