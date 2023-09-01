What is the Market Cap of TeleCanor Global Ltd.? The market cap of TeleCanor Global Ltd. is ₹6.61 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TeleCanor Global Ltd.? P/E ratio of TeleCanor Global Ltd. is -2.24 and PB ratio of TeleCanor Global Ltd. is -1.28 as on .

What is the share price of TeleCanor Global Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TeleCanor Global Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on .