Technocrats Plasma Systems has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 14, 2026 and will close on Aug 18, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹125.00-132.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|2.9
|2.66
|4
|64.22
|87.51
|60.39
|49.84
|Suzlon Energy
|-1.02
|-10.46
|-10.34
|4.25
|-21.15
|33.41
|51.48
|TD Power Systems
|20.68
|28.59
|26
|77.55
|192.92
|82.23
|101.23
|LMW
|12.7
|14.83
|29.74
|23.52
|25.89
|12.15
|17.98
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.76
|6.07
|14.64
|0.6
|-10.19
|24.23
|13.91
|Triveni Turbine
|-8.42
|-4.01
|4.71
|20.63
|14.5
|15.02
|38.02
|Inox Wind
|-5.24
|-8.62
|-23.8
|-30.34
|-46.29
|14.34
|18.7
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|-0.87
|-7.01
|-18.31
|-6.22
|-31.69
|28.53
|27.77
|Elecon Engineering Company
|-1.59
|-11.69
|-12.36
|2.1
|-21.93
|2.2
|40.51
|Omnitech Engineering
|-6.47
|7.09
|38.06
|186.2
|186.2
|41.98
|23.4
|Ajax Engineering
|-0.46
|-5.71
|7.91
|18.57
|-21.7
|-1.71
|-1.03
|Standard Engineering Technology
|8.37
|7.24
|117.25
|126.5
|84.11
|22.16
|12.76
|Praj Industries
|0.59
|-10.02
|-15.23
|4.25
|-20.59
|-12.07
|-0.92
|Lohia Corp
|0.55
|8.04
|8.04
|8.04
|8.04
|2.61
|1.56
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-9.23
|-17.24
|-29.87
|-14.7
|-28.8
|-0.46
|0.61
|John Cockerill India
|6.76
|5.2
|91.37
|94.09
|94.09
|24.74
|14.18
|DEE Development Engineers
|-3.37
|-6.39
|27.26
|206.38
|122.04
|23.37
|13.43
|GMM Pfaudler
|3.37
|30.87
|16.22
|1.12
|-21.68
|-12.7
|-7.21
|The Anup Engineering
|-6.64
|-14.59
|-5.97
|-6.22
|-17.29
|20.85
|30.06
Source: Dion Global
Engineering - Heavy
Source: Dion Global