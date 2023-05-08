Technical Analysis: Nifty down, but not out

VK Sharma

Though the Nifty lost 1.02% Friday and 0.2% for the week, it is likely to move higher again this week, despite the formation of a bearish shooting star on the weekly charts.

It is not that worrisome as the Thursday close was very positive and Thursday’s green candle towers way above Friday’s red candle. So, unless the highest of the daily candles during the week is a red candle, no major concern.

Secondly, the Nifty has a strong support from the extended neckline of the inverted head & shoulder breakout that happened on April 27. You could join the highs of March 6 and April 17 and see the setup for yourself. The neckline support comes in at 17,900.

Meanwhile, in the US, the non-farm payroll numbers for April have come in at 253,000. These numbers are better than the downward revised 165,000 for March and far above the market consensus estimate of 180,000.

The unemployment rate ticked down from 3.5% to 3.4%, against expectations of an increase to 3.6%. And to the chagrin of the Federal Reserve, average hourly earnings increased 0.5% month-on-month, up from 0.3% the previous month and above the 0.3% expected.

One big hurdle out of the way for the global markets is that the Fed has gone into a pause mode last week. Though the Fed has tried to explain that the pause is only for the June meeting, we all know for sure that the Fed can’t say otherwise.

These hikes would take time to work in the economy and the Fed will have to be tolerant of the inflation and will be in no hurry to shoot at the first rustle in the inflation bush. The regional banking crisis, and the debt ceiling political showdown will continue to bother the Fed and the US markets, though.

The US economy would eventually slow down and may enter a mild recession. India, on the other hand, would continue to grow at a robust pace and stand out among the larger global economies.

India has underperformed the global markets this year and now the shoe seems to be on the other foot. The Nifty has erased all but 36 points of its 998-point loss in the calendar year. It should now make up for the lost time.

The result season has gone well this quarter. Of the 50 Nifty constituents, 29 have come out with results and another seven will present their credentials this week. Karnataka goes to the polls on Wednesday, results of which will come on weekend, triggering a large move on May 15.

The writer has over three decades of experience in the capital markets. He is former head of PCG and capital market strategy at HDFC Securities.