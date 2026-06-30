Teja Engineering Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33122GJ2023PLC140188 and registration number is 140188. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.