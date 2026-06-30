Teja Engineering Industries has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 30, 2026 and will close on Jul 2, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹220.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Thermax
|8.99
|15.54
|60.31
|70.13
|48
|32.28
|28.22
|PTC Industries
|-6.22
|4
|10.2
|-7.94
|15.84
|55.17
|41.14
|Craftsman Automation
|-4.27
|8.31
|35.59
|27.22
|71.56
|33.34
|39.85
|Sansera Engineering
|6.58
|9.02
|45.41
|84.82
|128.67
|53.7
|30.85
|Inox India
|-2.56
|25.58
|55.92
|71.54
|52.31
|25.74
|14.73
|Aequs
|7.84
|13.19
|94.66
|71.88
|58.34
|16.55
|9.63
|Engineers India
|-2.5
|6.06
|28.85
|19.05
|4.86
|28.47
|24.83
|Azad Engineering
|-5.31
|-6.27
|33.67
|20.57
|25.04
|43.07
|23.97
|Tega Industries
|-5.01
|7.32
|0.28
|-12.15
|15.55
|21.04
|18.62
|Ircon International
|-4.35
|-6.43
|8.23
|-26.57
|-35.36
|16.42
|21.9
|Kennametal India
|-0.44
|-2.77
|21.28
|21.28
|21.28
|3.51
|19.66
|Ion Exchange (India)
|11.23
|1.05
|23.63
|7.43
|-22.36
|1.22
|17.12
|Skipper
|-2.71
|5.31
|52.14
|25
|7.09
|47.85
|43.09
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|3.77
|27.4
|54.51
|13.3
|-21.91
|-6.07
|-1.51
|Balu Forge Industries
|1.65
|-8.16
|11.62
|-25.33
|-30.74
|18.3
|10.61
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|7.39
|3.65
|45.53
|18.15
|165.13
|28.23
|16.09
|Pitti Engineering
|-4.4
|3.95
|32.95
|14.7
|-0.37
|37.6
|50.21
|Jash Engineering
|3.36
|30.12
|52.15
|21.38
|-10.28
|34.05
|33.98
|Interarch Building Solutions
|0.66
|5.94
|10.85
|-18.33
|-9.93
|16.95
|9.85
Source: Dion Global
Teja Engineering Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33122GJ2023PLC140188 and registration number is 140188. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global