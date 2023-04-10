Technical Analysis: Markets getting their mojo back

By VK Sharma

the markets have have changed their colours in the new financial year. The positive change for the markets, which we had expected to come on 31st March, came as desired. Since then, the markets have not looked back. The Nifty gained 1.38% in the holiday shortened week to close at 17,599. In doing so, the Nifty has closed above all its short and long-term averages. The gains came despite the announcement by OPEC+ that it would cut oil production from May to the extent of 1.66 million barrels a day. The pause by the RBI helped cushion the markets, though.

Data to chew on

The tightening oil supply could refuel the inflation fears and could force the Fed to continue its hawkish stance. On Friday, when our markets and those across the Atlantic were closed, the Non-Farm Payroll numbers for March were released in the United States. Uncle Sam added 2,36,000 new jobs in March that came in a tad lower than the expected number of 2,38,000. While this would not enthuse the Fed, wage growth continued to moderate closer to a level the Fed would prefer.

Hourly wages increased a mild 0.3% last month. The coming week again is holiday shortened. The markets would be closed on Friday on account of Dr. Bala Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Where do we go from here?

The Nifty has surged 648 points since from the close of 16,951 on 28th March. This gain of 3.48% has come about in 5 back-to-back sessions. That’s a sharp rise. The Nifty now faces immediate resistance from the 17,680 level, which happens to stem from the downward sloping trend line, formed by joining the all time high made during the week ended 2nd December, 2020 and high made in the week ending 17th February, 2023.

The result season begins in earnest from today. So, while the Nifty could run to a resistance from the 17,680 level or there abouts, the mid and the small caps could still continue to do well. I would now like to draw your attention to the derivatives market. Nifty has fallen for the last four series since November. The December, January, February and March series have ended in the red.

Before this, there have been only three instances of Nifty closing in the red for 4 months on the trot. In all the following series, the Nifty had gained anywhere between 7.5% to 14.1%.

Till now, since the record keeping began, the Nifty has never closed in the red for 5 consecutive series. However, this does not guarantee a positive close for the April series.

The writer has over three decades of experience in the capital markets. He was former head of private clients’ group (PCG) and capital market strategy at HDFC Securities