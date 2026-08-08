Here's the live share price of Technopack Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Technopack Polymers
|-15.14
|-10.74
|-16.90
|-24.83
|-46.04
|-36.53
|-20.87
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Technopack Polymers has declined 46.04% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Technopack Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.75
|13.45
|10
|13.78
|13.53
|20
|13.64
|13.53
|50
|14.02
|14.3
|100
|16.5
|16.42
|200
|21.73
|20.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Technopack Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Technopack Polymers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Technopack Polymers - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jun 17, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Technopack Polymers - Clarification sought from Technopack Polymers Ltd
|May 29, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Technopack Polymers - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditors Of The Company.
|May 29, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Technopack Polymers - Appointment Of Internal Auditor.
Source: Dion Global
Technopack Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209GJ2018PLC103581 and registration number is 103581. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Technopack Polymers is ₹12.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Technopack Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Technopack Polymers is ₹13.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Technopack Polymers are ₹13.00 and ₹11.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Technopack Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Technopack Polymers is ₹24.46 and 52-week low of Technopack Polymers is ₹10.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Technopack Polymers has shown returns of -3.6% over the past day, -10.74% for the past month, -16.9% over 3 months, -46.04% over 1 year, -36.53% across 3 years, and -20.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Technopack Polymers are 10.77 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global