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Techknowgreen Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

TECHKNOWGREEN SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Techknowgreen Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹133.95 Closed
-2.79₹ -3.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Techknowgreen Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹132.75₹143.70
₹133.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.50₹194.05
₹133.95
Open Price
₹143.70
Prev. Close
₹137.80
Volume
7,600

Source: Dion Global

Techknowgreen Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Techknowgreen Solutions		-7.24-1.519.0819.07-16.2813.617.96
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Techknowgreen Solutions has declined 16.28% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Techknowgreen Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Techknowgreen Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Techknowgreen Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5144.92143.46
10147.31143.35
20138.13141.38
50136.39136.14
100124.98130.96
200124.97134.13

Source: Dion Global

Techknowgreen Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Techknowgreen Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Techknowgreen Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTTechknowgreen Soluti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 20, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTTechknowgreen Soluti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 17, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTTechknowgreen Soluti - Intimation Of Receipt Of Prestigious Green Innovation Award By Techknowgreen Solutions Limited
Jul 17, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTTechknowgreen Soluti - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTTechknowgreen Soluti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Techknowgreen Solutions

Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L90000PN2023PLC217501 and registration number is 217501. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Ajay Ramakant Ojha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prasad Rangrao Pawar
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Aniket Vijay Kadam
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kuntal Jitendra Dave
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rujuta Prakash Jagtap
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Dattatraya Kelkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Techknowgreen Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Techknowgreen Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Techknowgreen Solutions is ₹133.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Techknowgreen Solutions?

The Techknowgreen Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Techknowgreen Solutions?

The market cap of Techknowgreen Solutions is ₹98.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Techknowgreen Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Techknowgreen Solutions are ₹143.70 and ₹132.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Techknowgreen Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Techknowgreen Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Techknowgreen Solutions is ₹194.05 and 52-week low of Techknowgreen Solutions is ₹95.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Techknowgreen Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Techknowgreen Solutions has shown returns of -2.79% over the past day, -1.51% for the past month, 9.08% over 3 months, -16.28% over 1 year, 13.61% across 3 years, and 7.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Techknowgreen Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Techknowgreen Solutions are 10.22 and 2.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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