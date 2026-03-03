Facebook Pixel Code
Tejas Cargo India Share Price

NSE
BSE

TEJAS CARGO INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Tejas Cargo India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹280.00 Closed
-2.61₹ -7.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Tejas Cargo India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹280.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹141.05₹363.60
₹280.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹287.50

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Tejas Cargo India has gained 10.76% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 66.67%.

Tejas Cargo India’s current P/E of 29.10x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Tejas Cargo India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tejas Cargo India		-5.72-2.780.52-6.6766.6718.5610.76
Container Corporation of India		-5.24-9.26-5.43-12.72-4.76-0.350.70
Delhivery		-2.03-3.466.46-10.4868.687.86-4.42
Aegis Logistics		-3.10-3.30-11.89-3.40-11.1222.5315.77
BlackBuck		-5.07-8.35-13.89-2.8440.1430.1017.10
Shadowfax Technologies		3.678.569.659.659.653.121.86
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-2.7812.485.36-16.32-18.46-17.55-10.93
VRL Logistics		-3.90-2.590.94-0.1122.46-0.2916.63
Mahindra Logistics		-1.4910.4425.8924.9678.786.44-1.82
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.918.933.35-3.7376.690.530.32
Gateway Distriparks		-4.25-5.59-0.66-12.35-3.71-2.88-4.72
TCI Express		-4.75-3.29-9.97-27.58-23.22-30.65-10.60
Navkar Corporation		-5.63-9.21-9.16-24.94-6.5718.7716.16
Western Carriers (India)		-3.64-4.26-8.90-15.0027.74-11.86-7.29
JITF Infralogistics		-6.1836.4120.7511.86-1.0557.40108.98
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.62-38.55-74.92-73.20-55.70-25.01
Snowman Logistics		-1.320.73-5.94-29.16-13.714.42-5.60
Shree Vasu Logistics		-0.72-13.13-20.61-29.4340.2862.4851.55
Ritco Logistics		-4.16-12.45-19.86-23.91-18.7312.9212.39
Sical Logistics		0.32-11.73-9.76-16.96-9.09-7.9537.44

Over the last one year, Tejas Cargo India has gained 66.67% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Tejas Cargo India has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).

Tejas Cargo India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Tejas Cargo India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5291.9291.22
10296.42292.89
20291.36292.35
50293.11289.58
100288.18273.65
200219.990

Tejas Cargo India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tejas Cargo India saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.27%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.25%, FII holding fell to 12.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tejas Cargo India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Tejas Cargo India fact sheet for more information

About Tejas Cargo India

Tejas Cargo India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U60230HR2021PLC094052 and registration number is 094052. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 501.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Chander Bindal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Bindal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sourabh Nawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Neha Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Puja Daga
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tejas Cargo India Share Price

What is the share price of Tejas Cargo India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tejas Cargo India is ₹280.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tejas Cargo India?

The Tejas Cargo India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tejas Cargo India?

The market cap of Tejas Cargo India is ₹669.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tejas Cargo India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tejas Cargo India are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tejas Cargo India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tejas Cargo India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tejas Cargo India is ₹363.60 and 52-week low of Tejas Cargo India is ₹141.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Tejas Cargo India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tejas Cargo India has shown returns of -2.61% over the past day, -2.78% for the past month, 0.52% over 3 months, 66.67% over 1 year, 18.56% across 3 years, and 10.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tejas Cargo India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tejas Cargo India are 29.10 and 3.60 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Tejas Cargo India News

