Here's the live share price of Technojet Consultants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Technojet Consultants
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26.00
|8.01
|4.73
|Poly Medicure
|-0.36
|1.66
|1.04
|16.00
|-12.15
|5.30
|12.49
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-1.95
|2.77
|1.09
|-16.96
|-60.83
|49.22
|43.05
|Tarsons Products
|0
|5.56
|37.60
|46.99
|-11.77
|-19.39
|-17.85
|Borosil Scientific
|-10.07
|-12.29
|15.07
|33.40
|-8.45
|-4.14
|-2.51
|Laxmi Dental
|2.07
|-2.05
|-0.07
|-2.45
|-45.76
|-26.64
|-16.96
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-3.77
|3.61
|18.13
|29.06
|57.67
|16.25
|15.05
|Prevest Denpro
|-5.19
|-1.14
|-10.19
|-16.42
|-28.69
|-7.38
|14.97
|Nureca
|0.77
|51.92
|19.27
|18.35
|46.90
|0.29
|-26.83
|Earkart
|0
|-12.53
|-12.53
|-13.88
|-1.62
|-0.54
|-0.33
|Denis Chem Lab
|-0.77
|-14.89
|-9.98
|-9.54
|-24.73
|-12.67
|4.66
|Adtech Systems
|-0.93
|-9.61
|-24.07
|-11.00
|-21.09
|-6.50
|-3.95
|Constronics Infra
|-0.02
|7.07
|0.38
|-12.88
|-12.94
|51.07
|42.06
|Royal Sense
|1.89
|18.68
|-26.03
|-39.98
|-47.32
|-4.17
|-2.53
|Shree Pacetronix
|6.53
|7.83
|5.95
|2.85
|32.35
|-18.42
|40.05
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|4.98
|4.98
|4.65
|7.20
|31.32
|Amkay Products
|0
|1.46
|-17.26
|-17.26
|-11.13
|-24.09
|-15.24
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|10.94
|5.20
|-17.87
|-4.23
|-45.16
|-0.35
|9.62
|Adeshwar Meditex
|-3.72
|1.88
|-0.79
|-9.44
|-24.50
|-15.22
|-8.24
|Span Divergent
|1.45
|-15.10
|-11.97
|-2.98
|61.40
|52.34
|20.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Technojet Consultants has gained 26.00% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Technojet Consultants has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|75.75
|0
|10
|59.99
|0
|20
|39.87
|0
|50
|18.86
|0
|100
|9.46
|0
|200
|4.73
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Technojet Consultants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Technojet Consultant - Information To Physical Shareholders To Update Their PAN, KYC And Nomination Details
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Technojet Consultant - Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Technojet Consultant - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 15Th July, 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Technojet Consultant - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company
|Jun 20, 2026, 01:32 AM IST IST
|Technojet Consultant - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Technojet Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MH1982PLC027651 and registration number is 027651. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Technojet Consultants is ₹99.54 as on Dec 01, 2025.
The Technojet Consultants is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Technojet Consultants is ₹1.99 Cr as on Dec 01, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Technojet Consultants are ₹99.54 and ₹99.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Technojet Consultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Technojet Consultants is ₹99.54 and 52-week low of Technojet Consultants is ₹79.00 as on Dec 01, 2025.
The Technojet Consultants has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 26.0% over 1 year, 8.01% across 3 years, and 4.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Technojet Consultants are -17.40 and 0.94 on Dec 01, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 87.40 per annum.
Source: Dion Global