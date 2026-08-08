What is the share price of Technopack Polymers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Technopack Polymers is ₹12.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Technopack Polymers? The Technopack Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Technopack Polymers? The market cap of Technopack Polymers is ₹13.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Technopack Polymers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Technopack Polymers are ₹13.00 and ₹11.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Technopack Polymers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Technopack Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Technopack Polymers is ₹24.46 and 52-week low of Technopack Polymers is ₹10.70 as on .

How has the Technopack Polymers performed historically in terms of returns? The Technopack Polymers has shown returns of -3.6% over the past day, -10.74% for the past month, -16.9% over 3 months, -46.04% over 1 year, -36.53% across 3 years, and -20.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Technopack Polymers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Technopack Polymers are 10.77 and 0.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global