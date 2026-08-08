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Techindia Nirman Share Price

NSE
BSE

TECHINDIA NIRMAN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Techindia Nirman along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.17 Closed
-4.95₹ -0.79
As on Jun 09, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Techindia Nirman Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.17₹15.17
₹15.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.17₹55.99
₹15.17
Open Price
₹15.17
Prev. Close
₹15.96
Volume
51

Source: Dion Global

Techindia Nirman Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Techindia Nirman		0-12.77-28.14-53.75-52.276.8949.23
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Techindia Nirman has declined 52.27% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Techindia Nirman has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Techindia Nirman Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Techindia Nirman Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.7216.62
1018.1318.53
2022.8622.54
5034.0730.01
10036.133.05
20033.3831.85

Source: Dion Global

Techindia Nirman Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Techindia Nirman remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 82.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Techindia Nirman Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTTechindia Nirman - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR.
May 11, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTTechindia Nirman - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
May 05, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTTechindia Nirman - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Apr 25, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTTechindia Nirman - Revision In Outcome
Apr 23, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTTechindia Nirman - Financial Results As On 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Techindia Nirman

Techindia Nirman Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1980PLC023364 and registration number is 023364. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satish Kagliwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Madhukar Deshpande
    Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Purohit
    Director
  • Mr. Vadla Nagbhushanam
    Director

FAQs on Techindia Nirman Share Price

What is the share price of Techindia Nirman?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Techindia Nirman is ₹15.17 as on Jun 09, 2025.

What kind of stock is Techindia Nirman?

The Techindia Nirman is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Techindia Nirman?

The market cap of Techindia Nirman is ₹21.73 Cr as on Jun 09, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Techindia Nirman?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Techindia Nirman are ₹15.17 and ₹15.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Techindia Nirman?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Techindia Nirman stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Techindia Nirman is ₹55.99 and 52-week low of Techindia Nirman is ₹15.17 as on Jun 09, 2025.

How has the Techindia Nirman performed historically in terms of returns?

The Techindia Nirman has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, -12.77% for the past month, -28.14% over 3 months, -52.27% over 1 year, 6.89% across 3 years, and 49.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Techindia Nirman?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Techindia Nirman are -31.67 and 2.11 on Jun 09, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Techindia Nirman News

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