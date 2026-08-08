What is the share price of Techindia Nirman? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Techindia Nirman is ₹15.17 as on .

What kind of stock is Techindia Nirman? The Techindia Nirman is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Techindia Nirman? The market cap of Techindia Nirman is ₹21.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Techindia Nirman? Today’s highest and lowest price of Techindia Nirman are ₹15.17 and ₹15.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Techindia Nirman? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Techindia Nirman stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Techindia Nirman is ₹55.99 and 52-week low of Techindia Nirman is ₹15.17 as on .

How has the Techindia Nirman performed historically in terms of returns? The Techindia Nirman has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, -12.77% for the past month, -28.14% over 3 months, -52.27% over 1 year, 6.89% across 3 years, and 49.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Techindia Nirman? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Techindia Nirman are -31.67 and 2.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global