Technocraft Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70101DL1998PLC096763 and registration number is 096763. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 279.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.