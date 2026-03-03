Here's the live share price of TechEra Engineering (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of TechEra Engineering (India) has gained 7.66% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 28.49%.
TechEra Engineering (India)’s current P/E of 53.77x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TechEra Engineering (India)
|0.16
|-12.63
|-15.83
|-1.40
|31.11
|13.09
|7.66
|Bharat Electronics
|4.34
|3.42
|12.38
|19.87
|76.37
|67.93
|54.86
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|-0.03
|-11.61
|-10.93
|-11.22
|23.99
|43.19
|48.01
|Bharat Dynamics
|2.25
|-3.80
|-14.50
|-13.43
|29.42
|38.84
|46.23
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-1.89
|-6.89
|-7.40
|-5.23
|95.22
|75.54
|61.65
|Data Patterns (India)
|3.44
|22.93
|10.93
|25.83
|123.47
|33.96
|33.52
|Zen Technologies
|1.54
|-0.27
|-2.51
|-9.25
|29.25
|70.40
|72.38
|MTAR Technologies
|-0.43
|15.56
|49.37
|157.46
|194.88
|29.28
|28.16
|Astra Microwave Products
|6.45
|3.60
|8.82
|-6.10
|61.91
|55.18
|48.65
|Apollo Micro Systems
|-10.30
|-14.31
|-20.98
|-29.51
|94.18
|88.87
|79.42
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|1.67
|-4.97
|10.02
|-11.95
|47.24
|18.85
|11.68
|AXISCADES Technologies
|-2.81
|22.51
|5.48
|4.70
|107.05
|66.29
|97.54
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|6.04
|1.67
|-3.90
|0.97
|60.69
|41.92
|22.20
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|-2.64
|-8.37
|-11.40
|-17.14
|-9.88
|-14.48
|-8.96
|Avantel
|-1.99
|-7.27
|-7.47
|-12.63
|34.83
|-9.99
|-6.12
|Rossell Techsys
|6.49
|8.42
|-5.38
|-0.91
|174.16
|10.79
|6.34
|DCX Systems
|2.00
|1.67
|-0.39
|-35.61
|-22.59
|0.92
|-10.72
|ideaForge Technology
|7.92
|1.88
|-2.75
|-14.63
|27.54
|-30.15
|-19.37
|Krishna Defence and Allied Industries
|12.43
|15.59
|48.13
|52.31
|111.59
|98.08
|70.24
|NIBE
|-2.88
|-4.00
|-2.48
|-18.11
|6.47
|-14.49
|-8.96
Over the last one year, TechEra Engineering (India) has gained 31.11% compared to peers like Bharat Electronics (76.37%), Hindustan Aeronautics (23.99%), Bharat Dynamics (29.42%). From a 5 year perspective, TechEra Engineering (India) has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Electronics (54.86%) and Hindustan Aeronautics (48.01%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|193.04
|193.24
|10
|206.97
|199.93
|20
|214.82
|205.69
|50
|208.9
|211.74
|100
|232.15
|216.05
|200
|215.89
|210.62
In the latest quarter, TechEra Engineering (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 39.62%, while DII stake decreased to 0.02%, FII holding rose to 0.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the TechEra Engineering (India) fact sheet for more information
TechEra Engineering (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29100PN2018PLC179327 and registration number is 179327. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aerospace & Defense. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TechEra Engineering (India) is ₹189.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The TechEra Engineering (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of TechEra Engineering (India) is ₹313.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TechEra Engineering (India) are ₹198.00 and ₹186.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TechEra Engineering (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TechEra Engineering (India) is ₹325.70 and 52-week low of TechEra Engineering (India) is ₹115.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The TechEra Engineering (India) has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -7.97% for the past month, -19.83% over 3 months, 28.49% over 1 year, 13.09% across 3 years, and 7.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TechEra Engineering (India) are 53.77 and 6.13 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.