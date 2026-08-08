Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Technocraft Ventures Share Price

Sector
Engineering

Technocraft Ventures has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 7, 2026 and will close on Aug 11, 2026. The price band has been set at 200.00-212.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Technocraft Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Technocraft Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Va Tech Wabag		-0.99-5.9432.4651.2328.9157.139.64
Enviro Infra Engineers		-3.14-5.27-1.8519.98-17.240.970.58
EMS		-1.73-1.3811.197.87-30.3713.057.64
Denta Water and Infra Solutions		-5.762.1713.6713.257.99-0.73-0.44
Effwa Infra & Research		2.345.6339.9784.9766.5632.4218.35
Concord Enviro Systems		-4.12-10.49-11.88-36.93-49.04-30.64-19.71
Apex Ecotech		4.317.6956.84107.88133.3823.3213.4
Felix Industries		0.390.81-15.62-9.12-3.219.0333.82
Greenleaf Envirotech		-2.4610.3530.33-18-14.97-5.26-3.19

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Technocraft Ventures

Technocraft Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70101DL1998PLC096763 and registration number is 096763. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 279.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Tyagi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kartikey Tyagi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Rekha Tyagi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhawna Saunkhiya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shruti Gupta
    Independent Director

Technocraft Ventures News

More Technocraft Ventures News
Market Pulse