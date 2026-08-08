What is the share price of Techknowgreen Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Techknowgreen Solutions is ₹133.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Techknowgreen Solutions? The Techknowgreen Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Techknowgreen Solutions? The market cap of Techknowgreen Solutions is ₹98.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Techknowgreen Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Techknowgreen Solutions are ₹143.70 and ₹132.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Techknowgreen Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Techknowgreen Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Techknowgreen Solutions is ₹194.05 and 52-week low of Techknowgreen Solutions is ₹95.50 as on .

How has the Techknowgreen Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Techknowgreen Solutions has shown returns of -2.79% over the past day, -1.51% for the past month, 9.08% over 3 months, -16.28% over 1 year, 13.61% across 3 years, and 7.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Techknowgreen Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Techknowgreen Solutions are 10.22 and 2.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global