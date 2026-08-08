Technocraft Ventures has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 7, 2026 and will close on Aug 11, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹200.00-212.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Va Tech Wabag
|-0.99
|-5.94
|32.46
|51.23
|28.91
|57.1
|39.64
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|-3.14
|-5.27
|-1.85
|19.98
|-17.24
|0.97
|0.58
|EMS
|-1.73
|-1.38
|11.19
|7.87
|-30.37
|13.05
|7.64
|Denta Water and Infra Solutions
|-5.76
|2.17
|13.67
|13.25
|7.99
|-0.73
|-0.44
|Effwa Infra & Research
|2.34
|5.63
|39.97
|84.97
|66.56
|32.42
|18.35
|Concord Enviro Systems
|-4.12
|-10.49
|-11.88
|-36.93
|-49.04
|-30.64
|-19.71
|Apex Ecotech
|4.3
|17.69
|56.84
|107.88
|133.38
|23.32
|13.4
|Felix Industries
|0.39
|0.81
|-15.62
|-9.12
|-3.2
|19.03
|33.82
|Greenleaf Envirotech
|-2.46
|10.35
|30.33
|-18
|-14.97
|-5.26
|-3.19
Source: Dion Global
Technocraft Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70101DL1998PLC096763 and registration number is 096763. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 279.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global