Here's the live share price of Teerth Gopicon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Teerth Gopicon has declined 19.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -86.35%.
Teerth Gopicon’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Teerth Gopicon
|-10.29
|-13.49
|-21.16
|-45.84
|-85.96
|-30.06
|-19.31
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.52
|0.69
|1.97
|12.94
|27.19
|23.63
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.90
|-7.76
|-3.91
|-10.51
|-7.46
|65.72
|56.35
|NBCC (India)
|-5.48
|-11.02
|-21.07
|-13.49
|21.28
|55.57
|21.61
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.55
|-4.04
|-7.05
|-7.12
|-7.01
|10.82
|28.67
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-7.69
|-15.92
|-29.42
|-34.53
|-30.06
|-15.68
|-9.73
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.76
|-15.75
|-31.39
|-21.51
|8.31
|74.74
|46.06
|NCC
|0.25
|-2.29
|-11.59
|-29.83
|-15.43
|18.29
|10.03
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.15
|0.34
|-9.63
|-3.19
|12.18
|55.42
|37.38
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.77
|-14.61
|-19.29
|-29.06
|-16.96
|-3.16
|-4.87
|PNC Infratech
|-4.47
|-9.88
|-15.87
|-33.46
|-20.15
|-10.39
|-4.95
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-6.98
|-14.78
|-25.38
|-22.04
|13.23
|16.68
|21.18
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-8.04
|-14.70
|-24.83
|-29.41
|-14.91
|11.42
|18.10
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.45
|-7.34
|-23.91
|-37.08
|-29.12
|9.39
|32.24
|AGI Infra
|3.50
|17.89
|12.30
|29.53
|86.70
|50.95
|28.02
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-8.33
|-15.63
|-22.77
|-32.95
|-22.39
|19.13
|2.77
|KNR Constructions
|-5.18
|-18.23
|-14.88
|-34.77
|-40.45
|-21.74
|-9.25
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.87
|-18.89
|-36.91
|-46.80
|-46.27
|-10.35
|12.91
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.00
|-6.14
|-21.78
|-21.98
|5.77
|18.05
|37.93
|Hubtown
|2.64
|-2.44
|-30.95
|-38.53
|6.47
|76.22
|63.46
Over the last one year, Teerth Gopicon has declined 85.96% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Teerth Gopicon has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47.51
|46.63
|10
|45.53
|46.81
|20
|47.95
|49.13
|50
|61.1
|55.58
|100
|57.46
|68.53
|200
|95.35
|118.84
In the latest quarter, Teerth Gopicon saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.84%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Teerth Gopicon fact sheet for more information
Teerth Gopicon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45209GJ2019PLC110249 and registration number is 110249. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 118.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Teerth Gopicon is ₹44.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Teerth Gopicon is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Teerth Gopicon is ₹53.88 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Teerth Gopicon are ₹44.90 and ₹44.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Teerth Gopicon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Teerth Gopicon is ₹399.40 and 52-week low of Teerth Gopicon is ₹38.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Teerth Gopicon has shown returns of -1.97% over the past day, -24.54% for the past month, -8.83% over 3 months, -86.35% over 1 year, -30.06% across 3 years, and -19.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Teerth Gopicon are 0.00 and 0.95 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.