Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Technopack Polymers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TECHNOPACK POLYMERS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹97.05 Closed
-0.97-0.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Technopack Polymers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹95.50₹98.00
₹97.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.30₹143.00
₹97.05
Open Price
₹95.50
Prev. Close
₹98.00
Volume
18,000

Technopack Polymers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R198.17
  • R299.34
  • R3100.67
  • Pivot
    96.84
  • S195.67
  • S294.34
  • S393.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.8597.75
  • 1015.9396.06
  • 207.9693.71
  • 503.1991.12
  • 1001.5991.56
  • 2000.80

Technopack Polymers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.6212.8010.454.3124.8524.8524.85
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Technopack Polymers Ltd. Share Holdings

Technopack Polymers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Technopack Polymers Ltd.

Technopack Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209GJ2018PLC103581 and registration number is 103581. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

    FAQs on Technopack Polymers Ltd.

    What is the Market Cap of Technopack Polymers Ltd.?

    The market cap of Technopack Polymers Ltd. is ₹52.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

    What is the PE and PB Ratio of Technopack Polymers Ltd.?

    P/E ratio of Technopack Polymers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Technopack Polymers Ltd. is 7.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

    What is the share price of Technopack Polymers Ltd.?

    The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Technopack Polymers Ltd. is ₹97.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

    What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Technopack Polymers Ltd.?

    The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Technopack Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Technopack Polymers Ltd. is ₹143.00 and 52-week low of Technopack Polymers Ltd. is ₹70.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

    Trending In Market

    Top Indices Performance
    Stock Market Stats
    NSE Top Gainers
    NSE Top Losers
    BSE Top Gainers
    BSE Top Losers
    NSE 52-Week High
    NSE 52-Week Low
    BSE 52-Week Low
    BSE 52-Week High
    NSE Price Shocker
    NSE Volume Shocker
    BSE Price Shocker
    BSE Volume Shocker
    NSE Buyers
    NSE Sellers
    BSE Buyers
    BSE Sellers
    Gold Rate Today
    Silver Rate Today
    Petrol Rate Today
    Diesel Rate Today
    icon
    Market Data