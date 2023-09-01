Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.94
|28.85
|56.73
|50.56
|21.27
|300.00
|139.29
|5.99
|0.80
|5.55
|41.63
|26.46
|213.05
|137.09
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.86
|10.79
|17.01
|136.92
|320.64
|555.32
|627.56
|14.13
|11.47
|32.82
|59.14
|37.62
|153.35
|174.62
|12.78
|20.36
|4.64
|6.28
|29.68
|153.43
|61.24
|1.30
|1.45
|4.46
|25.04
|15.48
|249.82
|308.69
|12.40
|10.19
|38.90
|87.34
|136.80
|406.97
|64.83
|7.64
|16.28
|22.34
|56.13
|54.53
|97.94
|-27.50
|6.99
|13.63
|29.41
|53.98
|10.00
|587.06
|279.02
|4.07
|-6.03
|6.40
|21.90
|16.70
|92.08
|103.66
|2.87
|11.70
|9.71
|6.10
|6.27
|119.08
|130.60
|3.49
|7.63
|44.45
|103.76
|153.44
|627.53
|338.26
|3.50
|0.46
|18.88
|34.29
|8.80
|8.80
|8.80
|-4.93
|76.27
|85.17
|140.53
|116.16
|2,080.43
|432.57
|1.14
|-1.07
|-0.79
|26.52
|54.75
|357.40
|283.83
|3.75
|1.07
|9.36
|9.21
|-12.53
|136.95
|36.07
|10.34
|15.83
|65.73
|93.10
|57.27
|802.66
|387.90
|-1.35
|-0.35
|22.33
|51.83
|62.64
|175.58
|127.23
|13.42
|18.47
|20.85
|35.48
|-8.10
|31.52
|-45.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Techindia Nirman Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1980PLC023364 and registration number is 023364. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Techindia Nirman Ltd. is ₹19.20 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Techindia Nirman Ltd. is -59.82 and PB ratio of Techindia Nirman Ltd. is 1.58 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Techindia Nirman Ltd. is ₹13.40 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Techindia Nirman Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Techindia Nirman Ltd. is ₹17.10 and 52-week low of Techindia Nirman Ltd. is ₹6.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.