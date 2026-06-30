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Teja Engineering Industries Share Price

Sector
Engineering

Teja Engineering Industries has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 30, 2026 and will close on Jul 2, 2026. The price band has been set at 220.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Teja Engineering Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Teja Engineering Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thermax		8.9915.5460.3170.134832.2828.22
PTC Industries		-6.22410.2-7.9415.8455.1741.14
Craftsman Automation		-4.278.3135.5927.2271.5633.3439.85
Sansera Engineering		6.589.0245.4184.82128.6753.730.85
Inox India		-2.5625.5855.9271.5452.3125.7414.73
Aequs		7.8413.1994.6671.8858.3416.559.63
Engineers India		-2.56.0628.8519.054.8628.4724.83
Azad Engineering		-5.31-6.2733.6720.5725.0443.0723.97
Tega Industries		-5.017.320.28-12.1515.5521.0418.62
Ircon International		-4.35-6.438.23-26.57-35.3616.4221.9
Kennametal India		-0.44-2.7721.2821.2821.283.5119.66
Ion Exchange (India)		11.231.0523.637.43-22.361.2217.12
Skipper		-2.715.3152.14257.0947.8543.09
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		3.7727.454.5113.3-21.91-6.07-1.51
Balu Forge Industries		1.65-8.1611.62-25.33-30.7418.310.61
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		7.393.6545.5318.15165.1328.2316.09
Pitti Engineering		-4.43.9532.9514.7-0.3737.650.21
Jash Engineering		3.3630.1252.1521.38-10.2834.0533.98
Interarch Building Solutions		0.665.9410.85-18.33-9.9316.959.85

Source: Dion Global

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About Teja Engineering Industries

Teja Engineering Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33122GJ2023PLC140188 and registration number is 140188. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Srinivasarao Vakalapudi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suryakumari Vakalapudi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vidiyala Navya Vasantha Lakshmi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Josna Pamula
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mehul Hingu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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