Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

TeleCanor Global Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TELECANOR GLOBAL LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.80 Closed
-1.69-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TeleCanor Global Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.80₹5.90
₹5.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.01₹9.49
₹5.80
Open Price
₹5.90
Prev. Close
₹5.90
Volume
211

TeleCanor Global Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.87
  • R25.93
  • R35.97
  • Pivot
    5.83
  • S15.77
  • S25.73
  • S35.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.225.77
  • 106.525.7
  • 207.125.67
  • 507.695.73
  • 1008.526.01
  • 2009.76.63

TeleCanor Global Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-1.02-3.17-17.14-23.78-42.00-6.45
-0.37-2.401.35-0.527.5550.0163.90
1.595.719.38-3.57-1.4557.85101.36
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.327.479.639.0516.6568.7764.64
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.629.838.9342.15110.361,355.431,042.86
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.888.6237.2785.36130.72208.2359.30
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

TeleCanor Global Ltd. Share Holdings

TeleCanor Global Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TeleCanor Global Ltd.

TeleCanor Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG1991PLC012974 and registration number is 012974. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Pilli Swetha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kuppili Rama Chandra Sekhar
    Director
  • Mr. Pagidala Brahamananda Reddy
    Director
  • Mrs. Nalgonda Sujatha
    Director
  • Mrs. Ratna Kumari Chiratanagandla
    Director

FAQs on TeleCanor Global Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TeleCanor Global Ltd.?

The market cap of TeleCanor Global Ltd. is ₹6.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TeleCanor Global Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TeleCanor Global Ltd. is -2.24 and PB ratio of TeleCanor Global Ltd. is -1.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TeleCanor Global Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TeleCanor Global Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TeleCanor Global Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TeleCanor Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TeleCanor Global Ltd. is ₹9.49 and 52-week low of TeleCanor Global Ltd. is ₹5.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data