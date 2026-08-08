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Technojet Consultants Share Price

NSE
BSE

TECHNOJET CONSULTANTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Technojet Consultants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹99.54 Closed
5.00₹ 4.74
As on Dec 01, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Technojet Consultants Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.54₹99.54
₹99.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.00₹99.54
₹99.54
Open Price
₹99.54
Prev. Close
₹94.80
Volume
101

Source: Dion Global

Technojet Consultants Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Technojet Consultants		000026.008.014.73
Poly Medicure		-0.361.661.0416.00-12.155.3012.49
Fischer Medical Ventures		-1.952.771.09-16.96-60.8349.2243.05
Tarsons Products		05.5637.6046.99-11.77-19.39-17.85
Borosil Scientific		-10.07-12.2915.0733.40-8.45-4.14-2.51
Laxmi Dental		2.07-2.05-0.07-2.45-45.76-26.64-16.96
Hemant Surgical Industries		-3.773.6118.1329.0657.6716.2515.05
Prevest Denpro		-5.19-1.14-10.19-16.42-28.69-7.3814.97
Nureca		0.7751.9219.2718.3546.900.29-26.83
Earkart		0-12.53-12.53-13.88-1.62-0.54-0.33
Denis Chem Lab		-0.77-14.89-9.98-9.54-24.73-12.674.66
Adtech Systems		-0.93-9.61-24.07-11.00-21.09-6.50-3.95
Constronics Infra		-0.027.070.38-12.88-12.9451.0742.06
Royal Sense		1.8918.68-26.03-39.98-47.32-4.17-2.53
Shree Pacetronix		6.537.835.952.8532.35-18.4240.05
KMS Medisurgi		004.984.984.657.2031.32
Amkay Products		01.46-17.26-17.26-11.13-24.09-15.24
Centenial Surgical Suture		10.945.20-17.87-4.23-45.16-0.359.62
Adeshwar Meditex		-3.721.88-0.79-9.44-24.50-15.22-8.24
Span Divergent		1.45-15.10-11.97-2.9861.4052.3420.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Technojet Consultants has gained 26.00% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Technojet Consultants has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).

Technojet Consultants Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Technojet Consultants Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
575.750
1059.990
2039.870
5018.860
1009.460
2004.730

Source: Dion Global

Technojet Consultants Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Technojet Consultants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Technojet Consultants Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTTechnojet Consultant - Information To Physical Shareholders To Update Their PAN, KYC And Nomination Details
Jul 16, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTTechnojet Consultant - Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 16, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTTechnojet Consultant - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 15Th July, 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTTechnojet Consultant - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company
Jun 20, 2026, 01:32 AM IST ISTTechnojet Consultant - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Technojet Consultants

Technojet Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MH1982PLC027651 and registration number is 027651. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jairaj C Bham
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mrs. Bakhtavar A Pardiwalla
    Non-Exe. Non Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Sanjive Arora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin H Datanwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Technojet Consultants Share Price

What is the share price of Technojet Consultants?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Technojet Consultants is ₹99.54 as on Dec 01, 2025.

What kind of stock is Technojet Consultants?

The Technojet Consultants is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Technojet Consultants?

The market cap of Technojet Consultants is ₹1.99 Cr as on Dec 01, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Technojet Consultants?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Technojet Consultants are ₹99.54 and ₹99.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Technojet Consultants?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Technojet Consultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Technojet Consultants is ₹99.54 and 52-week low of Technojet Consultants is ₹79.00 as on Dec 01, 2025.

How has the Technojet Consultants performed historically in terms of returns?

The Technojet Consultants has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 26.0% over 1 year, 8.01% across 3 years, and 4.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Technojet Consultants?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Technojet Consultants are -17.40 and 0.94 on Dec 01, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 87.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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