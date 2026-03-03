Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Teerth Gopicon Share Price

NSE
BSE

TEERTH GOPICON

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Teerth Gopicon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.90 Closed
-1.97₹ -0.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:15 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Teerth Gopicon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.90₹44.90
₹44.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.50₹399.40
₹44.90
Open Price
₹44.90
Prev. Close
₹45.80
Volume
4,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Teerth Gopicon has declined 19.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -86.35%.

Teerth Gopicon’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Teerth Gopicon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Teerth Gopicon		-10.29-13.49-21.16-45.84-85.96-30.06-19.31
Larsen & Toubro		-4.520.691.9712.9427.1923.6322.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.90-7.76-3.91-10.51-7.4665.7256.35
NBCC (India)		-5.48-11.02-21.07-13.4921.2855.5721.61
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.55-4.04-7.05-7.12-7.0110.8228.67
Afcons Infrastructure		-7.69-15.92-29.42-34.53-30.06-15.68-9.73
Cemindia Projects		-3.76-15.75-31.39-21.518.3174.7446.06
NCC		0.25-2.29-11.59-29.83-15.4318.2910.03
Welspun Enterprises		-6.150.34-9.63-3.1912.1855.4237.38
Keystone Realtors		-0.77-14.61-19.29-29.06-16.96-3.16-4.87
PNC Infratech		-4.47-9.88-15.87-33.46-20.15-10.39-4.95
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-6.98-14.78-25.38-22.0413.2316.6821.18
Hindustan Construction Company		-8.04-14.70-24.83-29.41-14.9111.4218.10
Man Infraconstruction		-5.45-7.34-23.91-37.08-29.129.3932.24
AGI Infra		3.5017.8912.3029.5386.7050.9528.02
Ashoka Buildcon		-8.33-15.63-22.77-32.95-22.3919.132.77
KNR Constructions		-5.18-18.23-14.88-34.77-40.45-21.74-9.25
HG Infra Engineering		-6.87-18.89-36.91-46.80-46.27-10.3512.91
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.00-6.14-21.78-21.985.7718.0537.93
Hubtown		2.64-2.44-30.95-38.536.4776.2263.46

Over the last one year, Teerth Gopicon has declined 85.96% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Teerth Gopicon has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).

Teerth Gopicon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Teerth Gopicon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547.5146.63
1045.5346.81
2047.9549.13
5061.155.58
10057.4668.53
20095.35118.84

Teerth Gopicon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Teerth Gopicon saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.84%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Teerth Gopicon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Teerth Gopicon fact sheet for more information

About Teerth Gopicon

Teerth Gopicon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45209GJ2019PLC110249 and registration number is 110249. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 118.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Maheshbhai M Kumbhani
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Chandrikaben M Kumbhani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pallav M Kumbhani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajnibhai Vekariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavan Trivedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Teerth Gopicon Share Price

What is the share price of Teerth Gopicon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Teerth Gopicon is ₹44.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Teerth Gopicon?

The Teerth Gopicon is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Teerth Gopicon?

The market cap of Teerth Gopicon is ₹53.88 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Teerth Gopicon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Teerth Gopicon are ₹44.90 and ₹44.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Teerth Gopicon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Teerth Gopicon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Teerth Gopicon is ₹399.40 and 52-week low of Teerth Gopicon is ₹38.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Teerth Gopicon performed historically in terms of returns?

The Teerth Gopicon has shown returns of -1.97% over the past day, -24.54% for the past month, -8.83% over 3 months, -86.35% over 1 year, -30.06% across 3 years, and -19.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Teerth Gopicon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Teerth Gopicon are 0.00 and 0.95 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Teerth Gopicon News

More Teerth Gopicon News
icon
Market Pulse