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Technocrats Plasma Systems Share Price

Sector
Engineering

Technocrats Plasma Systems has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 14, 2026 and will close on Aug 18, 2026. The price band has been set at 125.00-132.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Technocrats Plasma Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
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Open Price
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Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Technocrats Plasma Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Heavy Electricals		2.92.66464.2287.5160.3949.84
Suzlon Energy		-1.02-10.46-10.344.25-21.1533.4151.48
TD Power Systems		20.6828.592677.55192.9282.23101.23
LMW		12.714.8329.7423.5225.8912.1517.98
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.766.0714.640.6-10.1924.2313.91
Triveni Turbine		-8.42-4.014.7120.6314.515.0238.02
Inox Wind		-5.24-8.62-23.8-30.34-46.2914.3418.7
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		-0.87-7.01-18.31-6.22-31.6928.5327.77
Elecon Engineering Company		-1.59-11.69-12.362.1-21.932.240.51
Omnitech Engineering		-6.477.0938.06186.2186.241.9823.4
Ajax Engineering		-0.46-5.717.9118.57-21.7-1.71-1.03
Standard Engineering Technology		8.377.24117.25126.584.1122.1612.76
Praj Industries		0.59-10.02-15.234.25-20.59-12.07-0.92
Lohia Corp		0.558.048.048.048.042.611.56
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-9.23-17.24-29.87-14.7-28.8-0.460.61
John Cockerill India		6.765.291.3794.0994.0924.7414.18
DEE Development Engineers		-3.37-6.3927.26206.38122.0423.3713.43
GMM Pfaudler		3.3730.8716.221.12-21.68-12.7-7.21
The Anup Engineering		-6.64-14.59-5.97-6.22-17.2920.8530.06

Source: Dion Global

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About Technocrats Plasma Systems

Engineering - Heavy

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Amrisha Arun Kumar Sharma
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Apeksha Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijoy Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Indu Shekhar Jha
    Independent Director

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