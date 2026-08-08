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Technopack Polymers Share Price

NSE
BSE

TECHNOPACK POLYMERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Technopack Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.05 Closed
-3.60₹ -0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Technopack Polymers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.30₹13.00
₹12.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.70₹24.46
₹12.05
Open Price
₹12.95
Prev. Close
₹12.50
Volume
16,000

Source: Dion Global

Technopack Polymers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Technopack Polymers		-15.14-10.74-16.90-24.83-46.04-36.53-20.87
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Technopack Polymers has declined 46.04% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Technopack Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Technopack Polymers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Technopack Polymers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.7513.45
1013.7813.53
2013.6413.53
5014.0214.3
10016.516.42
20021.7320.59

Source: Dion Global

Technopack Polymers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Technopack Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Technopack Polymers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 10, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTTechnopack Polymers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTTechnopack Polymers - Clarification On Price Movement
Jun 17, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTTechnopack Polymers - Clarification sought from Technopack Polymers Ltd
May 29, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTTechnopack Polymers - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditors Of The Company.
May 29, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTTechnopack Polymers - Appointment Of Internal Auditor.

Source: Dion Global

About Technopack Polymers

Technopack Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209GJ2018PLC103581 and registration number is 103581. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chetankumar I Pandya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manthan Ashokkumar Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hardik Nanghanoja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Dipali Shukla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalpeshkumar Ishwarlal Pandya
    Executive Director

FAQs on Technopack Polymers Share Price

What is the share price of Technopack Polymers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Technopack Polymers is ₹12.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Technopack Polymers?

The Technopack Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Technopack Polymers?

The market cap of Technopack Polymers is ₹13.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Technopack Polymers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Technopack Polymers are ₹13.00 and ₹11.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Technopack Polymers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Technopack Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Technopack Polymers is ₹24.46 and 52-week low of Technopack Polymers is ₹10.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Technopack Polymers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Technopack Polymers has shown returns of -3.6% over the past day, -10.74% for the past month, -16.9% over 3 months, -46.04% over 1 year, -36.53% across 3 years, and -20.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Technopack Polymers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Technopack Polymers are 10.77 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Technopack Polymers News

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