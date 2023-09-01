Follow Us

TECHINDIA NIRMAN LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹13.40 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Techindia Nirman Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.40₹13.70
₹13.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.50₹17.10
₹13.40
Open Price
₹13.40
Prev. Close
₹13.40
Volume
2,502

Techindia Nirman Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.6
  • R213.8
  • R313.9
  • Pivot
    13.5
  • S113.3
  • S213.2
  • S313

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.3213.71
  • 1011.0613.59
  • 2010.6113.01
  • 5010.9911.68
  • 10011.3910.77
  • 20010.910.32

Techindia Nirman Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.9428.8556.7350.5621.27300.00139.29
5.990.805.5541.6326.46213.05137.09
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.8610.7917.01136.92320.64555.32627.56
14.1311.4732.8259.1437.62153.35174.62
12.7820.364.646.2829.68153.4361.24
1.301.454.4625.0415.48249.82308.69
12.4010.1938.9087.34136.80406.9764.83
7.6416.2822.3456.1354.5397.94-27.50
6.9913.6329.4153.9810.00587.06279.02
4.07-6.036.4021.9016.7092.08103.66
2.8711.709.716.106.27119.08130.60
3.497.6344.45103.76153.44627.53338.26
3.500.4618.8834.298.808.808.80
-4.9376.2785.17140.53116.162,080.43432.57
1.14-1.07-0.7926.5254.75357.40283.83
3.751.079.369.21-12.53136.9536.07
10.3415.8365.7393.1057.27802.66387.90
-1.35-0.3522.3351.8362.64175.58127.23
13.4218.4720.8535.48-8.1031.52-45.59

Techindia Nirman Ltd. Share Holdings

Techindia Nirman Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Techindia Nirman Ltd.

Techindia Nirman Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1980PLC023364 and registration number is 023364. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satish Kagliwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Madhukar Deshpande
    Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Purohit
    Director
  • Ms. Sweta Kagliwal
    Director
  • Ms. Jeevanlata Kagliwal
    Director
  • Mr. Vadla Nagbhushanam
    Director

FAQs on Techindia Nirman Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Techindia Nirman Ltd.?

The market cap of Techindia Nirman Ltd. is ₹19.20 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Techindia Nirman Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Techindia Nirman Ltd. is -59.82 and PB ratio of Techindia Nirman Ltd. is 1.58 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Techindia Nirman Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Techindia Nirman Ltd. is ₹13.40 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Techindia Nirman Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Techindia Nirman Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Techindia Nirman Ltd. is ₹17.10 and 52-week low of Techindia Nirman Ltd. is ₹6.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.

