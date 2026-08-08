Here's the live share price of Techknowgreen Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Techknowgreen Solutions
|-7.24
|-1.51
|9.08
|19.07
|-16.28
|13.61
|7.96
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Techknowgreen Solutions has declined 16.28% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Techknowgreen Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|144.92
|143.46
|10
|147.31
|143.35
|20
|138.13
|141.38
|50
|136.39
|136.14
|100
|124.98
|130.96
|200
|124.97
|134.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Techknowgreen Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Techknowgreen Soluti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Techknowgreen Soluti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Techknowgreen Soluti - Intimation Of Receipt Of Prestigious Green Innovation Award By Techknowgreen Solutions Limited
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Techknowgreen Soluti - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Techknowgreen Soluti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L90000PN2023PLC217501 and registration number is 217501. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Techknowgreen Solutions is ₹133.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Techknowgreen Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Techknowgreen Solutions is ₹98.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Techknowgreen Solutions are ₹143.70 and ₹132.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Techknowgreen Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Techknowgreen Solutions is ₹194.05 and 52-week low of Techknowgreen Solutions is ₹95.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Techknowgreen Solutions has shown returns of -2.79% over the past day, -1.51% for the past month, 9.08% over 3 months, -16.28% over 1 year, 13.61% across 3 years, and 7.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Techknowgreen Solutions are 10.22 and 2.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global