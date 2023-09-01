Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-1.02
|-3.17
|-17.14
|-23.78
|-42.00
|-6.45
|-0.37
|-2.40
|1.35
|-0.52
|7.55
|50.01
|63.90
|1.59
|5.71
|9.38
|-3.57
|-1.45
|57.85
|101.36
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.32
|7.47
|9.63
|9.05
|16.65
|68.77
|64.64
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.62
|9.83
|8.93
|42.15
|110.36
|1,355.43
|1,042.86
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.88
|8.62
|37.27
|85.36
|130.72
|208.23
|59.30
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
TeleCanor Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG1991PLC012974 and registration number is 012974. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TeleCanor Global Ltd. is ₹6.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TeleCanor Global Ltd. is -2.24 and PB ratio of TeleCanor Global Ltd. is -1.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TeleCanor Global Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TeleCanor Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TeleCanor Global Ltd. is ₹9.49 and 52-week low of TeleCanor Global Ltd. is ₹5.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.