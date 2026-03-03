Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

TechEra Engineering (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

TECHERA ENGINEERING (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of TechEra Engineering (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹189.85 Closed
-0.55₹ -1.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

TechEra Engineering (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹186.05₹198.00
₹189.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹115.60₹325.70
₹189.85
Open Price
₹186.05
Prev. Close
₹190.90
Volume
67,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of TechEra Engineering (India) has gained 7.66% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 28.49%.

TechEra Engineering (India)’s current P/E of 53.77x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

TechEra Engineering (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TechEra Engineering (India)		0.16-12.63-15.83-1.4031.1113.097.66
Bharat Electronics		4.343.4212.3819.8776.3767.9354.86
Hindustan Aeronautics		-0.03-11.61-10.93-11.2223.9943.1948.01
Bharat Dynamics		2.25-3.80-14.50-13.4329.4238.8446.23
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-1.89-6.89-7.40-5.2395.2275.5461.65
Data Patterns (India)		3.4422.9310.9325.83123.4733.9633.52
Zen Technologies		1.54-0.27-2.51-9.2529.2570.4072.38
MTAR Technologies		-0.4315.5649.37157.46194.8829.2828.16
Astra Microwave Products		6.453.608.82-6.1061.9155.1848.65
Apollo Micro Systems		-10.30-14.31-20.98-29.5194.1888.8779.42
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		1.67-4.9710.02-11.9547.2418.8511.68
AXISCADES Technologies		-2.8122.515.484.70107.0566.2997.54
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		6.041.67-3.900.9760.6941.9222.20
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		-2.64-8.37-11.40-17.14-9.88-14.48-8.96
Avantel		-1.99-7.27-7.47-12.6334.83-9.99-6.12
Rossell Techsys		6.498.42-5.38-0.91174.1610.796.34
DCX Systems		2.001.67-0.39-35.61-22.590.92-10.72
ideaForge Technology		7.921.88-2.75-14.6327.54-30.15-19.37
Krishna Defence and Allied Industries		12.4315.5948.1352.31111.5998.0870.24
NIBE		-2.88-4.00-2.48-18.116.47-14.49-8.96

Over the last one year, TechEra Engineering (India) has gained 31.11% compared to peers like Bharat Electronics (76.37%), Hindustan Aeronautics (23.99%), Bharat Dynamics (29.42%). From a 5 year perspective, TechEra Engineering (India) has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Electronics (54.86%) and Hindustan Aeronautics (48.01%).

TechEra Engineering (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

TechEra Engineering (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5193.04193.24
10206.97199.93
20214.82205.69
50208.9211.74
100232.15216.05
200215.89210.62

TechEra Engineering (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TechEra Engineering (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 39.62%, while DII stake decreased to 0.02%, FII holding rose to 0.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

TechEra Engineering (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the TechEra Engineering (India) fact sheet for more information

About TechEra Engineering (India)

TechEra Engineering (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29100PN2018PLC179327 and registration number is 179327. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aerospace & Defense. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nimesh Rameshchandra Desai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Meet Nimesh Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Kalpana Nimesh Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Haridas Nilkanth Bhabad
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on TechEra Engineering (India) Share Price

What is the share price of TechEra Engineering (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TechEra Engineering (India) is ₹189.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is TechEra Engineering (India)?

The TechEra Engineering (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of TechEra Engineering (India)?

The market cap of TechEra Engineering (India) is ₹313.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TechEra Engineering (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TechEra Engineering (India) are ₹198.00 and ₹186.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TechEra Engineering (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TechEra Engineering (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TechEra Engineering (India) is ₹325.70 and 52-week low of TechEra Engineering (India) is ₹115.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the TechEra Engineering (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The TechEra Engineering (India) has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -7.97% for the past month, -19.83% over 3 months, 28.49% over 1 year, 13.09% across 3 years, and 7.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TechEra Engineering (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TechEra Engineering (India) are 53.77 and 6.13 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

TechEra Engineering (India) News

More TechEra Engineering (India) News
icon
Market Pulse