What is the Market Cap of Techindia Nirman Ltd.? The market cap of Techindia Nirman Ltd. is ₹19.20 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Techindia Nirman Ltd.? P/E ratio of Techindia Nirman Ltd. is -59.82 and PB ratio of Techindia Nirman Ltd. is 1.58 as on .

What is the share price of Techindia Nirman Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Techindia Nirman Ltd. is ₹13.40 as on .