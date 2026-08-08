What is the share price of Technojet Consultants? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Technojet Consultants is ₹99.54 as on .

What kind of stock is Technojet Consultants? The Technojet Consultants is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Technojet Consultants? The market cap of Technojet Consultants is ₹1.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Technojet Consultants? Today’s highest and lowest price of Technojet Consultants are ₹99.54 and ₹99.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Technojet Consultants? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Technojet Consultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Technojet Consultants is ₹99.54 and 52-week low of Technojet Consultants is ₹79.00 as on .

How has the Technojet Consultants performed historically in terms of returns? The Technojet Consultants has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 26.0% over 1 year, 8.01% across 3 years, and 4.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Technojet Consultants? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Technojet Consultants are -17.40 and 0.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 87.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global