Here's the live share price of Tejas Cargo India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Tejas Cargo India has gained 10.76% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 66.67%.
Tejas Cargo India’s current P/E of 29.10x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tejas Cargo India
|-5.72
|-2.78
|0.52
|-6.67
|66.67
|18.56
|10.76
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.24
|-9.26
|-5.43
|-12.72
|-4.76
|-0.35
|0.70
|Delhivery
|-2.03
|-3.46
|6.46
|-10.48
|68.68
|7.86
|-4.42
|Aegis Logistics
|-3.10
|-3.30
|-11.89
|-3.40
|-11.12
|22.53
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-5.07
|-8.35
|-13.89
|-2.84
|40.14
|30.10
|17.10
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.67
|8.56
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|3.12
|1.86
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-2.78
|12.48
|5.36
|-16.32
|-18.46
|-17.55
|-10.93
|VRL Logistics
|-3.90
|-2.59
|0.94
|-0.11
|22.46
|-0.29
|16.63
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.49
|10.44
|25.89
|24.96
|78.78
|6.44
|-1.82
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.91
|8.93
|3.35
|-3.73
|76.69
|0.53
|0.32
|Gateway Distriparks
|-4.25
|-5.59
|-0.66
|-12.35
|-3.71
|-2.88
|-4.72
|TCI Express
|-4.75
|-3.29
|-9.97
|-27.58
|-23.22
|-30.65
|-10.60
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.63
|-9.21
|-9.16
|-24.94
|-6.57
|18.77
|16.16
|Western Carriers (India)
|-3.64
|-4.26
|-8.90
|-15.00
|27.74
|-11.86
|-7.29
|JITF Infralogistics
|-6.18
|36.41
|20.75
|11.86
|-1.05
|57.40
|108.98
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.62
|-38.55
|-74.92
|-73.20
|-55.70
|-25.01
|Snowman Logistics
|-1.32
|0.73
|-5.94
|-29.16
|-13.71
|4.42
|-5.60
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|-0.72
|-13.13
|-20.61
|-29.43
|40.28
|62.48
|51.55
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.16
|-12.45
|-19.86
|-23.91
|-18.73
|12.92
|12.39
|Sical Logistics
|0.32
|-11.73
|-9.76
|-16.96
|-9.09
|-7.95
|37.44
Over the last one year, Tejas Cargo India has gained 66.67% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Tejas Cargo India has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|291.9
|291.22
|10
|296.42
|292.89
|20
|291.36
|292.35
|50
|293.11
|289.58
|100
|288.18
|273.65
|200
|219.99
|0
In the latest quarter, Tejas Cargo India saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.27%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.25%, FII holding fell to 12.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Tejas Cargo India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U60230HR2021PLC094052 and registration number is 094052. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 501.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tejas Cargo India is ₹280.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Tejas Cargo India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Tejas Cargo India is ₹669.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tejas Cargo India are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tejas Cargo India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tejas Cargo India is ₹363.60 and 52-week low of Tejas Cargo India is ₹141.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Tejas Cargo India has shown returns of -2.61% over the past day, -2.78% for the past month, 0.52% over 3 months, 66.67% over 1 year, 18.56% across 3 years, and 10.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tejas Cargo India are 29.10 and 3.60 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.