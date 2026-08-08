Here's the live share price of Techindia Nirman along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Techindia Nirman
|0
|-12.77
|-28.14
|-53.75
|-52.27
|6.89
|49.23
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Techindia Nirman has declined 52.27% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Techindia Nirman has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.72
|16.62
|10
|18.13
|18.53
|20
|22.86
|22.54
|50
|34.07
|30.01
|100
|36.1
|33.05
|200
|33.38
|31.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Techindia Nirman remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 82.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|Techindia Nirman - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR.
|May 11, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Techindia Nirman - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|May 05, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Techindia Nirman - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Apr 25, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Techindia Nirman - Revision In Outcome
|Apr 23, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Techindia Nirman - Financial Results As On 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Techindia Nirman Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1980PLC023364 and registration number is 023364. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Techindia Nirman is ₹15.17 as on Jun 09, 2025.
The Techindia Nirman is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Techindia Nirman is ₹21.73 Cr as on Jun 09, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Techindia Nirman are ₹15.17 and ₹15.17.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Techindia Nirman stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Techindia Nirman is ₹55.99 and 52-week low of Techindia Nirman is ₹15.17 as on Jun 09, 2025.
The Techindia Nirman has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, -12.77% for the past month, -28.14% over 3 months, -52.27% over 1 year, 6.89% across 3 years, and 49.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Techindia Nirman are -31.67 and 2.11 on Jun 09, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global